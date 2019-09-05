2020 Jeep Renegade
2020 Jeep RenegadeMSRP Range: $22,375 - $30,495
2020 Jeep Renegade Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Trailhawk model's best-in-class off-road capability
- Agile handling when going around turns
- Plenty of easy-to-use technology features
- Lots of character with a classic Jeep look
Looking for a small SUV that provides some personality? The 2020 Jeep Renegade could be for you. For one, its baby-Wrangler looks immediately differentiate the Renegade from its anonymously styled rivals. And unlike competitors, the Renegade has real off-road chops. Four-wheel drive is optional on every trim except the off-road-ready Trailhawk, where it's standard.
Our verdict
The Jeep Renegade is a fun little SUV with more personality than its main rivals. The ride quality is a little stiff and cargo space is lackluster, but otherwise the Renegade is pretty agreeable. Give it a shot if you want a small crossover SUV with character.
How does the Renegade drive?
The Renegade doesn't do anything particularly outstanding here. We tested a Renegade Limited with the 1.3-liter engine and four-wheel drive. Its 9.3-second sprint to 60 mph makes it on the slower side of average for SUVs in this class. But more broadly, there's enough power to make passing or merging on the highway relatively uneventful.
Around town, the Renegade's brake pedal feels uneven and a bit mushy. In our brake testing it needed 135 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's longer than the class average. We do like the Renegade's engine stop-start system that provides near seamless restarts in traffic. The Renegade handles surprisingly well too. It's stable and planted in corners and easy and nimble to park.
How comfortable is the Renegade?
The Renegade's ride is surprisingly firm. You feel more bumps and road imperfections than you might expect from a small SUV. Our fully loaded test vehicle's 19-inch wheels are likely a big factor. Getting a Renegade with smaller wheels (and therefore more absorbent tire sidewalls) should be more comfortable.
At idle, the Renegade is fairly quiet. While we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles, there's a good bit of wind and tire noise. The turbo engine doesn't offer a particularly great exhaust note either.
The climate control system works well, and our tester's heated seats and steering wheel worked quickly on a chilly day. The seats offer enough lateral support but feel a little too stiff and offer limited adjustment. Drivers who like to sit upright might find the headrest is angled too far forward.
How’s the interior?
The Renegade's interior is open and roomy with plenty of headroom and shoulder room, even with the optional panoramic sunroof. Rear-seat legroom, however, is tight for the class.
The square-shaped doors open wide, and the seats sit tall enough to make getting in and out easy. The thick windshield roof pillars compromise forward visibility, but the large side and rear windows, in conjunction with the big outside mirrors, make it easier to see out of the sides and back.
The Renegade has easy-to-reach knobs and buttons with clear labels. Major menus in the infotainment system are all placed along the bottom of the screen and remain visible even with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration active.
How’s the tech?
The base Renegade's infotainment system is serviceable but lacks features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mid- and high-level models come with an upgraded system that's one of the best in the class thanks to better smartphone integration, a clean, easy-to-use menu system and a high-resolution 8.4-inch touchscreen display. Our test Renegade had two USB ports and two 12-volt outlets.
The Renegade offers a decent number of driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. They work pretty well too. But most of these are optional, and many competitors come with these systems as standard equipment.
How’s the storage?
With only 18.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seats, the Renegade is near the bottom of the class. The cargo area has a boxy shape at least, and the load floor is low.
Up front there's a bin in front of the gear shifter that's great for your phone or sunglasses, and the door pockets are large enough to hold smaller water bottles. The main cupholders are awkwardly placed — they're too low and too far rearward for easy access.
The 60/40-split rear seats fold flat and have anchor and tether points on both outer positions for child safety seats. Rear-facing safety seats might be tight, but most other seats should be fine.
How economical is the Renegade?
We tested the Renegade with the 1.3-liter engine and 4WD. The EPA estimates that this configuration is good for 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving. But we fell short of that on our 115-mile evaluation route, getting just 24 mpg. That's disappointing since most other vehicles in this class either meet or exceed their EPA combined rating.
Is the Renegade a good value?
The Renegade is one of the most expensive vehicles in the segment, and the list of standard features doesn't reflect that price. Our Limited High Altitude trim model checked in at an eye-watering $36,110. Build quality is fine, but there's nothing exceptional inside and it feels like you're paying a lot for the rough-and-tumble Jeep styling.
A three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is a bit skimpy, but the powertrain coverage of five years/60,000 miles is about average for the class. The five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance coverage is reassuring.
Wildcard
This is where the Renegade shines. Every trim, but especially the rough-and-tumble Trailhawk model, looks and feels cool. It's shaped like a small-scale version of the Wrangler, with exaggerated lines and features that give it both a cute and rugged appearance. While it's not especially fun to drive in most trims, the Trailhawk offers a decent amount of off-road capability that nothing else in the class can match.
