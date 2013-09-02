Used 2012 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Pwr Tilt/Slide Moonroof W/Sliding Shade Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Rear Bumper Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Summer Rain Metallic The 2012 Toyota Prius c Four with 79,009mi. The 2012 Toyota offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Toyota Prius c Four's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Prius c. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Toyota Prius c, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2012 Toyota Prius c: The 2012 Toyota Prius C provides many of the advantages of the Prius, but in a more conventional small-car package that many shoppers might prefer. It also has a lower price tag, with a simpler presentation overall and fewer tech options than the Prius liftback, although the Prius C's EPA Combined fuel economy rating of 50 mpg is just as good as that of the standard Prius. Considering its city rating of 53 mpg, the Prius C has the highest mileage of any car that doesn't plug in. Even compared to non-hybrid small-car models, the Prius C offers a roomy, versatile interior package, with a comparable level or performance and perkiness. This model sets itself apart with Excellent gas mileage, maneuverability, affordability, Toyota's reputation for reliable hybrids, and well-designed interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius c Four with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 53 City/ 46 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKDTB33C1015631

Stock: C1015631

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020