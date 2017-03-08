Used 2015 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,506 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,984$5,363 Below Market
Duncans Hokie Honda - Christiansburg / Virginia
18' x 8' Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Black Door Mirror Caps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Gloss Black Trim, Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers, Panoramic Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Rear-View Camera, Sport Line, Sport Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C55FVY32615
Stock: A4760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 64,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,499
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Packed with versatility and refined amenities, our 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD SUV presented in Jet Black offers so much driving enjoyment, we think it's an ideal mate! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp connected to an engaging 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Pairing quickness and efficiency, our All Wheel Drive gets to 60mph in 6.3 seconds and delivers near 34mpg on the highway. This X1 sure-footed SUV provides sharp handling and a smooth ride you'll praise every time you go for a drive. You'll stand out from the crowd in this fresh xDrive28i with its unique silhouette that is enhanced by rear privacy glass, a huge sunroof, and alloy wheels. Inside our xDrive28i, upscale German engineering is evident in every carefully thought-out detail. A convenient center screen controlled by iDrive electronics interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and an 8 speaker sound system with available HD radio are all amenities that keep you feeling confident and in control behind the wheel. You'll relish in the comfort of leather seating with red trim and 8-way adjustable front seats as you enjoy such amenities as automatic climate control and automatic headlights. BMW's safety surrounds you in this artfully-crafted machine with hill descent control, anti-lock disc brakes, a multitude of airbags, a rearview camera, and stability/traction control. Charming down to every detail, this X1 is eagerly waiting to be your newest traveling companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C59FVY34027
Stock: FVY34027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 101,830 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,900$2,427 Below Market
Prestige Motors - Roanoke / Virginia
Visit Prestige Motors online at myprestigemotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-293-1252 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C51FVY25628
Stock: a2016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,500$2,314 Below Market
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
LOW MILES! CLEAN! Call today and schedule your test drive in the popular '15 BMW X1 well equip with Black Leather/S Drive 28i/2WD/4 Cylinder Engine/Sky-Roof/17 Alloy Wheels/Key-less Entry/Power Seats and Power Windows. At Big Blue Autos we stand behind our inventory. Come test drive any of our quality pre-ownedvehicles and have a certified mechanic of your choice inspect the vehiclebefore purchase. All of our vehicles areserviced and given a fresh oil change upon arrival. Offering up to 3 yearextended warranties at an unbeatable price you can't go wrong with buying acar from Big Blue Autos. With over 150pre-owned vehicles in stock and numerous financing options available includingour GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM Big Blue Autos has exactly what you'relooking for! Advertised deals are applicable to cash and/or approved credit. Special Finance deals may vary. Prices do not include TT&L. For more information please visit ourwebsite at www.bigblueautos.com for an entire view of our inventory additionalphotos and to apply for credit online. Visit Big Blue Autos online at www.bigblueautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-293-0012 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C57FV317046
Stock: 7965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,197 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,990$1,726 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
An ideal traveling companion, our 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i presented in Valencia Orange Metallic packs an enormous amount of fun and versatility into a convenient package and is a superb solution to fulfill your transportation needs. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp on demand and is paired with an engaging 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This agile Rear Wheel Drive offers near 34mpg on the open road and provides sharp handling and a smooth ride you'll praise every time you go for a drive. Pairing quickness and efficiency, our X1 gets to 60mph in 6.3 seconds. You'll stand out from the crowd in this fresh SUV with its unique silhouette enhanced by rear privacy glass and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the sDrive28i, upscale German engineering is evident in every carefully thought-out detail. A convenient center screen controlled by iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an 8-speaker sound system with HD radio are all amenities that keep you feeling confident and in control behind the wheel. You'll relish the comfort of 8-way adjustable seats with premium seating as you enjoy automatic climate control and automatic headlights. Safety surrounds you in this artfully-crafted machine from BMW with anti-lock disc brakes, a multitude of airbags and stability/traction control. Charming down to every detail, this X1 is eagerly waiting to be your newest traveling companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C52FVZ94165
Stock: 10930A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 29,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,998$1,865 Below Market
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C54FVY37983
Stock: 19252571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,709 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,990$2,301 Below Market
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
* WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2015 BMW X1 xDrive35i AWD 4dr SUV 3.0L I6 Turbocharger FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , AWD 4WD , 4X4 FOUR WHEEL DRIVE AWD ALL WHEEL DRIVE , NAVIGATION GPS NAVI , BACKUP CAMERA REAR, BLINDSPOT MONITOR ,COLLISSION DETECTION, POWER LIFT GATE, TV DVD PLAYER ENTERTAINMENT, BLUETOOTH HANDFREE, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, MOONROOF PANORAMIC ROOF PANO SUNROOF , ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL BLUE METALLIC COLOR WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM5C59FVV94014
