2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Review

The 2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is one of three Niro variants alongside the standard hybrid and fully electric Niro EV. The Niro Plug-In Hybrid offers an EPA-estimated 26 miles of electric range with a fully charged battery. When the battery runs out of juice, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid can continue on using its gasoline engine. As with all plug-in hybrids, the more frequently you can recharge Niro — typically with a 120-volt household outlet or a 240-volt charge source — the less gasoline you'll use. For 2020, the Niro gets updated front and rear styling as well as a new base trim level. Kia continues to market the Niro as a crossover SUV, but think of it as a tall hatchback since it lacks the ground clearance or available all-wheel drive found on most crossovers. It does come with a long list of standard and optional features, including all the latest driver safety aids Kia has to offer.

Our verdict 6.9 / 10

The plug-in hybrid Niro boasts 26 miles of EV range. That's pretty good as plug-ins go. Just know you're paying significantly more for this model compared to a regular hybrid Niro. How often you can recharge it will make a big difference. Overall we like the Niro Plug-In Hybrid, but rival models are more refined and enjoyable to drive.

How does it drive? 6.0

The Niro has accurate steering and confident handling, but its powertrain lacks power and smoothness. There's decent enough power around town, but the Niro feels sluggish on the highway or in fast-moving traffic. The engine comes on frequently in EV mode, indicating the system isn't sophisticated or powerful enough to run without it, hurting the Niro's overall economy.



We'd prefer stronger regenerative braking too. Coming to a complete stop can feel abrupt since the brakes lack some refinement. That makes low-speed city driving more annoying than it should be. The Niro also lacks the smoothness of other EVs because of its show-shifting transmission.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Niro's soft seats and smooth ride provide a good amount of comfort for daily commuting. Adjustable lumbar support is available on higher trims (along with leather, heating and ventilation). The Niro absorbs most bumps on rough roads, smoothing out the ride.



The standard dual-zone climate control is effective. But the Niro regularly starts its engine to power the system, which can be surprising when you're in EV mode. The amount of wind and road noise is typical for a small non-luxury car.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The tall roof from the SUV-style shape brings a range of benefits. There's plenty of headroom, for instance, and visibility is great. The tall doors open wide enough to make it easy to get in and out but aren't so large to make tight parking spaces an issue. The opening is easy to step into for most adults, and you only have to sit down slightly to find the seat. Rear legroom is adequate for adults.



The Niro's interior layout is straightforward, and all major controls are clearly labeled and easy to find. The touchscreen interface has a short learning curve, and the digital display in the gauge cluster is easy to read.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The standard entertainment display isn't big, but it does come with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. A larger screen is optional and includes integrated navigation.



For the most part the Niro's driver safety systems work well. The traffic-adaptive cruise control system does a good job of maintaining distance from the car ahead. The lane-keeping assist system, however, can be a little intrusive when it nudges the steering to keep you in your lane.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The Niro doesn't have the same amount of space or storage solutions as the small SUVs it's trying to emulate. Still, it fares well versus traditional plug-in hybrid sedans and has enough space for typical shopping needs or short road trips.



Planning on using child safety seats? The lower car seat anchors are hidden between the rear seat cushions. Some connectors might be more difficult to secure than others with this setup. The seatback tether anchors are pretty easy to reach. As for space, you'll probably have to slide the front seats forward if you want to install a bulky rear-facing seat.

How economical is it? 8.5

Our Niro test car consistently delivered 26 miles of EV range and surpassed its 46 mpg EPA combined city/highway estimate. We averaged 56 mpg over the course of 300-plus miles. But Niro Plug-In Hybrid's reliance on the engine to drive the climate controls means you'll probably see dramatically lower numbers if you live in a region with extreme temperatures.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Niro Plug-In Hybrid costs more than the standard Niro. Even with the higher fuel economy, it'll take a long time to make up the difference in price between the two models in gas savings alone.



The interior is a bit bland and many of the plastics look and feel cheap, though it all fits together well. Kia's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty is among the industry's best.

Wildcard 5.5

Eking out the last few miles of all-electric power can make the drive a little more interesting, but there's little else to entertain you. The driving experience isn't bad, just unmemorable. The weak engine means it's not quite as fun or peppy around town as other vehicles in this class.



Though the SUV-style design is functional, the wannabe SUV designation leaves a bad taste in your mouth. It lacks any real benefit you'll find in a proper SUV such as ground clearance or all-wheel drive. It feels a bit disingenuous.

Which Niro Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

We think the midlevel EX trim is the way to go. You get the same electric range as the more expensive EX Premium model as well as desirable features such as heated seats and some driver assist functions.

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid models

The 2020 Niro Plug-In Hybrid is available in three trim levels: LXS, EX and EX Premium. All three trims come with a plug-in hybrid system that's good for 139 horsepower. The EPA estimates it'll be good for 26 miles of electric range and 46 mpg in combined driving once the hybrid battery is depleted. Feature highlights include: