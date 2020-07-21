2020 Lamborghini Huracan Review

The Huracan Evo is the latest iteration of the "entry-level" Italian supercar. For the Evo, Lamborghini started with the dynamic improvements it developed for the Huracan Performante and slightly updated the styling. This includes new front and rear bumper designs and a relocated exhaust and rear spoiler. The goal is a more aggressive design with improved aerodynamic efficiency. But let's not forget the soul of the Huracan Evo: a 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, free of turbocharging or electric assist, makes a howling 630 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. When combined with all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, even for a relatively novice driver, the Huracan Evo is capable of devastating speed on all manner of roads. But Lamborghini doesn't have a lock on raw speed and exotic looks. Cars such as the McLaren 600LT, Ferrari 488 Pista and even the newly redesigned Porsche 911 Turbo offer mind-boggling speed with surprising levels of practicality. They also have, of course, loads of exclusivity and personalization options for the discerning enthusiast. Choices like these are good to have, and if you have around $250,000 and an empty space in your garage, we are very jealous of your predicament.

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo combines disorienting levels of performance with a composed and comfortable ride and a well-finished interior. It's a true everyday supercar. In fact, all its newfound comfort highlights a distinct lack of practicality and interior storage. But a boot full of throttle and the howl from its V10 are enough to make you forget all about the extra overnight bag you couldn't fit in the trunk.

How does it drive? 9.5

Face it, you can't call yourself an exotic car unless you can lay down some exotic performance numbers. The Huracan Evo does just that and explodes to 60 miles an hour in just 2.8 seconds. Reaching 100 mph in 6 seconds flat is next up before ripping through the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds at 127.6 mph. The howl from the 5.2-liter V10 deserves its own chapter, but suffice it to say, it's magnificent. But the ease of everyday driving is almost more impressive than the raw numbers. The Huracan is light and non-exhausting, even in traffic.



Real-world handling is otherworldly, and the traction and reactions from the advanced all-wheel-drive system and four-wheel steering make it seem like the Huracan Evo defies some laws of physics. Speed, even for the amateur driver, is shockingly easy to achieve. Backed by standard carbon-ceramic brakes, the Evo feels like it can charge hard all day.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The Evo exhibits exceptional ride quality on all manner of roads thanks to its electronically adjustable suspension. In Strada (Street) mode, the Huracan feels no different than a run-of-the-mill sedan with a sport-tuned suspension. All but the harshest bumps are shrugged off, and the highway ride is almost pillowy. Even in Sport and Corsa (Race), the ride is never unbearable — a triumph for an exotic car.



The climate control system makes more noise than we'd like but quickly regulates the cabin temperature. Exhaust noise also changes with the drive mode selected, and Strada's quiet setting makes long highway hauls possible without fatigue. Tire noise is elevated but that's par for the course with an exotic car.

How’s the interior? 8.0

For something that looks so radical, the Huracan Evo is a fairly easy car to drive. The gear selector is a prime example. It looks frail and a bit complicated, but its operation becomes second nature immediately after the first use. The Huracan also makes it easy to find a comfortable driving position, which is critical in something so fast, so low and so expensive.



By contrast, the 8.4-inch touchscreen takes a bit more study to understand. The same goes for the steering wheel-mounted turn signals; much like the toggle switch you find on a motorcycle, they will evade your fingers for the first hour or so. But the Huracan is not claustrophobia-inducing and occupants have a fairly generous amount of space, assuming they're not much taller than 6 foot 3. Visibility is much better than expected, even to the sides.

How’s the tech? 7.5

For all the highlights of the Evo, the modern and stylish-looking infotainment system is unfortunately not that great. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is mounted low in the interior and doesn't obstruct forward visibility. But with no physical buttons and no haptic feedback, it takes a solid 1- to 2-second glance away from the road to choose the desired function. Even something as simple as volume adjustment takes a bit of conscious thought.



Apple CarPlay users will be satisfied with the integration, but those with Android Auto will need to use Bluetooth to stream their music. Thankfully, there are two quick-charging USB ports between the seats. Something else greatly appreciated is the clear, high-definition backup camera displayed via the instrument cluster.

How’s the storage? 5.5

It might seem impressive that a car such as the Huracan Evo even has a trunk, let alone one that, at 3.5 cubic feet, will hold a few grocery bags. But because of the surprisingly comfortable ride and fatigue-free driving experience, owners might be disappointed with the Huracan's inability to hold two small carry-on bags.



Interior storage is also shockingly sparse, offering only the slimmest of door pockets and a tray that can hold just a cellphone. And the small storage tray under the touchscreen isn't deep enough to even keep the key in place during fast driving.



To be fair, even though the Huracan is not a large vehicle, we think even slight increases in cargo capacity and interior storage would make this Lamborghini stand out even more in this interesting segment.

How economical is it? 7.0

It's probably fair to say most Lamborghini buyers will never think twice about fuel economy, but the EPA still does! It gives the Huracan Evo a combined rating of 15 mpg (13 city/18 highway). We did see numbers flirting with 17 mpg after highway driving, but dipping into the Huracan's considerable power quickly drops the fuel economy into the single digits. A 21.1-gallon fuel tank helps ensure you aren't stopping every hour.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Value doesn't have quite the same meaning to a buyer in the market for an exotic car, but the Huracan does deliver a lot for the money. And it does so with more than simply looks and raw speed. The cabin is built and finished to a very high standard, and much like the exterior of the car, can be customized with an array of personalized options buyers will likely appreciate.



The Huracan also delivers on daily usability, which for a true exotic car is a rare thing. Warranty concerns are likely not top of mind for prospective buyers, but Lamborghini provides three-year coverage with unlimited miles for powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties, as well as roadside assistance during that period. Customer service is likely beyond what most buyers have ever experienced.

Wildcard 10.0

The Huracan Evo is without a doubt the most well-rounded and civilized Lamborghini sports car ever sold. And as a result, you can use the Huracan every single day. But that's not to say the raging bull has been put out to pasture. Switching drive modes transforms the Huracan into one of the fastest and most capable vehicles we've ever tested.



The sound of the V10 is intoxicating enough on its own, but when paired with the intelligent all-wheel-drive system and four-wheel steering, there's not much that can hold a candle to this Lamborghini. And we haven't even started with its visual presence.

Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?

As with many exotic cars, individual customization is the name of the game. There are no trim levels to choose from, but it's hard to go wrong with the Huracan Evo even if you bypass the myriad stand-alone options. With over 40 factory paint colors, several wheel options, and a dizzying array of interior seating and color choices, you can ensure you'll never see another Huracan Evo on the road like yours. Out of the available options, we'd recommend the Lifting System for clearing steep driveways and speed bumps, as well as the Smart Phone Interface, which brings Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Lamborghini Huracan models

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo doesn't come with trim levels. Instead, Lamborghini offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to wheel design to seat design and interior trim. Stand-alone options include a nose-lifting system, Apple CarPlay connectivity and an ambient lighting package. Highlight features of the Huracan Evo include: