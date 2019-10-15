  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Lamborghini Urus

What’s new

  • New model for 2019
  • Part of the first Urus generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Ability to share the Lamborghini ethos with up to four passengers
  • Powerful turbocharged V8 engine and responsive powertrain
  • Impressive on- and off-road performance
  • Large exterior footprint for limited cargo space
  • Absolute disregard for rear visibility
  • Not for the introverted
Which Urus does Edmunds recommend?

While there's only one trim for the Urus, that doesn't mean you can't customize it. Lamborghini's available materials and options catalog go deep enough that you can build something track-ready or comfortable for the street, or you can even equip it with off-road-friendly bodywork. We do recommend adding the full active driver assist system package to your Urus since it provides some much-needed blind-spot detection, a head-up display and a surround-view camera.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Although Lamborghini is well-known for its outlandish supercars, even it couldn't ignore the market trend of increasing SUV popularity. But you wouldn't expect the brand to come out with some amorphous family taxi. No, Lamborghini will find success only if it has the most ostentatious SUV on the market. And that's how we end up with the 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

It's worth noting that Lamborghini is not a stranger to SUVs. Go back in its history and you'll find the LM002, a chunky military-grade SUV from the 1980s and 1990s. Yet the Urus is the polar opposite of that. Rather than a big and bulky off-roader, the Urus is slim fighter jet of an SUV, with a fastback roofline, massive 21-inch wheels, and enough speed to make Maverick and Goose jealous. With a top speed of 190 mph and a 0-60 mph time of around 3 seconds, the Urus is one of the quickest SUVs on the planet.

Powering this Lambo is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine produces 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, and multiple drive modes for the AWD system help it put the power down as effectively as possible. To help it stop, the Urus comes with humongous large-pizza-size carbon-ceramic brakes. Lamborghini says the 17.3-inch-diameter front rotors are the largest in production.

And then there's the styling. While the performance is an awesome headlining feature, it's the outlandish styling that could very well win over potential owners. The Urus is based on the same platform as the Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne, but its rakish "Look at me!" styling is pure Lamborghini.

Of course, you get some familiar supercar faults, too. There's little cargo-carrying utility to speak of, and outward visibility is expectedly poor. But in the end, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus acquits itself just as it should. A superSUV? Why not?

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lamborghini Urus as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Lamborghini Urus models

The 2019 Lamborghini Urus is a four- or five-passenger SUV that comes with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and all-wheel drive. It's reasonably well-equipped in a base condition. But due to the customizable nature of the Urus, it's highly doubtful we'll ever see a completely base Urus in the wild. Instead, most Uruses will be expertly set up for street comfort, ultimate performance or somewhere in between.

An unadorned Urus comes standard with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (641 hp, 627 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, 21-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a rear-axle torque-vectoring system, and four-wheel steering. Controlling the suspension is a dynamically adjustable air suspension system and active roll control. The rest of the standard exterior equipment includes adaptive LED headlights, power rear hatch and power-folding side mirrors.

On the inside, the Urus comes with a simulated suede headliner and leather seating surfaces. The front seats feature 12-way power adjustment, position memory and seat heating. And the driver gets to gaze upon a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. The rear seats can be configured as either a three-person bench or two-person sport seats, and four-zone automatic climate control is standard.

For infotainment, the Urus is equipped with two touchscreens, navigation, and an eight-speaker audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity. An inductive charging pad for your phone also features antenna coupling to help increase signal strength. Standard assist and safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, front collision mitigation and an anti-theft alarm.

Options are vast, but many relate to colors and materials. Functionally, the options to watch out for include 22- or 23-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, roof rails, privacy glass, a trailer towing package, rear-seat heating, front-seat ventilation, a premium surround-sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a rear-seat entertainment package.

Additional safety and assist options are a surround-view camera system, night vision, a head-up display, and active lane centering and adaptive cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • appearance
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The Urus rules the SUV pack... the alpha SUV
Xorro 69,
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

The lambo urus ... is powerful... super sexy... overpriced for what it is... but she blows everything else away. We looked at all the hi end SUV’s and if you have the money... Urus rocks!! The Bentley is a big, heavy hog, the Maserati has an awesome Ferrari V8, and goes downhill fast from there. Unattractive design, inferior materials and a questionable manufacturer The cayenne is crisp, clean but no sex... no pizazz and blends in with the rest of the pack Urus shines in the sun. Superior handling... awesome power... super fun driving modes and tons of sex I love it....

5 out of 5 stars, Super SUV
Terzo Millennio,
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Being a wealthy person, I decided to look for an SUV. It was between the Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover and I decided the Urus! It’s totally worth it. Drives amazing and so fast! Its not perfect but it’s a Lamborghini, that’s all I can really say.

See all 2 reviews

2019 Lamborghini Urus video

2019 Lamborghini Urus First Look | Detroit Auto Show

2019 Lamborghini Urus First Look | Detroit Auto Show

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. We're just outside the 2018 Detroit auto show, where Lamborghini rolled out the North American debut of its all-new SUV, the Urus. When the Urus goes on sale sometime in the fall of 2018, it'll start right around $200,000. Under the hood is a turbo-charged V8. This is the first turbo-charged engine Lamborghini has ever used. And the car weighs right around 3,800 pounds, so you can expect a pretty healthy acceleration. As far as handling is concerned, well, it has a wide range, because it has a sway bar that can be decoupled. You're going to get sports car handling, yet SUV abilities off road. Personally, I can't wait to drive it. Unlike the LM002, which is a big brute of a beast, this is actually sleek and refined. It's just like the rest of the Lamborghini portfolio on the inside. It's sporty, it's snug, it's edgy. It's got this wonderful flip-up red switch to start it. It's got all the theater with the kind of versatility you expect from an SUV. For more information on the Urus, as well as its competition, head over to edmunds.com. If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

This week, Lamborghini's 2019 Urus SUV made its North American debut at an event outside of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. When it goes on sale in the fall of 2018, it will start at $200,000 and sport a 650-hp turbocharged V8.

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$200,000
MPG 12 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower641 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Lamborghini Urus features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Urus safety features:

Night Vision
Displays video from an infrared sensor located at the front of the car and shows animals and pedestrians before the headlights see them.
Pre-Crash Front
Detects pedestrians and cyclists and attempts to reduce the speed when a collision is imminent.
Highway Assistant
Uses a camera to see the lane lines and keep the car centered within them. Includes adaptive cruise control.

Lamborghini Urus vs. the competition

Lamborghini Urus vs. Bentley Bentayga

Plush, roomy and refined are words that best describe the Bentayga. But it's still wonderfully powerful thanks to its two available turbocharged engines. Though it's tighter on interior space, the Urus is no slouch. The Urus and the Bentayga are nearly matched in terms of speed, though the Lamborghini is nimbler on a track or twisty road.

Lamborghini Urus vs. Audi Q8

These two share more than a rakish roof. Technically speaking, the Q8 and the Urus are cousins since they also share much of the chassis and infotainment technology. Both feature similar interior space, though the Q8 will be roomier for rear-seat passengers. From a performance perspective, the Urus overwhelms the Audi.

Lamborghini Urus vs. Land Rover Range Rover

Are muddy trails or rocky terrain in your driving future? Maybe you'd like to bring enough stuff with you on your road trip for four people. Or perhaps you don't want to draw attention to yourself at every opportunity. If so, you'll gladly sacrifice the performance and bold appearance of the Urus for the Range Rover.

Related Urus Articles

2019 Lamborghini Urus First Drive

A Swiss Army Knife, Italian Style

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerJanuary 10th, 2018

There was a time not too long ago when the notion of a high-performance SUV was heresy. Nowadays, it's more like an inevitability. The 2019 Lamborghini Urus is here, and it's at once both surprising and totally predictable.

The Urus is an all-new five-passenger (four, if optioned accordingly) SUV from the Italian automaker known for wild-looking two-seat road missiles. It's not Lamborghini's first such vehicle — that honor goes to the brutish LM002 of the 1980s — but it is surely the most broadly capable vehicle the automaker has ever produced.

Eminently Versatile

All modern Lamborghinis benefit from the vast resources of parent company Volkswagen. But it's fair to say that the Urus benefits the most considering VW's prolific luxury SUV lineup. The Urus pilfers its twin-turbo V8 from the corporate parts bin and shares its fundamental platform with the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne. (VW owns all three brands.) This platform is a unibody construction sporting independent suspension front and rear, and it prioritizes on-road performance rather than clambering atop boulders on a trail.

But that doesn't mean the Urus is completely hopeless when the pavement turns to dirt. Lamborghini threw the kitchen sink of chassis technologies in the Urus to boost its capability on varying terrain. Its all-wheel-drive system has a Torsen limited-slip center differential, a default 40/60 front-to-rear torque split and an electronically controlled rear differential. At each corner are air springs that can inflate or deflate to manipulate ride height, plus continuously variable dampers. Its stabilizer bars are active and can decouple to improve wheel articulation. Rear-wheel steering is also employed to tighten the Urus' turning circle and improve high-speed stability.

The interplay of these systems (plus steering effort, damper firmness, traction control sensitivity, engine and transmission responses) has been distilled into up to six distinct drive modes accessible to the driver by the Tamburo drive mode selector. You can't miss it — it's the conspicuous-looking lever to the left of the equally conspicuous start button complete with scarlet flip-up door.

