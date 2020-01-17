2020 Audi A6 Review

Now in its second model year after full redesign last year, Audi's 2020 A6 remains a tech leader among midsize luxury sedans. Front and center is the A6's dual-touchscreen infotainment system, which places the climate controls on the lower screen and audio, phone, navigation and vehicle apps on the upper screen. The configurable system is more complex than the previous knob-based MMI interface, but in trade it offers more functionality. Advancements also make their way into the A6's upgrade engine. The turbocharged V6 is supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which enhances fuel economy slightly and helps make the engine's stop-start operation smoother. Like big brother A8, the A6 is a silent and smooth-riding luxury car. But thanks to its smaller size, it offers sharper moves when the road begins to bend. The A6 does have an understated character, and that might incline some people to overlook it in favor of something more boldly styled. But when you factor in its pleasing performance, high levels of comfort, and wealth of standard and available technology features, we think Audi's A6 is a great pick for a midsize luxury sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The Audi A6 provides excellent performance and plenty of the latest technology features. Comfort suffers ever so slightly when you go with the big optional wheels and sport suspension, but the upside is a vehicle that's classy to look at and very fun to drive. It's one of the best models available in the midsize luxury sedan class.

How does it drive? 9.0

Because it's available with summer tires, the A6 can produce impressive grip and, when equipped with the turbocharged V6, rapid acceleration. Our test A6 sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is among the quickest in the segment.



Precise controls are one of the A6's hallmarks. Our test car delivered linear braking response and stopped from 60 mph in only 103 feet. The A6 has astonishingly high handling limits for such a big car, especially considering it's the A6, not the S6. At high speeds, there's ample capability to get you around long sweeping corners. In quick changes of direction, it copes well too.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

While the A6 is certainly comfortable, our test car made some compromises for performance. The lowered sport-tuned suspension and 21-inch wheels gave it a fairly stiff ride and introduced some road noise.



Otherwise, the front seats are extremely comfortable and the climate controls work quickly. Small bumps that would normally be shrugged off made their way into the cabin, even though they weren't entirely harsh. Comfort levels are acceptable, but we'd recommend skipping the sport suspension and 21-inch wheels if comfort is a priority.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The sheer number of screens in this cabin can be overwhelming, but the controls are intuitive after just a short time. Everything is at arm's length, with a few redundant controls for high-priority tasks. The ability to set assign tasks to virtual buttons is a nice addition.



While the driver's seat can feel a bit low, the driving position gives you good access to all the relevant controls. The steering wheel adjustment range is plentiful, as is the adjustment from the Individual Contour front seats. Depending on the driver's height, it can take some effort to get out, but the door openings are wide in both front and back.

How’s the tech? 9.0

The dual-screen infotainment and climate system can seem daunting at first, but tech-savvy users willing to adjust to the lack of physical buttons will get the hang of it after a few days. Once that happens, everything inside the cabin becomes easy to use.



The available Virtual Cockpit configurable instrument cluster gives the A6 a futuristic look and is genuinely useful in putting maps as well as vehicle and engine speed data right where they're needed. It's augmented by the head-up display, which duplicates some of that information in the driver's field of view. Overall, the A6 looks and feels like the future.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The A6 gets average scores when it comes to utility. It's useful enough for a group of four adults or a small family, but the trunk is on the small side and interior storage is limited. Most car seats will fit in the rear without issue.



Small-item storage in the center console and door bins is limited, but that's typical for the class. With just 13.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, the A6 trails most competitors. The trunk is relatively deep, so long boxes or items should fit OK. A low liftover height helps when you're loading heavy items.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 mpg combined, an above-average figure for the midsize luxury sedan class. But our test A6 posted significantly lower fuel economy during our testing.

Is it a good value? 8.0

One of the Audi's most attractive character traits is its build quality. Interior surfaces are excellent to the eye and to the touch, and exterior panel gaps are consistent. Even up against rivals from BMW and Mercedes, the Audi still feels top-notch. As for pricing, the A6 can end up being a pretty expensive car when you order the Prestige trim or a bunch of options. With that said, BMWs and Benzes in this class can be priced just as high depending on options. Audi's warranties are average for the class.

Wildcard 9.0

The A6 feels sophisticated and elegant during daily driving, with plenty of power and a comfortable ride. But if you get the itch to tackle some high-speed corners, it's sporty and engaging. It's not loud or boisterous in any way, and from the driver's seat, it's an excellent experience.



The A6 is sleek and understated, giving it a feeling of sophistication. From the outside, it looks luxurious without being gaudy, but on the inside it feels truly refined. Its sharp driving characteristics give it a little bit of an edge as well.

Which A6 does Edmunds recommend?

Our pick in the A6 line is the A6 55 Premium trim. Getting the V6 adds only $1,200 over the four-cylinder at the Premium trim level, and the A6 comes with substantive tech and safety features even on this base trim.

Audi A6 models

The 2020 A6 sedan is available with one of two engines. The base A6 (Audi calls it the A6 45) comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). The V6-equipped version (A6 55) comes with an electrically assisted and turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque).