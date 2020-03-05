2020 Maserati Ghibli
What’s new
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the first Ghibli generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Angles, curves and lines as only Italians can do
- Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
- Front seats are supportive and comfortable
- Sound from the tailpipe is a symphony unto itself
- Interior fit and finish doesn't have the refinement of others in the class
- Entering or exiting the rear seat is tight
- Lacking some of the latest technology features
- Limited dealer network
2020 Maserati Ghibli Review
The 2020 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan that aims to charm with style and a bit of Italian flair. You'd expect as much from Maserati, and indeed the Ghibli is a more distinctive choice compared to the typical luxury sedans from America, Europe and Japan. Like many Italians, it's a car that appeals first and foremost to your heart, and it's easy to see why when the Ferrari-derived 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 sings such a sweet song.
Changes for 2020 are minor, with more standard and optional equipment for most models. Most notably, the GranSport and GranLusso trims now come standard with a driver assistance package that includes features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning. The base model gets soft-close doors and a heated leather steering wheel, too.
While we like the way the Ghibli looks and feels on the road (especially in Ghibli S trim), there are some drawbacks. The fit and finish on the interior is a step down from what you'll see elsewhere. And the car's general design is getting dated — Maserati hasn't done a full redesign since introducing the Ghibli for the 2014 model year. As such, the Ghibli also lacks some of the latest safety and technology features. But if you're bored with seemingly commonplace sedans such as the BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class, the Ghibli is worth a look.
Which Ghibli does Edmunds recommend?
Maserati Ghibli models
The 2020 Maserati Ghibli comes in three main trim levels: base, GranLusso and GranSport. The base model is pretty well equipped. From there, buyers can choose the more luxurious GranLusso or the sport-focused GranSport model.
The base Ghibli is motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (345 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same engine powers the S, though it's more powerful in this application (424 hp, 428 lb-ft). The S Q4 adds all-wheel drive to the S model. In terms of features, the S and S Q4 models are essentially the same as their counterparts with the base engine.
Standard features on the base Ghibli include 19-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system. The GranLusso builds off the base model's features, adding features such as adaptive LED headlights and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The enthusiast-oriented GranSport is equipped similarly but comes standard with an adaptive suspension, sport front seats and a few other minor extras. For 2020, both the GranLusso and the GranSport also include a Driver Assistance package that adds features such as a surround-view parking camera and adaptive cruise control.
Many of the GranLusso's and GranSport's upgrades can be added to the base model. Notable stand-alone options include a variety of wheels, heated rear seats, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Don’t read all the bad reviews. This is a driving man’s car , not a ratings type script. Most complemented vehicle I ever owned. Get all the options with 21 inch wheels. And enjoy driving again.
Features & Specs
|S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$83,000
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|S GranSport 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$87,300
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$75,500
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$89,800
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ghibli safety features:
- Automated Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies braking if the driver is inattentive or unresponsive to warnings of an impending front collision.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors the vehicle in front and warns the driver if the distance closes rapidly, possibly escalating into a rear-end crash.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset distance to the vehicle ahead. The stop-and-go function can slow the car to a complete stop and then resume driving.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Maserati Ghibli vs. the competition
Maserati Ghibli vs. Maserati Quattroporte
The Quattroporte is the Ghibli's larger sibling and, as such, has many of the same pros and cons. We like the Quattroporte's design, driving dynamics and Ferrari-derived engines, but the fit and finish and firm ride lag behind the competition. It's substantially more expensive than the Ghibli but offers more space and more powerful engines.
Maserati Ghibli vs. BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is much newer than the Ghibli with a lower barrier that undercuts the Ghibli's price by tens of thousands. The 5 Series is loaded with tech and offers a variety of engines. BMW wins on build quality and space, too. It may not have the Maserati's flair, but the 5 Series is a more comfortable and practical sedan.
Maserati Ghibli vs. Jaguar XF
Like the Ghibli, the Jaguar XF offers an alternative to German stalwarts such as the BMW 5 Series or the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The XF is handsome, comfortable and fun to drive, though its interior is dated and the infotainment system is slow and nonintuitive. Despite offering a supercharged V6, it's significantly less powerful than the Maserati.
