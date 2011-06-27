  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 1995 GMC Yukon
  5. Appraisal value

1995 GMC Yukon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,090$1,868$2,288
Clean$975$1,671$2,046
Average$745$1,276$1,563
Rough$515$881$1,079
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$1,932$2,363
Clean$1,015$1,728$2,113
Average$775$1,320$1,613
Rough$536$911$1,114
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,887$2,307
Clean$991$1,687$2,063
Average$757$1,288$1,575
Rough$523$890$1,088
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$981$1,605$1,941
Clean$878$1,436$1,736
Average$670$1,096$1,326
Rough$463$757$915
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,047$2,035$2,568
Clean$937$1,820$2,297
Average$715$1,390$1,754
Rough$494$960$1,211
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,947$2,413
Clean$968$1,742$2,158
Average$739$1,330$1,648
Rough$510$918$1,138
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,214$2,050$2,501
Clean$1,086$1,833$2,237
Average$830$1,400$1,708
Rough$573$967$1,180
Sell my 1995 GMC Yukon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Yukon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 GMC Yukon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,820 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,820 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 GMC Yukon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,820 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 GMC Yukon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 GMC Yukon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 GMC Yukon ranges from $494 to $2,568, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 GMC Yukon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.