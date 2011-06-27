Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,325
|$28,097
|$29,980
|Clean
|$25,691
|$27,400
|$29,206
|Average
|$24,421
|$26,007
|$27,657
|Rough
|$23,152
|$24,613
|$26,109
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,617
|$19,227
|$20,931
|Clean
|$17,192
|$18,750
|$20,390
|Average
|$16,343
|$17,796
|$19,309
|Rough
|$15,493
|$16,842
|$18,228
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,437
|$28,369
|$30,419
|Clean
|$25,800
|$27,665
|$29,633
|Average
|$24,525
|$26,258
|$28,062
|Rough
|$23,250
|$24,851
|$26,491
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,779
|$20,323
|$21,961
|Clean
|$18,326
|$19,819
|$21,393
|Average
|$17,420
|$18,811
|$20,259
|Rough
|$16,515
|$17,803
|$19,124
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,899
|$17,608
|$19,416
|Clean
|$15,516
|$17,171
|$18,915
|Average
|$14,749
|$16,298
|$17,912
|Rough
|$13,982
|$15,425
|$16,909
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,458
|$26,525
|$28,716
|Clean
|$23,868
|$25,867
|$27,975
|Average
|$22,689
|$24,552
|$26,491
|Rough
|$21,509
|$23,236
|$25,008
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,988
|$21,452
|$23,007
|Clean
|$19,506
|$20,920
|$22,413
|Average
|$18,543
|$19,856
|$21,225
|Rough
|$17,579
|$18,792
|$20,036
Estimated values
2017 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,819
|$18,499
|$20,276
|Clean
|$16,413
|$18,040
|$19,752
|Average
|$15,602
|$17,122
|$18,705
|Rough
|$14,791
|$16,205
|$17,658