Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Come experience a whole new way of buying pre-owned. At Paul Masse, we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. This Chevrolet includes: LPO, HASH MARK DECAL ONSTAR WITH 4G LTE FOR FLEET (36GB/24 MONTHS) WiFi Hotspot Telematics REDLINE EDITION Aluminum Wheels Floor Mats AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SPOILER, DECKLID-MOUNTED LIP SPOILER Rear Spoiler REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T A/T STANDARD PAINT EMISSIONS, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS SUMMIT WHITE WHEELS, 20' Aluminum Wheels EXHAUST, DUAL-MODE, PERFORMANCE 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP JET BLACK, SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained Chevrolet Camaro 2SS comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Camaro. The Camaro 2SS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 17,918mi put on this Chevrolet. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Although this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This Chevrolet Camaro 2SS has them all. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro: The sixth-generation Camaro improves upon the outgoing model in every way, making it even more competitive with rivals like the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. The turbocharged 4-cylinder returns impressive fuel economy, and the available V6 is the most powerful in its class. With upgraded cabin materials, selectable driving modes, and slick retro-modern styling, the 2017 Camaro is hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with performance, standard features, convertible availability, interior quality, and Efficient, powerful engines www.paulmasse.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1FH1R71H0214718

Stock: BL0094A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020