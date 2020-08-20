Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
- 7,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,999$5,330 Below Market
Bay Ridge Hyundai - Brooklyn / New York
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS Red Hot CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Founded in May of 2016, Bay Ridge Hyundai strives to be your number one choice for Hyundai vehicles in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan, Queens, and the surrounding areas. You are invited to come visit our brand new showroom under new ownership and management. We are not affiliated with any other Bay Ridge dealerships and will provide you with a new and unique car shopping experience. Come discover the Better Way to Buy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FA1RS1H0213304
Stock: U1627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT10,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,980$3,542 Below Market
Dave Kehl Chevrolet - Mechanicsburg / Ohio
GM Certified-GM Extended Warranty-20 Inch Aluminum Wheels-3.6L V6 Engine-Automatic Locking Rear Differential-Power Door Locks-Power Windows-Power Driver Seat-Driver And Front Passenger Heated And Ventilated Seats-Six Speed Manual Transmission-Cruise Control-Keyless Open And Start-Rear Vision Camera-Teen Driver-Touchscreen Audio-Bose Audio System-Bluetooth
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FC3DS5H0210693
Stock: 20012A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 11,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,993
Chuck Nash Chevrolet Buick GMC - San Marcos / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Chuck Nash Chevrolet Buick GMC's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS with 11,806mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Camaro 1LS is the one! More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro: The sixth-generation Camaro improves upon the outgoing model in every way, making it even more competitive with rivals like the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. The turbocharged 4-cylinder returns impressive fuel economy, and the available V6 is the most powerful in its class. With upgraded cabin materials, selectable driving modes, and slick retro-modern styling, the 2017 Camaro is hard to beat. Interesting features of this model are performance, standard features, convertible availability, interior quality, and Efficient, powerful engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FA1RX3H0140528
Stock: 274807A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 14,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,500$3,480 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1463004 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RX1H0183763
Stock: c198872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 25,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,500$4,898 Below Market
Joe Basil Chevrolet - Depew / New York
RWD, ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT, BLIND ZONE ALERT WITH LANE CHANGE ALERT, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CHEVROLET MYLINK, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION, WIFI HOTSPOT, HEATED/COOL FRONT LEATHER SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, STABILITY CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERAThis 2017 Chevrolet Camaro also comes with the GM 5 year, 60,000 mile powertrain warranty remaining until 5/19/2022. This vehicle also comes with free shuttle service, free windshield chip repairs and our special for buy three oil changes get one free and much, much more!Call 206-5251 now to set up a VIP appointment with our Guest Services Team. As a VIP customer you can take advantage of our Direct to Manager and Vehicle Pull Around programs both put in place to provide the highest standard of customer service! See for yourself why the Joe Basil experience is worth the drive from anywhere, even Tonawanda and Lockport!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FC1RS1H0125072
Stock: H3631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 34,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,491$6,730 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr 1 LT COUPE 2-DR features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright Yellow with a Medium Ash Gray seat trim interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steven Garcia at 305-642-6757 or steven@carfactory.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RS0H0202226
Stock: 995943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2019
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS2,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,594$3,619 Below Market
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Find your passion in our Certified, One Owner 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe that's irresistible in Red Hot with Miles Below Market Average! You know you're in for a good time when you fire up the 6.2 Liter V8 that puts 455hp under your command while perfectly paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission with Active Rev Matching. Your pulse will pound as you sprint to 60mph in an astonishing 4 seconds and score near 26mpg on the highway in this ultra-Unique machine. Engineered for precise driving with a sophisticated performance suspension system and other innovative technologies, our Coupe commands the road! Sculpted to aerodynamic perfection, our Camaro Coupe 2SS is an absolute show-stopper with a unique rear stanchion spoiler, HID headlights with halo rings, 20-inch bright aluminum wheels, sunroof, and a wide assertive grille with integrated brake cooling ducts. Optimized for performance driving, the 2SS cabin greets you with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a full-color high-resolution driver information center, spectrum lighting, and a rear vision camera. Settle into the supportive heated and cooled sport seat, grip the heated steering wheel, and find your favorite song via Chevrolet MyLink radio with a prominent touchscreen, Bose premium audio, and available satellite radio. Buckle up and prepare to feel the rush that can only come from American-made muscle! Our Chevrolet Camaro not only features passionate performance and stand out style, but it also offers peace of mind with a wealth of advanced safety features such as a head-up display, side blind zone alert, rear park assist, and its ultra-high-strength steel safety cage. Reward yourself with high performance and innovative technology. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FG1R79H0120198
Stock: G320678A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,785$3,081 Below Market
Allen Gwynn Chevrolet - Glendale / California
Allen Gwynn Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT only has 16,121mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. One of the best things about this Chevrolet Camaro is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Camaro 1LT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro: The sixth-generation Camaro improves upon the outgoing model in every way, making it even more competitive with rivals like the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. The turbocharged 4-cylinder returns impressive fuel economy, and the available V6 is the most powerful in its class. With upgraded cabin materials, selectable driving modes, and slick retro-modern styling, the 2017 Camaro is hard to beat. Interesting features of this model are performance, standard features, convertible availability, interior quality, and Efficient, powerful engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RS5H0165870
Stock: 337322
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 4,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,570
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH1R70H0102220
Stock: 10430513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS11,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,989$5,232 Below Market
Seacoast Chevrolet - Ocean / New Jersey
