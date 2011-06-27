  1. Home
2017 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,975$17,563$19,368
Clean$15,519$17,075$18,795
Average$14,609$16,097$17,648
Rough$13,698$15,120$16,502
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,702$17,297$19,104
Clean$15,254$16,815$18,539
Average$14,359$15,853$17,408
Rough$13,464$14,891$16,277
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,019$15,934$18,066
Clean$13,619$15,490$17,531
Average$12,820$14,604$16,462
Rough$12,021$13,717$15,392
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,112$17,724$19,554
Clean$15,652$17,231$18,976
Average$14,734$16,244$17,818
Rough$13,815$15,258$16,661
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,344$16,940$18,745
Clean$14,906$16,468$18,190
Average$14,032$15,526$17,081
Rough$13,157$14,583$15,971
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,004$16,497$18,193
Clean$14,576$16,038$17,655
Average$13,721$15,120$16,578
Rough$12,866$14,202$15,501
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,050$21,691$23,584
Clean$19,478$21,087$22,886
Average$18,335$19,880$21,490
Rough$17,192$18,673$20,094
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,672$19,475$21,520
Clean$17,168$18,933$20,883
Average$16,161$17,850$19,609
Rough$15,153$16,766$18,335
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,225$19,657$21,314
Clean$17,706$19,110$20,683
Average$16,667$18,016$19,421
Rough$15,628$16,923$18,160
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,641$18,252$20,085
Clean$16,167$17,744$19,490
Average$15,218$16,729$18,301
Rough$14,269$15,713$17,112
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,009$15,479$17,142
Clean$13,609$15,048$16,634
Average$12,811$14,187$15,620
Rough$12,012$13,326$14,605
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,050$15,547$17,240
Clean$13,650$15,115$16,729
Average$12,849$14,249$15,709
Rough$12,048$13,384$14,688
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,945$19,277$20,829
Clean$17,433$18,741$20,213
Average$16,410$17,668$18,980
Rough$15,387$16,596$17,747
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,524$19,212$21,132
Clean$17,025$18,677$20,507
Average$16,026$17,608$19,256
Rough$15,027$16,539$18,005
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,097$19,726$21,590
Clean$17,581$19,177$20,951
Average$16,549$18,080$19,673
Rough$15,518$16,982$18,395
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,303$17,949$19,815
Clean$15,838$17,449$19,229
Average$14,908$16,451$18,056
Rough$13,979$15,452$16,883
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,168$18,730$20,515
Clean$16,679$18,209$19,908
Average$15,700$17,166$18,694
Rough$14,722$16,124$17,479
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,733$17,564$19,623
Clean$15,285$17,076$19,042
Average$14,388$16,098$17,880
Rough$13,491$15,121$16,719
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,370$15,966$17,765
Clean$13,960$15,522$17,239
Average$13,141$14,633$16,187
Rough$12,322$13,745$15,136
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,983$19,570$21,390
Clean$17,470$19,025$20,757
Average$16,445$17,936$19,490
Rough$15,420$16,848$18,224
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,251$18,902$20,783
Clean$16,760$18,376$20,167
Average$15,776$17,324$18,937
Rough$14,793$16,272$17,707
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,343$15,948$17,755
Clean$13,934$15,504$17,229
Average$13,117$14,616$16,178
Rough$12,299$13,729$15,127
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,735$17,330$19,139
Clean$15,287$16,848$18,572
Average$14,390$15,884$17,439
Rough$13,493$14,919$16,306
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,661$17,318$19,192
Clean$15,214$16,836$18,624
Average$14,322$15,873$17,488
Rough$13,429$14,909$16,352
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,562$17,154$18,957
Clean$15,118$16,676$18,396
Average$14,231$15,722$17,274
Rough$13,344$14,767$16,152
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,806$17,853$20,139
Clean$15,356$17,356$19,543
Average$14,455$16,363$18,351
Rough$13,554$15,369$17,158
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,872$21,480$23,335
Clean$19,305$20,882$22,645
Average$18,173$19,687$21,263
Rough$17,040$18,492$19,882
Estimated values
2017 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,497$18,063$19,848
Clean$16,026$17,560$19,260
Average$15,086$16,555$18,085
Rough$14,145$15,550$16,910
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,609 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,048 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2017 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda Accord ranges from $12,012 to $17,142, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.