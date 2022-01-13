  1. Home
2023 Honda HR-V

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Expected to start around $24,000
What to expect
  • Honda's most affordable SUV will be fully redesigned for 2023
  • Details are scarce for now, but a hybrid powertrain is likely
  • Launches the second HR-V generation for 2023
