2019 Ford Mustang Convertible
What’s new
- The iconic Bullitt trim level returns
- Revised feature availability
- The California Special package is now available on the GT Premium
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Strong power from both the four-cylinder and V8 engines
- Civilized ride quality and low noise levels
- Cabin blends modern convenience with retro style
- Impractical back seat
- Performance package ride quality can be bouncy
- Long, heavy doors and mediocre cabin access
Which Mustang does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The modern Mustang's road manners took a big leap forward when the entire 2015 Mustang lineup received — for the first time in 50 years — an independent rear suspension. This change, along with a higher-quality cabin and new styling, facilitated the Mustang's transformation into a more sophisticated and comfortable car. The car's performance capabilities have reached new heights, too.
This year, the 2019 Ford Mustang gains an added element of cool. The Bullitt is back (read more in our Bullitt First Look) as well as a California Special trim. Ford is also teasing us with rumors of an upcoming GT500 that is said to make more than 700 horsepower.
Yet there's still a lot to like in 2019 even if you're buying a base Mustang. Ford has made a dual-mode active-valve exhaust optional on the EcoBoost-powered Mustang, which should make the car's four-cylinder engine sound a bit more aggressive (and less like a Focus' four-banger). A rev-matching feature has also been added to GTs equipped with a manual transmission — now everyone can downshift like a pro.
These changes should keep the 2019 Mustang a highly desirable pick for a pony car. Of course, it still has some primary competition: the Chevrolet Camaro and the Dodge Challenger. All three are genuinely great cars, especially considering the price. If you're looking for the most well-rounded one, though, the Mustang is the way to go.
2019 Ford Mustang models
The 2019 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Bullitt trim levels for coupe body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the base GT and Bullitt trims. (The GT Premium is offered.)
The Mustang EcoBoost is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a 10-speed automatic is optional.
Despite representing the bottom rung of Mustangdom, EcoBoost models are equipped with a surprising amount of racy hardware as standard: a limited-slip rear differential, launch control (only with the manual gearbox) and an electronic line-lock to facilitate burnouts (at the track only, of course). Standard creature comforts are more pedestrian and include 17-inch wheels, manual cloth seats, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 4.2-inch center display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.
The EcoBoost Premium keeps all the same hardware but adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, revised cabin trim, power-adjustable front seats, a nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 infotainment system.
GT models really step up the Mustang's performance game. They come with 18-inch wheels, a 5.0-liter V8 (460 hp, 420 lb-ft), the power-adjustable front seats and rear parking sensors. The manual transmission is standard and the automatic is optional. The GT Premium adds the creature comforts of the EcoBoost Premium trim.
The Bullitt differentiates itself from the GT largely through aesthetics. Changes include a Dark Bullitt-specific Highland Green paint option, special wheels, various Bullitt logos and deletion of the rear spoiler. The Performance package (see below) is standard on the Bullitt. And thanks to a modified intake manifold, the Bullitt's V8 sees a 20-hp bump to 480 hp. Torque stays the same at 420 lb-ft.
Some of the features of the Premium trims are available on the regular EcoBoost and the GT. A Performance package is available for EcoBoost and GT models. This includes larger brakes, 19-inch wheels and summer tires, a shorter differential ratio, a bigger radiator, stiffer front springs and a larger rear stabilizer bar. This package additionally allows access to getting the MagneRide adaptive suspension dampers. A Level 2 Performance package (coupe with manual transmission only) includes the adaptive dampers and also has wider wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a special front air splitter and rear wing, and specialized track-oriented suspension tuning for the suspension, steering, stability control and ABS system.
Other notable optional features for the Mustang include adaptive suspension dampers, an active valve exhaust, 19- or 20-inch wheels, a digital gauge cluster, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, various exterior and interior styling packages (including the California Special package for the GT Premium), Recaro front sport seats, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Even though this Mustang isn't the more powerful Bullitt or high-octane GT350, the Mustang GT's 460-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 provides more than enough thrust to get in trouble. The 0-60 mph sprint comes in 4.6 seconds, just half a second slower than the 707-hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Our test car was equipped with sloppy-handling all-season tires, but the optional Performance package bolsters the Mustang with increased grip and more stable handling.
Tapping into that power can prove a bit frustrating since the 10-speed automatic transmission shifts into high gears too quickly (it upshifts to ninth at 40 mph!), and it's slow to downshift. Driving in Sport mode is more natural.
Comfort7.5
This drop-top pony car shakes a bit over bumps, but the ride isn't brittle. Rather, it is cushiony without feeling floaty like the Challenger. The Performance package mildly increases ride harshness. The seats are plush and have tilt-adjustable headrests, but we'd like to see four-way lumbar. The optional ventilated seats effectively cool the leather on days you leave the top down.
The available performance exhaust opens up the Mustang's otherwise too-quiet taps at low speeds, but it gets loud with any level of acceleration and can get grating after a while. At highway speeds, wind, engine and road noise is omnipresent but not overwhelming, and the exhaust note finally settles.
Interior7.5
The Mustang's cabin is spacious for two, with plenty of shoulder room, head- and legroom and a wide center console armrest. The rear seat is tight, and most will use it as a shelf for storage. However, a family of four could fit — provided they don't need a ton of legroom — and the lowered convertible top aids ingress and egress all around.
Once inside, drivers will find logically laid-out controls and the intuitive Sync 3 infotainment system. While it offers a good range of adjustment, the front seat doesn't properly envelop the driver, giving the sensation of sitting on the seat rather than in it. The thick front and rear pillars moderately hamper outward visibility.
Utility7.0
Because the top doesn't fold into the trunk like in luxury convertibles, the Mustang convertible's cargo area is only marginally smaller than the coupe's (11.4 cubic feet versus 13.5 cubes). Still, there's more room here than in the Camaro drop-top (7.3 cubic feet). The trunk opening shape and downward sloping trunk roof make it tough to load large items, but you can still fit a large suitcase in the trunk. You can also use the back seat for additional ad hoc storage.
Cubbies and pockets inside the cabin are small but plentiful. There's not a ton of room in the back for car seats, but the car seat anchors are easy to access. Lowering the top naturally makes it much easier to install a car seat.
Technology8.0
The intuitive Sync 3 infotainment system controls a nine-speaker audio system that delivers clear audio and good bass response. But it doesn't get loud enough for us. Two USB ports are standard, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included on both Premium trims. Sync's voice control system features some limited natural speech detection.
A variety of advanced driver safety aids are available for the Mustang. It's worth noting that some of these features are not available on the Camaro. Most performed well in our testing, but adaptive cruise can't be activated until about 20 mph and turns off below 10 mph.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Mustang.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am 72, and my wife is 74. Still trying to stay connected with our youth. I had a 2006 GT with a lot of performance mods and harsh ride. So I decided to upgrade last March. Walked out with a 2 year lease of a 2019 Ecoboost Convertible with Premium Package and Pony Package with a $44k price tag. A whole lot for a 4 banger. I also got the "active exhaust" as I needed some sound to go with the looks. Bottom line is I love this car. We only put 2400 miles on it this summer; my wife drove it most and the grandkids got to drive it too. The boy, 15 with a learners permit, got on the interstate and kicked it in the hammer lane. He then looked at me sheepishly and I said no worries, that's why Ford built this car. Pros: Great style. My wife will drive only in top down weather and at 74 she still gets whistles. Red with black top and interior. 10 speed automatic. 4 modes for the shift and exhaust. Put it in "sport" drive and exhaust. No need to floor it, just kick it and a great response and great sound. No it's not the 5.0 but 460hp is way too much for me. It is rated at 315hp and 345 fb torque....and it moves. This is the 4th Mustang for me over a 20 year period. The one I loved most was a 98 Cobra Convertible....but this ecoboost is just as fast. You know the Ford GT supercar has an ecoboost engine.....it costs half a million. Of course there huge differences but tells you how much Ford believes in this ecoboost engine. Back to the car. It has 4 exhaust pipes; the rear looks really cool. The pony package has great alloy wheels.....I will never get black wheels as I think this is the worst trend in the auto industry. It rides well. Handles like it is on rails. Feels solid. The only drawback is the one you already know and that is not much room in the back seat. But who cares? In this day and age all the SUV's look alike and you can't tell a decked out Kia from a C Class Benz from a block away. But everyone knows a Mustang. And they love it. They love it because it has been around for 55 years, and it's a car they dream of and will be able to afford.. If they see a Benz SL Convertible they will glance at it, but know they will never be able to afford it and think it's some rich snob driving it. But a Mustang is an "every person" car. That says it all.
My wife's got a soft touch. Who knew that her driving style would pair so well with such a beefy car. She uses it as a daily, but has gained a lot of confidence on the California freeways. The power is always available to scoot away from a careless lane drifter or to whiz on or onto the on/off ramp. So although she drives it like her old Honda Odyssey, the power is always there to keep her safe. The styling is great. We got dark gray on the performance pack level 1. It's just enough black with bits of chrome here and there to give the car a touch of class. Perfect for my wife - mean and elegant at the same time.
Rented a 2019 turbo 4 convertible I think with performance package. Car build quality and ergonomics are impressive. Getting in and out of care was easier than I expected as Im a little older. The turbo four is a nice strong engine with decent throttle response. Engine and exhaust sound is nice and appropriate for this type of car although if I was buying one I would definitely spend the extra money for the powerful 5.0 engine. The bad. The suspension is a little to bouncy and firm at the same time. Its not sorted out real well. The 10 speed transmission is not great and not terrible. It lunges a little at low speeds and the shifts when on part throttle are a little unrefined, Mushy and harsher shifts than other well sorted cars. Over all a pleasant car with a lot of bang for the buck but not for me. Maybe the I would feel differently about the 5.0. The car I drive it own for reference is a BMW 435IX that has been tuned and slightly modified.
Car runs great rides great looks great.. what else is their!
2019 Ford Mustang videoThe 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Celebrating Steve McQueen's Iconic Ride | First Drive
The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Celebrating Steve McQueen's Iconic Ride | First Drive
[JAZZ MUSIC PLAYING] [ENGINE REVVING] MARK TAKAHASHI: It was 50 years ago that the iconic Steve McQueen movie, "Bullitt," hit theaters, and it changed car chases forever. Lurking in our San Francisco backdrop was one of the actual '68 Fastbacks used in the filming. This unrestored time capsule had been hidden away for decades until it was rolled out at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. This particular Mustang is simply one of the coolest cars ever. Now Ford's done it again. [1970S MUSIC PLAYING] They've unveiled a new 2019 Mustang Bullitt. Question is, is it worthy of the Bullitt name? Let's find out. All right, everyone. This is not going to be your typical Edmunds car review. This is the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt. Now, we've reviewed tons of Mustangs on our site as well as on this YouTube channel so I'm not going to go into that much detail about how it drives and all this other stuff. The big question I am here to answer, though, is this worthy of the Bullitt name? Now Bullitt came out 50 years ago, and it changed car chases forever. It featured Steve McQueen, the King of Cool, driving a '68 Fastback Mustang through the streets of San Francisco, not on some studio backlot and not with some lame projection behind him. It was actually him driving most of the scenes, taking on a '68 Ford Charger. It was rad. It's hard to say what car chases would be like without Bullitt, from James Bond to Jason Bourne or "Ronin" and "The Italian Job." The key differences here between a Mustang GT and this Bullitt, well, it's green. It's a lovely shade of highland green that is an homage to the original '68 Fastback. It has dark wheels also. It has a nice cueball shifter, and it has 20 extra horsepower, which really isn't a big deal when you consider we're going from 460 to 480. It's a small jump. Really, the big difference for me is the exhaust. It sounds amazing. [LOUD EXHAUST] This is just loud all the time in a good way. [ENGINE REVVING] Yeah. I've been driving for a few hours. And I find myself staying in lower gear just so I can hear that engine. [ENGINE REVVING] And when you're on throttle lever on, there's a few subtle pops out the back. And even at lower speeds, it has this wonderful flutter and burble. It's one of the better sounding V8s, I think, of all time. Just listen. [ENGINE REVVING] Woo hoo ooh. I'm really not one for appearance packages on cars, but this one speaks to me. Granted, I am a bit of a Steve McQueen fan. He's one of my spirit animals, I think. Outside of the whole Bullitt mystique, the car just looks damn good in this green, with the dark wheels. And on top of that, it's kind of shaved down. It doesn't have a lot of badging. The grill is blacked out. It's a little more sinister, almost Ford Mustang sinister. That's a good thing. The steering feels great. The brakes instill confidence. The handling's superb. On top of it, it's easy to live with every day. There aren't any real sacrifices. It's comfortable. It's convenient. The backseats are worthless but whatever. Just use that for cargo overflow anyway. So there's the short answer. Yes, it's worthy of the Bullitt name. It's cool. It's cool enough that the King of Cool might actually think it's cool. That's a lot of cool. I love the Mustangs, and I love the Mustang Bullitt even more. [MUSIC PLAYING] After putting a lot of miles on the Bullitt, I can definitively say, yes, it does deserve the Bullitt name. It's a riot to drive. It's just as much fun as any Mustang GT. But seriously, all these little touches, like the highland green paint, the dark wheels, the ruckus exhaust, the cueball shifter, they all come together to make this just a little bit more special than your average Mustang GT. For more information on the Bullitt as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
In celebration of the iconic Steve McQueen movie Bullitt, Ford has introduced an all-new 2019 Mustang Bullitt. Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi snuck out of the office to drive it for himself in San Francisco, where the movie was filmed 50 years ago. The big question he set out to answer was, "Does this Mustang deserve the Bullitt badge?"
