2022 Audi RS e-tron GT
MSRP range: $139,900
|MSRP
|$140,945
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$141,587
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
Is the Audi RS e-tron GT a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RS e-tron GT both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RS e-tron GT has 11.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi RS e-tron GT. Learn more
Is the Audi RS e-tron GT reliable?
To determine whether the Audi RS e-tron GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RS e-tron GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RS e-tron GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RS e-tron GT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT?
The least-expensive 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT is the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $139,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $139,900
What are the different models of Audi RS e-tron GT?
If you're interested in the Audi RS e-tron GT, the next question is, which RS e-tron GT model is right for you? RS e-tron GT variants include 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM). For a full list of RS e-tron GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
