Used 2012 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina

Carfax 1 owner, power door locks, windows and mirrors, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 53 City/ 46 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKDTB36C1513158

Stock: 513158

Certified Pre-Owned: No