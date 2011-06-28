When he's able to escape Los Angeles traffic, Automotive Editor Travis Langness expands his testing routine to include nearby mountain roads, off-road trails, and even occasional cross-country road trips — he's done eight of them so far. His automotive career began with car photography during the develop-your-own-film days. But these days, it's all about driving, living with and evaluating the newest cars on the road. Born into a family of car nuts, Automotive Editor Travis Langness had socket wrenches as childhood toys and still collects Hot Wheels as an adult. Current car obsessions include adventure vans, '90s Honda track cars, rigs with knobby tires, and anything that can carry a motorcycle in the back.