2020 Lamborghini Huracan
What’s new
- New Evo variant
- Uses 630-hp engine from the previous Performante model
- Revised styling and touchscreen infotainment screen
- Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Stunning performance capabilities
- Exceptionally comfortable ride for an exotic car
- Relatively easy to see out of
- Intoxicating sound from the V10 engine
- Almost no interior storage to speak of
- Touchscreen infotainment is distracting to use
- Minimal cargo capacity
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Review
The Huracan Evo is the latest iteration of the "entry-level" Italian supercar. For the Evo, Lamborghini started with the dynamic improvements it developed for the Huracan Performante and slightly updated the styling. This includes new front and rear bumper designs and a relocated exhaust and rear spoiler. The goal is a more aggressive design with improved aerodynamic efficiency.
But let's not forget the soul of the Huracan Evo: a 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, free of turbocharging or electric assist, makes a howling 630 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. When combined with all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, even for a relatively novice driver, the Huracan Evo is capable of devastating speed on all manner of roads.
But Lamborghini doesn't have a lock on raw speed and exotic looks. Cars such as the McLaren 600LT, Ferrari 488 Pista and even the newly redesigned Porsche 911 Turbo offer mind-boggling speed with surprising levels of practicality. They also have, of course, loads of exclusivity and personalization options for the discerning enthusiast. Choices like these are good to have, and if you have around $250,000 and an empty space in your garage, we are very jealous of your predicament.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?9.5
Real-world handling is otherworldly, and the traction and reactions from the advanced all-wheel-drive system and four-wheel steering make it seem like the Huracan Evo defies some laws of physics. Speed, even for the amateur driver, is shockingly easy to achieve. Backed by standard carbon-ceramic brakes, the Evo feels like it can charge hard all day.
How comfortable is it?9.0
The climate control system makes more noise than we'd like but quickly regulates the cabin temperature. Exhaust noise also changes with the drive mode selected, and Strada's quiet setting makes long highway hauls possible without fatigue. Tire noise is elevated but that's par for the course with an exotic car.
How’s the interior?8.0
By contrast, the 8.4-inch touchscreen takes a bit more study to understand. The same goes for the steering wheel-mounted turn signals; much like the toggle switch you find on a motorcycle, they will evade your fingers for the first hour or so. But the Huracan is not claustrophobia-inducing and occupants have a fairly generous amount of space, assuming they're not much taller than 6 foot 3. Visibility is much better than expected, even to the sides.
How’s the tech?7.5
Apple CarPlay users will be satisfied with the integration, but those with Android Auto will need to use Bluetooth to stream their music. Thankfully, there are two quick-charging USB ports between the seats. Something else greatly appreciated is the clear, high-definition backup camera displayed via the instrument cluster.
How’s the storage?5.5
Interior storage is also shockingly sparse, offering only the slimmest of door pockets and a tray that can hold just a cellphone. And the small storage tray under the touchscreen isn't deep enough to even keep the key in place during fast driving.
To be fair, even though the Huracan is not a large vehicle, we think even slight increases in cargo capacity and interior storage would make this Lamborghini stand out even more in this interesting segment.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
The Huracan also delivers on daily usability, which for a true exotic car is a rare thing. Warranty concerns are likely not top of mind for prospective buyers, but Lamborghini provides three-year coverage with unlimited miles for powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties, as well as roadside assistance during that period. Customer service is likely beyond what most buyers have ever experienced.
Wildcard10.0
The sound of the V10 is intoxicating enough on its own, but when paired with the intelligent all-wheel-drive system and four-wheel steering, there's not much that can hold a candle to this Lamborghini. And we haven't even started with its visual presence.
Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?
Lamborghini Huracan models
The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo doesn't come with trim levels. Instead, Lamborghini offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to wheel design to seat design and interior trim. Stand-alone options include a nose-lifting system, Apple CarPlay connectivity and an ambient lighting package. Highlight features of the Huracan Evo include:
Huracan Evo
- 630-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 engine
- Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- All-wheel drive and four-wheel steering
- Adaptive suspension
- Advanced traction and stability management systems
- Full leather and faux suede upholstery
- 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Keyless start
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|EVO 2dr Coupe AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$261,274
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|630 hp @ 8000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Huracan safety features:
- Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics
- Helps the driver maintain control by rerouting engine power to any of the wheels, ensuring traction and stability.
- Anti-lock Brakes
- Prevent wheels from locking during extreme braking situations.
- Backup Camera
- Aids in visibility when backing up around obstacles or in tight spaces.
Lamborghini Huracan vs. the competition
Lamborghini Huracan vs. McLaren 600LT Spider
McLaren might have removed the roof from its 600LT Coupe but it certainly didn't remove any of the performance. The Spider is just as blisteringly quick as the coupe and remains one of the most driver-focused cars on sale today. As powerful as the McLaren may be, its twin-turbo V8 lacks the aural delight of Lamborghini's V10 engine.
Lamborghini Huracan vs. Audi R8
While not exactly siblings, the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan Evo are certainly related via corporate ownership and some shared hardware. Both are powered by a similar 5.2-liter V10 engine. But the R8 takes the more subdued route with styling and offers a slightly less manic but no less potent driving experience than the Lamborghini.
Lamborghini Huracan vs. Lamborghini Aventador
If you're worried the Huracan Evo might be slightly too civilized, and therefore lacking in the purest Lamborghini experience, the Aventador should fit the bill. With its big, bellowing V12 engine, brutal-shifting transmission and poor visibility, the Aventador is the true old-school and completely mind-bending Lamborghini experience. We'll take ours in orange.
FAQ
Is the Lamborghini Huracan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan:
Is the Lamborghini Huracan reliable?
Is the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?
The least-expensive 2020 Lamborghini Huracan is the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $261,274.
Other versions include:
- EVO 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $261,274
What are the different models of Lamborghini Huracan?
More about the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Overview
The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan is offered in the following submodels: Huracan Coupe, Huracan Convertible. Available styles include EVO 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Huracan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Huracan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?
Which 2020 Lamborghini Huracans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lamborghini Huracan for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2020 Huracans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $312,145 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan.
Can't find a new 2020 Lamborghini Huracans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lamborghini Huracan for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,979.
Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,274.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
