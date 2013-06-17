Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me
29 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 116,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,311 Below Market
- 49,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 83,839 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 117,465 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
- 44,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,992
- 117,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 103,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985
- 162,464 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 134,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,899
- 150,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,880
- 164,137 miles
$2,490
- 85,106 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 109,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
- 115,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,114
- 158,251 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995$448 Below Market
- 85,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 108,735 miles
$7,998
- 180,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,295
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Galant searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.17 Reviews
Report abuse
midway2,06/17/2013
I bought the 2012 Galant because i was looking for something that is reliable and got good gas mileage, and boy does it fit the bill. But what really attracted me is you can get these only a year old at half of their original value, whereas Camrys, Accords etc. are thousands more. The base ES model lacks some bells & whistles found on other cars, however the interior room,comfort and ride is surprisingly good. The body style is a tad dated (from 2004) but with the money I saved it doesnt matter. Power is adequate. Overall a good, solid, reliable vehicle that can be had for a good price.
Related Mitsubishi Galant info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2013
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2014
- Used Lexus GS 350 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2011
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011
- Used Lexus LS 500 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2015
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used BMW M6 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Paterson NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Lincoln NE
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Boca Raton FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Lancaster PA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Los Angeles CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Cleveland OH
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Edison NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Newport News VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Springfield MA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2018 Clarksville TN
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018 Cleveland OH
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020