1SS trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 11,738! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Electronic Stability Control. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Compare the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro to pretty much any of its competitors and you're likely to come away with the impression that it's fast. Its high-horsepower output and light curb weight makes a big difference on the road. Stomp the gas and you'll need little time to overtake the competition. -Edmunds.com. VISIT US TODAY: Seacoast Chevrolet offers a pressure free atmosphere for customers to shop in. The salespeople are very laid back and there's no in your face sales. The customer sets the pace, not the salespeople at Seacoast Chevrolet, it's a refreshing change for customers! Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FE1R71H0213190
Stock: 81654
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 20,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,853$4,674 Below Market
Buster Miles Chevrolet - Heflin / Alabama
Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with 6 Speed MT! 1 Owner with a Clean No-Accident Carfax! GM Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History GM Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty, but also an Exclusive CPO Maintenance Plan, up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile, $0 Deductible, Fully Transferable, Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, Courtesy Transportation, 3-Day/150-Mile Customer Satisfaction Guarantee, 3 month trial OnStar Directions & Connections Service if available, SiriusXM Radio 3mo trial if available, and a vehicle history report. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Camaro 1LT, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 DI, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Nightfall Gray Metallic, jet black Cloth. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FA1RS6H0147364
Stock: 128252P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 16,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,992$3,853 Below Market
Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Red Hot 2017 Santa Fe, New Mexico Chevrolet Camaro SS Stock number H0184221T, 2D Coupe with only 16213 miles. RWD . This New Mexico Coupe has a 6.2L V8 engine. Red Hot 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 Camaro SS 1SS, 2D Coupe, 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red Hot, jet black Cloth.Call right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FF1R78H0184221
Stock: H0184221T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 14,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,781$4,377 Below Market
Gengras Chevrolet - East Hartford / Connecticut
One Owner, 4G LTE with WIFI, Chevrolet MyLink, Backup Camera, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, 50th Anniversary Stripe, Preferred Equipment Group 2SS, Spoiler, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.5" Rr 50th Anniv. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 6.2L V8 8-Speed AutomaticPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7147 miles below market average! Call or Drive to GENGRAS CHEVROLET in East Hartford, CT (860) 263-0134. Reviews:* Surprisingly sharp and nimble handling around turns, with lots of grip; appealing lineup of engines, including a strong V6 and a powerful V8, that provide class-leading acceleration; smooth ride quality on the highway and in town; good value, with lots of standard equipment. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH1R70H0201605
Stock: P201605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 26,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,790$4,262 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*1 OWNER*FULLY LOADED*NAV*PUSH START*BACKUP CAM*CONVERTIBLE*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH3D70H0116170
Stock: 116170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,988$4,726 Below Market
Paul Masse Chevrolet - East Providence / Rhode Island
Come experience a whole new way of buying pre-owned. At Paul Masse, we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. This Chevrolet includes: LPO, HASH MARK DECAL ONSTAR WITH 4G LTE FOR FLEET (36GB/24 MONTHS) WiFi Hotspot Telematics REDLINE EDITION Aluminum Wheels Floor Mats AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SPOILER, DECKLID-MOUNTED LIP SPOILER Rear Spoiler REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T A/T STANDARD PAINT EMISSIONS, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS SUMMIT WHITE WHEELS, 20' Aluminum Wheels EXHAUST, DUAL-MODE, PERFORMANCE 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP JET BLACK, SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained Chevrolet Camaro 2SS comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Camaro. The Camaro 2SS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 17,918mi put on this Chevrolet. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Although this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This Chevrolet Camaro 2SS has them all. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro: The sixth-generation Camaro improves upon the outgoing model in every way, making it even more competitive with rivals like the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. The turbocharged 4-cylinder returns impressive fuel economy, and the available V6 is the most powerful in its class. With upgraded cabin materials, selectable driving modes, and slick retro-modern styling, the 2017 Camaro is hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with performance, standard features, convertible availability, interior quality, and Efficient, powerful engines www.paulmasse.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH1R71H0214718
Stock: BL0094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 33,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,406
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2LT Red Hot Clean CARFAX. *Hands Free Calling*, *XM Satellite Radio*, *Bluetooth*, *Navigation / GPS*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Fully Detailed*, *Local Trade*, *Non-Smoker*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*.CARFAX One-Owner.Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FD1RX2H0175312
Stock: H0175312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 18,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,214$2,669 Below Market
Videon Chevrolet - Phoenixville / Pennsylvania
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Coupe, Locally Owned and Dealer Serviced, Automatic Transmission, Turbocharged, Remote Engine Start, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Telematics, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Climate Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Defrost, Front Reading Lamps, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Driver Restriction Features, Back-Up Camera, Emergency Trunk Release.Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RX9H0173532
Stock: L2020A2
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 43,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$21,995
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Rs Package Engine; 3.6L V6; Di; Vvt Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Jet Black; Seat Trim Rear Axle; 2.77 Ratio Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Cloth Front Sport Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Spoiler; Decklid-Mounted Lip Spoiler Tires; 245/40R20; Blackwall; All-Season; Run-Flat Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Wheels; 20" (50.8 Cm) 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted; Machined-Face Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Honda Lewisville today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Camaro. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro: The sixth-generation Camaro improves upon the outgoing model in every way, making it even more competitive with rivals like the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. The turbocharged 4-cylinder returns impressive fuel economy, and the available V6 is the most powerful in its class. With upgraded cabin materials, selectable driving modes, and slick retro-modern styling, the 2017 Camaro is hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with performance, standard features, convertible availability, interior quality, and Efficient, powerful engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RS7H0201204
Stock: H0201204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
