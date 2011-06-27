Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,868
|$2,288
|Clean
|$975
|$1,671
|$2,046
|Average
|$745
|$1,276
|$1,563
|Rough
|$515
|$881
|$1,079
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$1,932
|$2,363
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,728
|$2,113
|Average
|$775
|$1,320
|$1,613
|Rough
|$536
|$911
|$1,114
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,887
|$2,307
|Clean
|$991
|$1,687
|$2,063
|Average
|$757
|$1,288
|$1,575
|Rough
|$523
|$890
|$1,088
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,605
|$1,941
|Clean
|$878
|$1,436
|$1,736
|Average
|$670
|$1,096
|$1,326
|Rough
|$463
|$757
|$915
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,047
|$2,035
|$2,568
|Clean
|$937
|$1,820
|$2,297
|Average
|$715
|$1,390
|$1,754
|Rough
|$494
|$960
|$1,211
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,947
|$2,413
|Clean
|$968
|$1,742
|$2,158
|Average
|$739
|$1,330
|$1,648
|Rough
|$510
|$918
|$1,138
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$2,050
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,833
|$2,237
|Average
|$830
|$1,400
|$1,708
|Rough
|$573
|$967
|$1,180