More about the 2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Overview
The 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab is offered in the following styles: XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A).
Ford F-150 SuperCab models are available with a 3.3 L-liter flex-fuel (FFV) engine or a 2.7 L-liter gas engine or a 5.0 L-liter flex-fuel (FFV) engine, with output up to 400 hp, depending on engine type.
The 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive.
Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic.
The 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
Pros
- Wide selection of engines, including gasoline hybrid and upcoming full electric option
- Eye-popping maximum towing capacity, even from hybrid version
- Easy-to-use infotainment system with large 12-inch screen option
- Many available truck-friendly features, including onboard generator
Cons
- Interior storage spots could be roomier or more versatile
- Available hybrid powertrain is noisy when powering the available onboard generator
What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab?
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
The 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,200. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,599 below the manufacturer's MSRP.
The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,601.
The average savings for the 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) is 4.1% below the MSRP.
We are showing 9 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A)
The 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,660. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) is trending $1,641 below the manufacturer's MSRP.
The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,019.
The average savings for the 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
The 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,225. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,522 below the manufacturer's MSRP.
The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,703.
The average savings for the 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.
We are showing 1 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab?
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, flex-fuel (unleaded/E85)
20 mpg compined MPG,
19 city MPG/22 highway MPG
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 mpg compined MPG,
20 city MPG/26 highway MPG
2022 Ford F-150 SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, flex-fuel (unleaded/E85)
19 mpg compined MPG,
16 city MPG/22 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|20 mpg
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|four wheel drive
|Displacement
|3.3 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|145.4 in.
|Length
|231.7 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|77.2 in.
|Curb Weight
|4598 lbs.