Stock: V94014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,380 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,988$758 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES **CLEAN CARFAX*** MUST SEE, WON'T LAST***PANORAMIC ROOF*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM***Priced to sell fast!!! Like New 2017 BMW X1 sDrive28i. Equipped with Navigation System. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C51FVW56871
Stock: W56871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 66,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,899
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
An ideal traveling companion, our 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i presented in Mineral Gray Metallic packs an enormous amount of fun and versatility into a convenient package and is a superb solution to fulfill your transportation needs. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp paired with an engaging 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This agile Rear Wheel Drive provides sharp handling and a smooth ride you'll praise every time you go for a drive. Pairing quickness and efficiency, our X1 gets to 60mph in 6.3 seconds and delivers an impressive near 34mpg on the highway. You'll stand out from the crowd in this fresh SUV with its unique silhouette that is enhanced by rear privacy glass, sunroof, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the sDrive28i, upscale German engineering is evident in every carefully thought-out detail. A convenient center screen controlled by iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and an 8 speaker sound system with available HD radio are all amenities that keep you feeling confident and in control behind the wheel. You'll relish the comfort of 8-way adjustable seats with premium seating and heated front seats as you enjoy automatic climate control and automatic headlights. Safety surrounds you in this artfully-crafted machine from BMW with anti-lock disc brakes, a multitude of airbags, and stability/traction control. Charming down to every detail, this X1 is eagerly waiting to be your newest traveling companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C50FVW56831
Stock: FVW56831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 46,772 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Premium Package, Heated Front Seats, Hands-free Bluetooth and USB, CD Player, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Keyless Entry/Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C58FVZ93974
Stock: MFVZ93974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 82,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,990$953 Below Market
Gerald Jones Honda - Augusta / Georgia
* NEVER A RENTAL* CLEAN CARFAX* USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH* 18 x 8 Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels* Black Door Mirror Caps* High-Gloss Black Trim* Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers* SensaTec Upholstery* Sport Line* Sport Line Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C55FVY35238
Stock: 110744A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 34,074 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,998$309 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C56FV317491
Stock: 19285473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,575$266 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Black; Nevada Leather Upholstery Mineral Gray Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C59FVZ94258
Stock: FVZ94258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 70,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,688$1,234 Below Market
I-10 Toyota - Indio / California
Say Yes To Express!! 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic*** GREATLY MAINTAINED, Maintenance Records Available!!, 120 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Grey, 18" x 8" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels, Ambiance Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Door Mirror Caps, BMW Apps, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, High-Gloss Black Trim, Interior Mirror w/Compass, Lumbar Support, Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Sport Line, Sport Line Package, Sport Seats, Ultimate Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Voice-Command.Grey AWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!22/32 City/Highway MPGI-10 Toyota in Indio, CA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and your satisfaction!! Serving the entire Coachella Valley. Free Wi-Fi, Shuttle Service, Deli Counter, Kids and Pet friendly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C51FVY30408
Stock: P1270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 56,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,995$1,290 Below Market
MS Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C58FVY25142
Stock: 25
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,521
Lexus of West Kendall - Miami / Florida
This X1 is located at Lexus of West Kendall in Miami. 13750 SW 136 Street. Please call 305-440-5243. LEXUS OF WEST KENDALL MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! BMW buyers in Miami looking for a X1 please call us regarding stock number N4943P. This BMW SUV is priced to sell at 13521. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4398 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPG ** NEW PRICE! **, Extended Warranty Available on this Vehicle, Keyless Go, Local Trade, LOOKS FANTASTIC, Please call us direct at 786-573-7710, PRISTINE, Serviced by Lexus Certified Technician. 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo Mineral Gray Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVM1C51FV315230
Stock: N4943P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 73,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,990$335 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C5XFVY35722
Stock: TRY35722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 36,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,608$801 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
**BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **AWD**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **POWER PACKAGE**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **CD PLAYER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Light-Alloy Double-Spoke. 22/32 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVL1C57FVY40943
Stock: P42729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW X1 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X1
- 5(48%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(19%)
- 2(7%)
Related BMW X1 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser