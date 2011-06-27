Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,975
|$17,563
|$19,368
|Clean
|$15,519
|$17,075
|$18,795
|Average
|$14,609
|$16,097
|$17,648
|Rough
|$13,698
|$15,120
|$16,502
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,702
|$17,297
|$19,104
|Clean
|$15,254
|$16,815
|$18,539
|Average
|$14,359
|$15,853
|$17,408
|Rough
|$13,464
|$14,891
|$16,277
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,019
|$15,934
|$18,066
|Clean
|$13,619
|$15,490
|$17,531
|Average
|$12,820
|$14,604
|$16,462
|Rough
|$12,021
|$13,717
|$15,392
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,112
|$17,724
|$19,554
|Clean
|$15,652
|$17,231
|$18,976
|Average
|$14,734
|$16,244
|$17,818
|Rough
|$13,815
|$15,258
|$16,661
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,344
|$16,940
|$18,745
|Clean
|$14,906
|$16,468
|$18,190
|Average
|$14,032
|$15,526
|$17,081
|Rough
|$13,157
|$14,583
|$15,971
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,004
|$16,497
|$18,193
|Clean
|$14,576
|$16,038
|$17,655
|Average
|$13,721
|$15,120
|$16,578
|Rough
|$12,866
|$14,202
|$15,501
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,050
|$21,691
|$23,584
|Clean
|$19,478
|$21,087
|$22,886
|Average
|$18,335
|$19,880
|$21,490
|Rough
|$17,192
|$18,673
|$20,094
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,672
|$19,475
|$21,520
|Clean
|$17,168
|$18,933
|$20,883
|Average
|$16,161
|$17,850
|$19,609
|Rough
|$15,153
|$16,766
|$18,335
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,225
|$19,657
|$21,314
|Clean
|$17,706
|$19,110
|$20,683
|Average
|$16,667
|$18,016
|$19,421
|Rough
|$15,628
|$16,923
|$18,160
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,641
|$18,252
|$20,085
|Clean
|$16,167
|$17,744
|$19,490
|Average
|$15,218
|$16,729
|$18,301
|Rough
|$14,269
|$15,713
|$17,112
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,009
|$15,479
|$17,142
|Clean
|$13,609
|$15,048
|$16,634
|Average
|$12,811
|$14,187
|$15,620
|Rough
|$12,012
|$13,326
|$14,605
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,050
|$15,547
|$17,240
|Clean
|$13,650
|$15,115
|$16,729
|Average
|$12,849
|$14,249
|$15,709
|Rough
|$12,048
|$13,384
|$14,688
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,945
|$19,277
|$20,829
|Clean
|$17,433
|$18,741
|$20,213
|Average
|$16,410
|$17,668
|$18,980
|Rough
|$15,387
|$16,596
|$17,747
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,524
|$19,212
|$21,132
|Clean
|$17,025
|$18,677
|$20,507
|Average
|$16,026
|$17,608
|$19,256
|Rough
|$15,027
|$16,539
|$18,005
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,097
|$19,726
|$21,590
|Clean
|$17,581
|$19,177
|$20,951
|Average
|$16,549
|$18,080
|$19,673
|Rough
|$15,518
|$16,982
|$18,395
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,303
|$17,949
|$19,815
|Clean
|$15,838
|$17,449
|$19,229
|Average
|$14,908
|$16,451
|$18,056
|Rough
|$13,979
|$15,452
|$16,883
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,168
|$18,730
|$20,515
|Clean
|$16,679
|$18,209
|$19,908
|Average
|$15,700
|$17,166
|$18,694
|Rough
|$14,722
|$16,124
|$17,479
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,733
|$17,564
|$19,623
|Clean
|$15,285
|$17,076
|$19,042
|Average
|$14,388
|$16,098
|$17,880
|Rough
|$13,491
|$15,121
|$16,719
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,370
|$15,966
|$17,765
|Clean
|$13,960
|$15,522
|$17,239
|Average
|$13,141
|$14,633
|$16,187
|Rough
|$12,322
|$13,745
|$15,136
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,983
|$19,570
|$21,390
|Clean
|$17,470
|$19,025
|$20,757
|Average
|$16,445
|$17,936
|$19,490
|Rough
|$15,420
|$16,848
|$18,224
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,251
|$18,902
|$20,783
|Clean
|$16,760
|$18,376
|$20,167
|Average
|$15,776
|$17,324
|$18,937
|Rough
|$14,793
|$16,272
|$17,707
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,343
|$15,948
|$17,755
|Clean
|$13,934
|$15,504
|$17,229
|Average
|$13,117
|$14,616
|$16,178
|Rough
|$12,299
|$13,729
|$15,127
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,735
|$17,330
|$19,139
|Clean
|$15,287
|$16,848
|$18,572
|Average
|$14,390
|$15,884
|$17,439
|Rough
|$13,493
|$14,919
|$16,306
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,661
|$17,318
|$19,192
|Clean
|$15,214
|$16,836
|$18,624
|Average
|$14,322
|$15,873
|$17,488
|Rough
|$13,429
|$14,909
|$16,352
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,562
|$17,154
|$18,957
|Clean
|$15,118
|$16,676
|$18,396
|Average
|$14,231
|$15,722
|$17,274
|Rough
|$13,344
|$14,767
|$16,152
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,806
|$17,853
|$20,139
|Clean
|$15,356
|$17,356
|$19,543
|Average
|$14,455
|$16,363
|$18,351
|Rough
|$13,554
|$15,369
|$17,158
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,872
|$21,480
|$23,335
|Clean
|$19,305
|$20,882
|$22,645
|Average
|$18,173
|$19,687
|$21,263
|Rough
|$17,040
|$18,492
|$19,882
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,497
|$18,063
|$19,848
|Clean
|$16,026
|$17,560
|$19,260
|Average
|$15,086
|$16,555
|$18,085
|Rough
|$14,145
|$15,550
|$16,910