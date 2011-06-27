Used 1991 Ford F-350 Consumer Reviews

REAL TRUCK NOTAFORDGUYBUT , 11/10/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm not a Ford guy, but found this cherry truck and couldn't pass it up. The thing is a beast, tows anything and seats 6 adults! 15mpg towing my pontoon boat and carrying people isn't that bad. Very easy ride on highway. People get the heck outa your way! Report Abuse

A Reliable Brute Jackpot Jerry , 09/21/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best full sized truck I have ever owned. Reliable, powerful and carries or tows a big load. I use it mostly as an RV. 90% of it's mileage is at or near GVWR or GCWR, but I never had a mechanical problem. I do not use it as a daily driver because it is long, wide (DRW) and mileage isn't a strong point. However, as a working truck it is super. The lariat interior (captain's chairs) is surprisingly comfortable even though it is just plastic with cloth upolstery. Lots of room up front but the folding rear seat is a bit low and narrow for adults.

91 Roll-a-long package Rcooter , 02/26/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've used this truck extensively in all climates as a daily driver and a work truck. Can handle 2 pallets of 60 pound concrete with no sweat. I kept the fluids changed regularly but amazingly did my first tune up last year, when the truck was 11 years old. The aftermarket chrome that came with the truck when I bought it rusted prematurely. Overall the truck has been a great ride.

Love this truck horsegirl , 05/03/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had this pick-up almost 20 years and it's the most fun thing to drive. Sure it's a work vehicle and gets used hard from time to time, but when I get to drive it unloaded I have a blast. I call it my giant sports car. I recently drove a 2009 Corvette, and while my pick-up could not quite meet it performance-wise, it was not off the map. This thing handles beautifully. Just wish it had more power pulling 5+ tons up a steep hill, but I guess a diesel is better for that. As far a weight-carrying capacity goes, you CANNOT overload it. (Well, I haven't tried gold or platinum bars.) Anything normal (1-2 tons) is literally unnoticeable.