Pulling this lever toward you cycles the Urus through its modes: Strada (street), Sport, Corsa (track), Neve (snow), Sabbia (sand) and Terra (dirt). The latter two modes are part of an off-road option package that includes a front skid plate and underbody protection. In default Strada, the Urus has 7 inches of ground clearance. That drops to 6.2 inches in Sport and Corsa and rises to 8.4 inches in the remaining modes.

Engine and Brakes

Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is an overachiever, kicking out 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet with the help of twin-scroll turbos. By better isolating the exhaust pulses from each cylinder, these turbos support the engine's elevated power without sacrificing response.

Evidence of this engine's corporate roots can be found in its cylinder deactivation feature that allows it to run in four-cylinder mode at light load. A socially responsible Lamborghini? Well, not exactly. It delivers 14 mpg combined (12 city/17 highway). The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, giving it a broad gearing spread. Lamborghini says the Urus will accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 12.8 seconds.

Of all of the Urus' visible features, the brakes best convey its potency. They're carbon-ceramic, and they're absolutely giant. The front brakes boast 17.3-inch discs and 10-piston calipers, while the still-huge rear brakes (which somehow manage to look puny inside the largest of the available wheels) have 14.6-inch discs and six-piston calipers. Lambo offers 21-, 22- and 23-inch wheel varieties, all wrapped with suitably steamroller-y tires.

Inside the Cabin

Unlike the polarizing exterior sheet metal, the cabin of the Urus successfully strikes a balance between flamboyance and luxury. Its craftsmanship is to a high standard, and all the materials you'd expect in a car of this class make an appearance — carbon fiber, metal, leather, wood and synthetic suede abound. The front seats are heated, and ventilation and massage are optional.

For such an imposing vehicle on the outside, the Urus is cozier inside than you might expect. There's plenty of space up front, but tall backseat passengers might notice the plunging roofline grazing their scalps. The cargo hold is big enough to hold a weekend's worth luggage for four. And then there are the words we'd never thought we'd type about a Lamborghini: Options include a trailer hitch and a hands-free power hatch.

What's It Like to Drive?

The Urus' talents run broad and deep. Its billing as the quickest SUV available doesn't do it justice, because its composure when thrown into a wide variety of settings is what makes the strongest impression.

It tackles pavement with a gusto that belies its size and weight and corners with very little body roll. The quick steering is well-weighted, and it abets the Urus' flat cornering demeanor to make for a shockingly agile and eager beast. On a racetrack, the Urus hides its weight well, moving fluidly from corner to corner more like a well-sorted sport sedan than a hulking sport-ute.

However, even brakes as colossal as the Urus' have their limits. During our drive, they started to fade after a couple of maximum-attack laps. This Lambo is a powerful, heavy vehicle that cannot escape physics. Still, we can't help but be impressed by the Urus' poise in on-the-limit driving. We also piloted the Urus on a lumpy dirt path, where the extra clearance provided by its air suspension was welcome.

Its engine may be German-made, but it has the sparkling personality of an Italian. There's a flood of torque available at any engine speed, which makes power delivery well-suited to the real world. The only turbo boost lag you can elicit is when you bury the accelerator pedal from a standstill. Meanwhile, the eight-speed automatic changes gears nearly as crisply as a dual-clutch transmission.

Driven in anger, the Urus delivers the kind of speed associated with all-out supercars of the very recent past. Yet when you're simply trickling along in the city, the Urus is quiet and absorbs road irregularities gracefully. Its eight-speed slurs shifts as unobtrusively as a luxury sedan's. It simply exhibits no bad manners.

Choose the Right Tires

There's a caveat to the Urus' broad-spectrum skills: tires. In each of the three environments we drove the Urus, Lamborghini fitted the test vehicles with markedly different tires. On the street, it wore Pirelli P Zero summer tires; on track, it had high-performance P Zero Corsas; and on dirt, it was equipped with off-road-capable Pirelli Scorpions. It's fair to say none of these vehicles would have performed as well outside of the associated environment without their specific tires.

To Lamborghini's credit, all of these tires were developed specifically for the Urus, and the lot of them, plus three additional Scorpion variants, will be available at dealers.

Pricing and Availability

Yes, the Lamborghini Urus is the most performance-oriented SUV you can buy. Its breadth of capability, however, better defines it. Shoppers who have no plans to get the Urus dirty, whether in snow or where the pavement ends, might be better served by a high-performance luxury sedan like a Panamera Turbo. But for the truly committed, there might be no better alternative to the versatile 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

Starting at $200,000 before destination, the Urus won't be commonplace outside of wealth-encrusted enclaves. Even so, Lamborghini expects the SUV will double its total sales volume. If true, that would arguably make the Urus the automaker's most important model. It's at dealers now.

