Used 2012 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me
428 listings
- 113,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$1,876 Below Market
- 130,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599$1,369 Below Market
- 116,970 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950$1,150 Below Market
- 136,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$1,176 Below Market
- 161,859 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,990$968 Below Market
- 144,164 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499$1,148 Below Market
- 83,500 miles
$8,991$937 Below Market
- 75,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,195$546 Below Market
- 141,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 44,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,599$999 Below Market
- 15,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,478$235 Below Market
- 102,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,390$751 Below Market
- 79,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,595$460 Below Market
- 89,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,024 Below Market
- 108,336 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,975$259 Below Market
- 79,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500
- 43,978 miles
$11,495
- 162,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$248 Below Market
pablo50,02/09/2013
This review will be only for someone looking for excellent MPG! I drive 1,350 miles a week. 5,400 miles a month. (Every month - IC Courier). I've had the car for 6 months, 22 days. It has consistantly averaged 51.3 mpg. ECO Mode gives you the best results in city. Regular mode (not ECO) gives best results on freeway. My best has been 59.1 in city driving, 47.8 on freeway. I owned a 2011 Corolla before this and at best only averaged 30 mpg. I drive 50% city, 50% freeway. I am saving $311.00 per month. Compared to the Corolla. Wish I would have bought the car when it first hit the market! These are "real-life" results. Hope this helps.....
