Used 1995 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Yukon Pride
We bought our Yukon brand new; just off the truck. We had to go looking for it, because they were new on the market and everyone was wanting one. We have never regreted it. They do not make the 2dr type any more, it is a classic. I have received numerous compliements on the great sporty look it has. It has been extremely reliable and fun to drive. It has leather interior and still a nice looking vehicle. I was hit from behind once and the Yukon was tough and did not sustain much damage even though the lady that hit me with a Suburban had tremendous damage.
Very Reliable
This truck has always run very well and I have performed routine maintenance since I purchased it. I use synthetic motor oil and transmission fluid. With 203,000 miles it still runs quiet in the city and highway. I get 19 mpg highway and 14 mpg city. We have thought about getting rid of it but it is now a great third vehicle that serves many purposes.
Takes a lickin and keeps on tickin
Over all this has been the best truck i have ever owned. It has major potential to be anything that you want it to be. Great porformance and great towing. Very easy to see and handles like a car. I cant resist to upgrade and soup up the engine. Overall it is a truck with major potential. My yukon has 165,000 miles on it and still no problems. Sounds great with 40 series flowmasters.
It Won't Die
Prior to my possesion, the trans. just basically collapsed. I had the entire trans. replaced & i haven't had any trouble with it since. The space is above and beyond. Recently I went to go pick up a Double-size mattress. I wasn't quite sure if I would fit, but I took the risk, and sure enough, both the box springs and mattress fit perfectly!
1995 Yukon
This has been a great SUV, 156K and going. I've owned it for 10 years, replaced the starter, radiator, alt. regular oil changes and tires thats it! Drive it all over the western U.S. Hauls the boat kids etc. If you need a relaible people moving go to the fun truck, buy one of these!