Features & Specs
|EcoBoost 2dr Convertible
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$31,895
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5500 rpm
|EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$36,910
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GT Premium 2dr Convertible
5.0L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$44,855
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|460 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mustang safety features:
- Lane Keeping Alert
- Sounds an audible chime if the car drifts to the edge of the lane.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Applies the brakes and sounds an alert when it detects an impending collision.
- Reverse Sensing System
- Provides audible alerts when reversing toward an object behind the vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Mustang vs. the competition
Ford Mustang vs. Dodge Challenger
Where the Mustang has evolved into a well-balanced American sport coupe, the Challenger has doubled down on raw power and straight-line performance. You can get a V6, but the Challenger's party trick is the optional 707-hp supercharged V8. If you prefer a more retro take on a muscle car, complete with hood scoops, wild paint colors and graphics packages, the Challenger is your car.
Ford Mustang vs. Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro and the Mustang are still primary rivals, and that goes for every trim level, from mild to wild. We've knocked the Camaro for its poor outward visibility and questionable ergonomics, but it undeniably edges past the Mustang in terms of handling precision and maximum power. Go with the Camaro if performance is a priority. Otherwise, the Mustang is more well-rounded and better to drive every day.
Ford Mustang vs. Dodge Charger
If you like everything about the Mustang but wish it had a bigger trunk and four doors, the Dodge Charger is your car. While it certainly doesn't have the balanced handling of the Mustang, it can be had with considerably more horsepower since it shares many of the engine packages with the Challenger. Think of it as the family man's muscle car.
FAQ
Is the Ford Mustang a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Mustang?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Mustang:
- The iconic Bullitt trim level returns
- Revised feature availability
- The California Special package is now available on the GT Premium
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Mustang reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Mustang a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Mustang?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Mustang is the 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,895.
Other versions include:
- EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,895
- EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $36,910
- GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $44,855
What are the different models of Ford Mustang?
More about the 2019 Ford Mustang
The 2019 Ford Mustang has a lot to offer a variety of buyers as either a competitive midsize coupe or convertible. Its pricing is defined by a few trim levels that offer increasing levels of features and a choice between the four-cylinder engine and a powerful V8. Options are variously grouped into packages; others are offered as stand-alone choices.
The 2019 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Bullitt trim levels for coupe (fastback) body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the GT trim, though the GT Premium is offered. All Mustangs have a six-speed manual transmission as standard and offer an optional 10-speed automatic. Pricewise, each trim level adds about the same cost increment as you go up the Mustang ladder.
The base EcoBoost variant has a solid complement of hardware to suit enthusiastic driving but comes up a bit short in creature comforts unless you select the 101A Equipment Group that adds an array of comfort and convenience items such as upgraded infotainment, backup alerts, premium audio and 18-inch wheels. EcoBoost Premium models add leather upholstery, power seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and smartphone integration. Both trim levels can be fitted with the EcoBoost Performance package that tacks on summer tires, a performance-oriented suspension, and an upgraded radiator and brakes. Once that box has been ticked, the MagneRide suspension option becomes available.
While EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium models are compelling entry-level versions, the GT marks a more serious proposal in terms of performance and price. GT models are equipped with bigger brakes, a beefier transmission, and a potent V8 engine that elevates its game something fierce. They're equipped with all the content of the EcoBoost trim level plus power seats and a backup alert system. If you want the most kitted-out Mustang, the GT Premium is for you, adding the EcoBoost Premium features to the GT trim level. Of course, GT models get a Performance package of their own. And if you're into a little retro style, the Bullitt is likely to have what you're looking for.
Sport-oriented coupes no longer offer the refinement compromises that this segment has exhibited in years past, and the Mustang's appeal spans a broad range. It's a strong competitor whether you're simply looking for a stylish coupe or you have a need for speed. Whichever Mustang you desire, Edmunds' winning shopping tools will help you find the perfect one for you.
2019 Ford Mustang Convertible Overview
The 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible is offered in the following styles: EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Mustang Convertible 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Mustang Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Mustang Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
