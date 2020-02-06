2021 Chrysler Pacifica Review

It's been four years since Chrysler debuted the Pacifica minivan, so what better time than now to give it a bit of a makeover? This refreshed 2021 Chrysler Pacifica goes further than the typical update, though, with new styling and added features.

Starting at the front, the Pacifica gets a new fascia with a larger grille, reshaped headlights and more aggressive air inlets. The back is also restyled, with a full-width taillight stretching from edge to edge. These alterations go a long way toward keeping the Pacifica fresh without fundamentally changing its character.

Late into the 2020 model year, Chrysler added all-wheel drive to the Pacifica lineup. It'll be offered for the 2021 Pacifica too. This AWD system can send up to 100% of engine torque to the rear wheels if needed or completely decouple them to save on fuel in typical driving.

The Pacifica AWD will only be offered with the standard V6 engine. The Pacifica Hybrid will remain exclusively front-wheel-drive, but it also represents the only hybrid variant in the minivan class. With over 30 miles of EV-only range, it remains a standout. Both AWD and Hybrid Pacificas will be available in all trim levels for 2021.

The makeover continues on the inside as the 2021 Pacifica will be the first vehicle in the Fiat Chrysler family to receive the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system. According to FCA engineers, the Android-powered Uconnect 5 system will operate more like mobile devices, process information five times faster, allow for over-the-air updates of firmware and maps, have Amazon Alexa integration, and enable two wireless phone connections simultaneously. (Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported.) Displaying all this spiffy content is a new 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen.

Other tech features include FamCAM, a video system that allows the driver or front passenger to monitor second-row occupants. It includes a zoom function to keep tabs on rear-facing infant seats too. Slightly older passengers in that row will enjoy more built-in games from the available rear entertainment system.

Joining the 2021 Pacifica lineup will be the Pinnacle trim, which, as the name suggests, is the most luxurious and expensive model. In addition to quilted premium leather upholstery and pillows, the designers added wood trim inspired by midcentury furniture. The Pinnacle also serves as a showcase for the available Ultra center console that blends more seamlessly into the dash. The larger console splits storage between a top tray and a larger bin underneath; Chrysler says it provides 30% more storage than the standard console.