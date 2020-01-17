2020 Audi A6
What’s new
- More advanced driver aids are now standard equipment
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong overall performance
- Attractive and refined interior
- High levels of comfort
- Lots of high-tech features
- Infotainment interface can be challenging to use
- Not as much trunk space as competitors
2020 Audi A6 Review
Now in its second model year after full redesign last year, Audi's 2020 A6 remains a tech leader among midsize luxury sedans. Front and center is the A6's dual-touchscreen infotainment system, which places the climate controls on the lower screen and audio, phone, navigation and vehicle apps on the upper screen. The configurable system is more complex than the previous knob-based MMI interface, but in trade it offers more functionality.
Advancements also make their way into the A6's upgrade engine. The turbocharged V6 is supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which enhances fuel economy slightly and helps make the engine's stop-start operation smoother. Like big brother A8, the A6 is a silent and smooth-riding luxury car. But thanks to its smaller size, it offers sharper moves when the road begins to bend.
The A6 does have an understated character, and that might incline some people to overlook it in favor of something more boldly styled. But when you factor in its pleasing performance, high levels of comfort, and wealth of standard and available technology features, we think Audi's A6 is a great pick for a midsize luxury sedan.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
Precise controls are one of the A6's hallmarks. Our test car delivered linear braking response and stopped from 60 mph in only 103 feet. The A6 has astonishingly high handling limits for such a big car, especially considering it's the A6, not the S6. At high speeds, there's ample capability to get you around long sweeping corners. In quick changes of direction, it copes well too.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Otherwise, the front seats are extremely comfortable and the climate controls work quickly. Small bumps that would normally be shrugged off made their way into the cabin, even though they weren't entirely harsh. Comfort levels are acceptable, but we'd recommend skipping the sport suspension and 21-inch wheels if comfort is a priority.
How’s the interior?8.0
While the driver's seat can feel a bit low, the driving position gives you good access to all the relevant controls. The steering wheel adjustment range is plentiful, as is the adjustment from the Individual Contour front seats. Depending on the driver's height, it can take some effort to get out, but the door openings are wide in both front and back.
How’s the tech?9.0
The available Virtual Cockpit configurable instrument cluster gives the A6 a futuristic look and is genuinely useful in putting maps as well as vehicle and engine speed data right where they're needed. It's augmented by the head-up display, which duplicates some of that information in the driver's field of view. Overall, the A6 looks and feels like the future.
How’s the storage?7.0
Small-item storage in the center console and door bins is limited, but that's typical for the class. With just 13.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, the A6 trails most competitors. The trunk is relatively deep, so long boxes or items should fit OK. A low liftover height helps when you're loading heavy items.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard9.0
The A6 is sleek and understated, giving it a feeling of sophistication. From the outside, it looks luxurious without being gaudy, but on the inside it feels truly refined. Its sharp driving characteristics give it a little bit of an edge as well.
Which A6 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A6 models
The 2020 A6 sedan is available with one of two engines. The base A6 (Audi calls it the A6 45) comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). The V6-equipped version (A6 55) comes with an electrically assisted and turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque).
Both engines are paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as well as Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
Three trim levels are available: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Even the starter Premium trim is well equipped and includes navigation with an 8.8-inch upper screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and leather seating. New standard equipment this year includes lane departure warning, heated mirrors and high-beam assist.
The Premium Plus trim includes all the equipment from the Premium trim but adds Virtual Cockpit, Audi's configurable high-resolution instrument cluster, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a larger 10.1-inch navigation screen, among other features.
Prestige trims further the opulence with a head-up display, power soft-closing doors, dual-pane glass to reduce interior noise, and LED taillights. This top trim also includes the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane centering, traffic-sign recognition and more) and the Executive package (ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control and a power-operated trunk).
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$58,600
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 4300 rpm
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$63,500
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$69,700
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$54,900
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 4300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A6 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Intersection Assistant
- Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A6 vs. the competition
Audi A6 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class is every bit the A6's equal in interior finish and presentation, and it's also available with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It's an incredibly well-made car. From the thud of its doors to the solidity with which it drives, the E-Class lives up to its legacy.
Audi A6 vs. BMW 5 Series
Though its last redesign was in 2017, the BMW 5 Series feels and looks older than the A6. You do get plenty of engine choices, including a plug-in hybrid version, but that doesn't make it a better car than the A6. Some editors find its more intuitive tech interfaces easier to use, but its more traditional interior design is less forward-thinking than the A6's.
Audi A6 vs. Genesis G80
The Genesis G80 is the value statement in the midsize luxury class. It's available in rear- or all-wheel drive, and the G80's base V6 engine makes more power than the turbocharged four-cylinder in the A6. It's no doubt a less richly detailed vehicle, but it's also one that costs substantially less and comes with a superior warranty.
