More about the 2020 Jeep Renegade

2020 Jeep Renegade Overview

The 2020 Jeep Renegade is offered in the following submodels: Renegade SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Renegade ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Renegade and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Renegade 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Renegade.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Renegade and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Renegade featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Renegade ?

2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,830 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,639 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,639 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,191 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 23 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 17 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,635 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,596 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,596 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,039 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 23.9 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 40 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,370 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,184 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,184 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,186 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 20.4 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 27 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,370 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $1,195 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,195 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,175 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 4.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 8 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,605 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,382 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,382 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,223 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 20.2 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 7 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,765 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,246 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,246 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,520 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 19.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 7 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,685 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,241 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,241 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,444 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 5 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,240 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,086 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,086 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,154 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 16.8 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 3 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,375 . The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,524 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,524 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,851 .

The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 23.8 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 3 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Jeep Renegades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jeep Renegade for sale near. There are currently 337 new 2020 Renegades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,965 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Renegade. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,195 on a used or CPO 2020 Renegade available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Renegades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jeep Renegade for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,763 .

Find a new Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,357 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Renegade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials

