Used 2015 BMW X1 for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Packed with versatility and refined amenities, our 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD SUV presented in Jet Black offers so much driving enjoyment, we think it's an ideal mate! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp connected to an engaging 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Pairing quickness and efficiency, our All Wheel Drive gets to 60mph in 6.3 seconds and delivers near 34mpg on the highway. This X1 sure-footed SUV provides sharp handling and a smooth ride you'll praise every time you go for a drive. You'll stand out from the crowd in this fresh xDrive28i with its unique silhouette that is enhanced by rear privacy glass, a huge sunroof, and alloy wheels. Inside our xDrive28i, upscale German engineering is evident in every carefully thought-out detail. A convenient center screen controlled by iDrive electronics interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and an 8 speaker sound system with available HD radio are all amenities that keep you feeling confident and in control behind the wheel. You'll relish in the comfort of leather seating with red trim and 8-way adjustable front seats as you enjoy such amenities as automatic climate control and automatic headlights. BMW's safety surrounds you in this artfully-crafted machine with hill descent control, anti-lock disc brakes, a multitude of airbags, a rearview camera, and stability/traction control. Charming down to every detail, this X1 is eagerly waiting to be your newest traveling companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAVL1C59FVY34027

Stock: FVY34027

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020