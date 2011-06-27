  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 1997 Honda CR-V
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Honda CR-V Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 CR-V
Overview
See CR-V Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length177.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width68.9 in.
See CR-V Inventory

Related Used 1997 Honda CR-V Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles