Used 1991 Ford F-350 Consumer Reviews
REAL TRUCK
I'm not a Ford guy, but found this cherry truck and couldn't pass it up. The thing is a beast, tows anything and seats 6 adults! 15mpg towing my pontoon boat and carrying people isn't that bad. Very easy ride on highway. People get the heck outa your way!
A Reliable Brute
Best full sized truck I have ever owned. Reliable, powerful and carries or tows a big load. I use it mostly as an RV. 90% of it's mileage is at or near GVWR or GCWR, but I never had a mechanical problem. I do not use it as a daily driver because it is long, wide (DRW) and mileage isn't a strong point. However, as a working truck it is super. The lariat interior (captain's chairs) is surprisingly comfortable even though it is just plastic with cloth upolstery. Lots of room up front but the folding rear seat is a bit low and narrow for adults.
91 Roll-a-long package
I've used this truck extensively in all climates as a daily driver and a work truck. Can handle 2 pallets of 60 pound concrete with no sweat. I kept the fluids changed regularly but amazingly did my first tune up last year, when the truck was 11 years old. The aftermarket chrome that came with the truck when I bought it rusted prematurely. Overall the truck has been a great ride.
Love this truck
Had this pick-up almost 20 years and it's the most fun thing to drive. Sure it's a work vehicle and gets used hard from time to time, but when I get to drive it unloaded I have a blast. I call it my giant sports car. I recently drove a 2009 Corvette, and while my pick-up could not quite meet it performance-wise, it was not off the map. This thing handles beautifully. Just wish it had more power pulling 5+ tons up a steep hill, but I guess a diesel is better for that. As far a weight-carrying capacity goes, you CANNOT overload it. (Well, I haven't tried gold or platinum bars.) Anything normal (1-2 tons) is literally unnoticeable.
First On Race Day (FORD)
This truck is the best truck! The 7.5L V8 is very powerful (for a gas engine) and very reliable. the truck can easily take a beating and tows our 29 foot Nomad fifth-wheel travel trailer with ease. The Truck's vinyl seating is very tough but is somewhat uncomfortable. The truck is a F-350 SRW Crew Cab Truck, one that I would suggest to any one.
Sponsored cars related to the F-350
Related Used 1991 Ford F-350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner