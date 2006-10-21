Used 1995 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania

One word needed to describe this GMC Yukon SLT 4X4- Awesome! Local Trade. This SUV has lead a pampered life. The exterior, interior, wheels, Clean CarFax with impeccable servicing records - I could go on and on- this vehicle is without a doubt the best people mover, on the road and totally rust free. Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. This SUV is ready to take on any challenge- snow, ice, hurricane, you'll be unstoppable in this extremely immaculate inside and out, head turner! If you've dreamed of owning an affordable GMC Yukon SLT then this is absolutely the one, go ahead spoil yourself- classy, sporty, and luxurious all in one beautiful package . New Pa inspection, fluid change, ready for the first test drive towards ownership. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. This extra clean exterior makes this used auto look new. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEK13V61J273392

Stock: T1822

Certified Pre-Owned: No

