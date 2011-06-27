Used 2017 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Best Buy for 4 bangers! Tswv Yeej , 10/14/2016 Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful Design is appealing and slick, turns heads. Interior looks/feels rich. Instrument well designed, with balanced brightness at night. Headlights sufficient brightness, taillights gorgeous at night. Leather Seats are comfortable and easy to adjust (power mode), seats warmer both side (driver/passenger). Stereo volume sufficient, controls on steering wheel makes it effortless to control/adjust/change channel. Leather wrapped steering wheel feels rich and smooth. Cabin is roomy front/back, trunk sufficient space. Ride is average "S" mode makes car glue on road, increase engine response which translates for faster acceleration. Small wind noise at center of driver side window at 65+ mph. Engine super quiet at idle and roars at high rpm. Transmission shifting super smooth, unnoticeable. Great gas mileage. Overall, car is best buy in my book. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So far, so good Jason Green , 09/24/2016 EX w/Honda Sensing 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 93 of 96 people found this review helpful I've owned this vehicle for seven months now, and so far it seems to be a good investment. Driving is easy, and acceleration is very smooth: engine RPMs barely get above 3k when accelerating from a stop light, and the car gets up to speed easily with very little struggle (compared to my previous 2013 hybrid that red lined while accelerating to 45 mph). The interior is very quiet and comfortable with good visibility. Love the Honda sensing with the camera on the passenger side - very helpful when passing vehicles on the highway or making sure you're parking close enough to the curb. I wish I had a camera on the driver's side as well! Adaptive cruise control works great - the furthest distance setting provides a very comfortable 3-second following range which is a bit far in some driving situations. The closest distance setting is also comfortable, giving about a one-second following distance. Love the lane keeping system - when off, it gives you a visual warning when you are departing your lane; when on, it helps to gently guide you to the center of your lane - the car almost drives by itself! And the lane departure is a gentle reminder - some cars I test drove nagged at you when you started to leave your lane, and the loud notification beeps were quite distracting. It has pretty good smartphone integration - if I plug my Android phone into the USB port, I can use Google navigation that's on my phone (and it automatically shows up on the console screen) - that saved me a few hundred bucks since I didn't have to buy the trim with navigation (and Google maps is generally more user-friendly than most car navigation systems). I also have access to music on my phone and Amazon music. You can also use Pandora or other streaming services or use Honda's "A-Ha" music app. I can get phone calls through the car speakers, and the system will even read texts & give me the option to provide a voice reply. Android Auto will also read my emails to me once the vehicle is parked. Overall, very good technology and integration that I've only just begun to explore. Other notes: - Fold down rear seats are only operable from the trunk, and you can't access the trunk from the back seat. This provides the opportunity to securely lock the trunk so the valet driver can't get in without the key. You can also lock out the glove compartment so you need the physical key to get in. - Rear seat room is comfortable, even for a 6'3" adult. - This trim level has two center dashboard screens - the upper screen cycles between music info, trip info, or an uploaded photo & clock. You also have the option to combine music info and trip info on the same screen. The lower touch screen displays music, cell phone, Android Auto features (e.g. navigation) & trip info (trip mph and duration, including previous trips) - seems a bit redundant though to have some of the same info displayed on both the upper and lower screens. - Below the bottom touch screen are simple, easy to operate dual-zone climate controls that keep the passenger compartment very comfortable. - Car has a number of driving modes. The transmission itself has "Drive" and "S" (which I assume means "Sport," but it's not defined in the owner's manual as such). "S" gives a little more power for faster starts, probably at the expense of fuel economy at highway speeds. "S" is also used for models with paddle shifters, for towing, for increased engine braking, or in hilly terrain. Drive, I assume, gives you the advertised 185 hp and 181 ft-lbs torque. You also have an "Econ" button: Econ mode restricts both the climate system and engine power to maximize fuel economy. The A/C doesn't blow as hard, and it takes a bit longer to cool the vehicle on warm days. I suppose you could drive in Sport mode with Econ activated, but it seems like it would be counter productive. I generally leave the car in drive with Econ mode activated, and it seems to do fine, even on the hottest summer days. I've had no problem with acceleration or speed while in Econ mode, though I've noticed that with cruise control on, the vehicle slows a bit when going up hills, and it doesn't return to the ordered speed as aggressively. I suppose if you want something a little more responsive, either don't use Econ mode, drive with the transmission in "Sport," or buy the V-6 or sport model. With about 5000 miles on the car, I'm getting about the advertised 30 combined mpg (advertised at 27/36 mpg & 30 mpg combined). Most of my driving is on the highway, and I've seem mpg up to 42 mpg. Yesterday, I turned off Econ mode and still got 36 mpg highway. Overall, a very good mid-size sedan. While it doesn't have all the luxury features that are out there, it is very well equipped, and very well made. And if buying a domestic vehicle is on your agenda, my previous Ford was built in Mexico, but this Honda was built in Ohio. I probably put more groceries on tables in America with this car purchase than with my "domestic" Ford.

Close to Perfection Matthew Whitaker , 06/08/2017 Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful This is my second 9th gen Accord Touring, so I'm obviously a fan of Honda and this iteration of Accord. The 2017 9.5 gen is even more refined than my 2014, with a smoother operating engine that has more seamless VCM transitions between 3 and 6 cylinders, more supple ride quality due to the reactive amplitude dampers and revised rear bushings, vastly improved and updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, improved, more eye-catching styling, Honda Sensing safety features, and additional luxury features, such as rain-sensing wipers, full LED headlights with auto LED highbeams and heated rear seats. In Lunar Silver Metallic with deeply tinted windows, the car often attracts compliments. The acceleration is outstanding and the J-series V6 is a real gem: one of Ward's Best engines for 2014, it's smooth and rev-happy, with a mean, intoxicatingly joyous sound when worked hard into VTEC range (5100 rpm). It makes higher trim Accords feel like a completely different beast than those powered with i4s and CVTs. If there's any downside, it would have to be the POS Continental ProContact tires that Honda has chosen for models with 19" wheels. Too narrow in both width and sidewall, the tires explode at seemingly the tiniest impact, which is probably one of the reasons why such a reliable automaker now has a roadside assistance program. Having owned my 2017 for 6 months, I speak from experience as I have now had 3 blowouts since December 2016. At $362/tire, premature replacement of tires due to blowouts has to be the largest, if only downside to my ownership experience thus far. UPDATE (June 2020): At 3.5 years and 42K miles, our Accord has been trouble-free, save for the fuel pump recall that was performed at the dealer under warranty, and routine oil and filter changes. We had the brake and transmission fluids changed prior to the Maintenance Minder's recommendation, as the former is required at 3 years and we regarded the latter as a precautionary measure. Although the tires weren't worn, the OEM tires were replaced with 245/40/19 Continental DWS06 tires, which improved handling and winter traction. Other than that, we have continue to consider the Accord a sound value and purchase and we enjoy having the vehicle in our household.

Comfortable, agile, manual transmission sedan Nicholas Keen , 06/11/2017 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The 2017 Accord doesn't have the most powerful engine at this trim level, but the slightly gruff, very responsive character of the non-turbocharged 4-cylinder has won me over. The engine loves to rev, feels alive and is your friend for a fast drive, as is the handling which is agile and sure footed as long as you feed the car some power through fast corners -- if you lift off or are timid with it, it can feel a bit twitchy and nervous. On balance I'd much sooner have this car with its absence of electronic add-ons than an option-laden front-heavy V6 that is great for freeway acceleration but doesn't have the balance of a four and is lumbered with an automatic transmission. Having come from European and U.S brands, it was refreshing to get into a new car and have simply nothing wrong with it. Best points: engine performance; handling; steering; reliability; the standard halogen headlights are very effective -- really as good as HIDs; value for money; passenger space; San Marino Red color. Worst points, minor stuff but: stereo sounds boxy and tinny with a treble bias that can't really be dialed out (lessons to be learned from GM's ability to get decent balanced sound from a modest system); Bluetooth radio streaming sometimes fails -- may be the iPhone at fault; I'm no doubt in the minority on this but I would prefer a fully manual climate control system -- this one does not seem good at holding a comfortable temperature and airflow volume in winter when set to full auto with a setting of, say, 72 degrees (but summer A/C performance seems strong). Overall, this car does pretty much everything I care about very well and I am glad I bought it. Update at 10K miles: The car is still performing flawlessly. The manual transmission is sweet and intuitive. I recently had the opportunity to drive an LX with CVT. It was a different car entirely, well made but a bit lacking in character and the handling did not have the edge that the Sport's has. I expect that C&D is right: the Sport with manual is the sweet spot in the range. I drive a lot of country roads in winter and headlight performance matters. I feel as comfortable with the Accord's halogens as I did with the HIDs in my old BWW 325i. There is plenty of light to the sides of the road and the high beams flood the road with light. That's thoughtful design and carefully, rigorously tested implementation that many others in the U.S. market do not seem to bother themselves with. Update at 15,000 miles: one issue so far. Rear defog had one bad element, associated with poor FM radio reception when switched on. Rear window replaced under warranty, issue fixed.