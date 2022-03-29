Lotus is billing the Eletre (pronounced El-etra) as the world's first "Hyper-SUV," but that's mostly because of its close connection to the limited-production Evija. The Eletre's advanced active aero is a result of the work Lotus did on its first EV sports car and helps the Eletre be as slippery as possible. Just take a look at it — there are vents, scoops and ducts everywhere, not to mention the active spoiler on the tailgate. It might not look like it in pictures, but the Eletre is a big car, and that's why Lotus worked hard on aerodynamics. And as for acceleration, Lotus says it can do 0-100 kph (or 0-62 mph) in less than 3 seconds.

Overall, the new Lotus EV is nearly 201 inches long and has a wheelbase of 118.9 inches. For context, that's nearly the size of a BMW X7 and only slightly shorter than a Mercedes Benz GLS. However, thanks to the lack of a need for a third row, it has a far shorter wheelbase than either the Mercedes or the BMW. But at just 64 inches tall, it is 7 inches shorter than the X7 and nearly 8 inches shorter than the GLS. Long, low and wide — those are the proportions Lotus went for, and while looks are subjective, it's certainly not like any SUV we've seen before.