Which Renegade does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Renegade models
The 2020 Jeep Renegade is a subcompact crossover sold in four primary trim levels. The base Sport is pretty bare-bones, so most will find the Latitude to be a good starting point. From there, you can move to the luxurious Limited or off-road-oriented Trailhawk, which is the only trim level outfitted with a four-wheel-drive system that includes low-range gearing. The Upland, Altitude and High Altitude subtrims add options and special exterior upgrades to the Sport, Latitude and Limited models, respectively.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Renegade.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- off-roading
- infotainment system
- sound system
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- lights
- engine
- seats
- driving experience
- acceleration
- technology
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ac vents only in the front. This does not work in Tx heat. My kids are sweating in the back and I’m freezing up front. This car does not come with a spare!!! I guess I’m not used to that not being a standard feature. Not even a donut? I got a flat within the first few months and had to get the vehicle towed because I didn’t have a spare! Low acceleration and hard shifting and already have an electrical short in my running lights. Over all not super happy to pay that much and already have this many problems. If I did it over I would not buy this vehicle.
I bought this car a little over a month ago and I love it so far. It has better mileage than my last SUV and has much better and updated tech. The A/C is great and I have no problem with the handling or the speed, but it does take some getting used to. The best part is the exterior styling, the off road and 4x4 capability, Apple Car Play, and cool little Jeep easter eggs all over the place. I have 0 complaints with the quality of the interior and there’s plenty of head and leg room up front. The cloth seats are comfortable and UConnect Infotainment system is very easy to use. Price wise I got a really good deal on it and the only cons I have are the cargo room, the confused 9 speed automatic transmission and that the Infotainment screen goes blank in extreme heat but once the interior is cooled and the screen is rebooted, then all is well. That may need to be dealt with at the Dealership soon but otherwise I love my Renegade and am really looking forward to taking it off roading and am confident come winter that my Renegade Trailhawk will get me to where I need to go.
Just the right size. the only complaint is the seats that pick up every piece of lint in the air. Hard to keep clean.
What a POS. I couldn't wait to ditch it for so many reasons. Engine is weak, engine starts and stops at lights providing little confidence that it will restart. Sport mode shifters backwards from most other mfgrs. Android Auto that constantly froze. Just a poor 3 day experience.
Features & Specs
|Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$25,895
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$24,395
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$23,875
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$22,375
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Renegade safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Renegade's blind spot. Also detects cross-path traffic while backing up.
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Sounds warning beeps as the Renegade approaches an object behind the car while reversing.
- LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
- Informs the driver if the Renegade departs from its lane. Can also nudge the Renegade back into the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Renegade vs. the competition
Jeep Renegade vs. Jeep Compass
The Renegade and the Jeep Compass are two similarly priced small crossovers that achieve their goals in different ways. The Renegade is boxier and has a more expressive design, while the Compass is longer and has more conventional SUV styling. The Compass is also exclusively powered by the 2.4-liter engine; it doesn't get the Renegade's optional turbocharged 1.3-liter engine.
Jeep Renegade vs. Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler is the quintessential Jeep — a rugged body-on-frame SUV that can conquer just about any terrain you throw at it. Though the Renegade does come in an off-road-centric Trailhawk trim, it can't compete with the Wrangler's rock-crawling abilities. If you're sticking to pavement, however, the Renegade is generally more pleasant to drive on the street.
Jeep Renegade vs. Kia Soul
The redesigned Kia Soul defies typical classification: Is it a small crossover, tall wagon or both?. But there's no doubt that whatever it is, it's good. It is the anti-Renegade — all-wheel drive isn't even on the options list — yet all of its trims are well-equipped. We're also fans of the optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, which gives this small vehicle impressive performance.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Renegade a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jeep Renegade?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jeep Renegade:
- Some options and packages are now available on less expensive trim levels
- 1.3-liter engine receives mild power increase
- New remote smartphone app becomes standard later in the model year
- Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015
Is the Jeep Renegade reliable?
Is the 2020 Jeep Renegade a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jeep Renegade?
The least-expensive 2020 Jeep Renegade is the 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,375.
Other versions include:
- Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,895
- Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $24,395
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $23,875
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $22,375
- Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,970
- Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,890
- Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,390
- Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,270
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,500
- High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,495
- North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,670
- High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,995
- Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,000
- Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $23,875
- Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $24,395
- Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $22,375
- Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,895
What are the different models of Jeep Renegade?
More about the 2020 Jeep Renegade
2020 Jeep Renegade Overview
The 2020 Jeep Renegade is offered in the following submodels: Renegade SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Renegade?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Renegade and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Renegade 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Renegade.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Renegade and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Renegade featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Renegade?
2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,830. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,639 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,639 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,191.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 23% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,635. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,596 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,596 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,039.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 23.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 40 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,370. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,184 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,184 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,186.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 20.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 27 2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,370. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $1,195 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,195 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,175.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,605. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,382 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,382 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,223.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 20.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,246 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,246 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,520.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 19.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,685. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,241 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,241 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,444.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,086 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,086 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,154.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 16.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,375. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,524 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,524 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,851.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 23.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jeep Renegades are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jeep Renegade for sale near. There are currently 337 new 2020 Renegades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,965 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Renegade. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,195 on a used or CPO 2020 Renegade available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Renegades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Renegade for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,763.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,357.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Renegade?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
