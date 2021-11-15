  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. 2022 Ford F-150
  5. 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor

MSRP range: $65,375
MSRP$67,070
What others are paying$69,121
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
ad labelAd
  • 13 Colors
  • 2 Trims
BUILD & PRICEFord.com
ad labelAd
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ford F-150
View Offers
Ford.com
Helpful shopping links

2022 Ford F-150 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos with Edmunds here. And Ford has just unveiled the new all-electric F-150 Lightning. Where some EVs in this space look like awesome supertrucks, like the Hummer EV, or rejected props from Blade Runner, like the Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning appears to be a truck that also happens to be all-electric. Now, that doesn't mean it's boring. Far from it, actually. Based on the early specs, the Lightning offers up to 563 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque, 0 to 60 acceleration as quick as the mid-four second range, and the base price around $40,000 in this video, I'm going to explain what you need to know about the Lightning, its key features and specs, and what you can expect when it goes on sale. If you like this video, let us know by liking and subscribing. [CLICK, DING] It really helps us out. Also, check out the links in the description for more information, and also visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on your car. [MUSIC PLAYING] From how I see it, there are two ways to look at the new Lightning. One is as a pickup truck, which we'll talk about first. The second is as a big battery that you can drive. More on that in a bit. First, yes, this is essentially an F-150 Super Crew or Four Door with the short, 5 and 1/2 foot bed-- I mean, down to the same or similar exterior and interior dimensions as a regular F-150. The difference is, of course, it comes standard with two electric motors, one for each axle one-- on the front, one on the rear-- so it's all-wheel drive as well. Like many other EVs, the Lightning is available with two battery sizes-- a standard range and an extended range pack. And these affect power output, acceleration, range, towing, and payload, amongst other things. Based on the early figures, the standard range battery gets you approximately 230 miles of range, 426 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque, and a max payload of 2,000 pounds. The larger battery increases range to 300 miles, and with the tow package, it offers 10,000 pounds of towing capacity. We'll talk about that more in a bit. This configuration also gets you that 563 horsepower and mid-four-second 0 to 60 acceleration, which Ford points out is quicker than a Raptor. They're doing that Lightning name proud, thankfully. [MUSIC PLAYING] An EV F-150 also means big structural changes underneath the truck. Ford says the frame is entirely new to accommodate, amongst other things, the batteries, electric motors, and the independent rear suspension. Yes, the Lightning has an IRS, and Ford tells us it's a unique design for this application. Also, because there's no engine, what do you do with all that space under the hood? Well, like most EVs, you turn it into a front trunk, frunk. But in the case of the Lightning, that frunk is power-operated and has 400 liters or 14 cubic feet of cargo space-- which, again, Ford points out, is large enough for two sets of golf clubs. There's also four power outlets and two USB ports up there as well. Also, that space is water-resistant and has drains, so there's lots of storage opportunities in there. [MUSIC PLAYING] Let's talk about pricing. So far, Ford has only said that the base price is just under $40,000, but that doesn't include the mandatory destination fee, which usually is about a grand for Ford. So figure about $41,000 for a base Lightning with the standard-range battery. We don't know the features included with that version, but we do know it's configured more like a commercial or fleet trim level or spec. Even so, forget it's a pickup for a second. A 420-horsepower two-motor and all-wheel-drive EV for 40 grand is a pretty crazy value compared to the other car options out there. And that's before adding the extended-range battery, which you can do to the base model. We don't yet know the price of that extended battery, but let's assume, worst case, $10,000. Well, then you have a $50,000 EV with 563 horsepower, a 300-mile range, oh, and it's a truck, too. That being said, most shoppers will probably in the upper trim levels-- XLT, Lariat, or Platinum-- and topped out with all the options and additions, including the new 15 and 1/2-inch large center touchscreen, the Lightning will probably reach close to $90,000-- again, all topped out. And that really isn't far off the price of a fully-loaded F-150 Platinum of the regular variety. Also, I should say that these prices don't reflect the $7,500 federal tax rebate or any other incentives currently offered by your state, city, or power company. Just remember that oftentimes, these incentives aren't straight price deductions from the vehicle. They can depend on your tax situation, so your mileage will vary-- or I should, say your discount will vary. [MUSIC PLAYING] OK, so the other way to think about the Lightning is that it's a big, drivable battery, right? When you opt for the extended-range battery, it comes with Ford's 80-amp home charging station. Add an inverter to that equation, and you have the ability to power your home with your Lightning. Through a feature Ford calls Intelligent Backup Power, the lightning can supply 9.6 kilowatt worth of energy. That's enough to run your house for days, and considering the events of the past year or two, that's a pretty cool-sounding idea. Ford also says it's working on a feature that, during non-emergency times, it uses the truck's battery to power your home during high-cost peak energy hours and then charges the truck when energy is less expensive. It's a way to save you a bit of coin. The Lightning also offers a bunch of tech and features from the new F-150, like Pro Power Onboard-- that generator system that's in the bed of that truck. In the Lightning, this feature can supply 2.4 kilowatt at the base level, while higher trim levels offer a combined 9.6 kilowatt-- 7.2 from the outlets in the cab and the bed and 2.4 from the outlets in the front trunk, or frunk. Very, very neat. There's also Ford's upcoming hands-free driving tech called BlueCruise which works on select highways and uses cameras to monitor the driver to make sure they're actually in the driver's seat and not in the back seat or asleep. You can also get the flat fold-out interior work surface feature and the fold-flat front seats. With an app, you can use your phone in lieu of a key. And like with the Mach-E and standard F-150, the Lightning will also receive over-the-air updates, which Ford cutely calls "power-ups." [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, EV trucks come with some additional consideration when you use them like trucks. Simply hauling and, more significantly, towing can make big impacts on your range, and not in a good way. So like with the Mach-E, the Lightning adjusts its range projections based not only on the route traffic and topography, but on driver and usage, and well. And it remembers all these things, too. On top of that, the Lightning integrates the onboard scales tech that just debuted on the F-150, where the truck uses its sensors to approximate the additional payload in the truck, and it adjusts the range accordingly. The Lightning also does the same when you tow-- assuming you have the tow package, of course-- by sensing the tongue load. And when you tell it the size of the trailer, it figures out the air resistance and factors that into the range estimate as well. [MUSIC PLAYING] All of this sounds incredibly attractive, and of course it does. It's a new vehicle launch-- it should. But we're really looking forward to getting our hands on the Lightning to evaluate how this all works in the real world. Right now, speaking to the information that's currently available, this is a highly compelling alternative to the Tesla Cybertruck or the Rivian R1T. But of course, we'll see how this all shakes out when the Lightning arrives in spring 2022. If you have any questions or want to know more, leave a comment below. Also, check out the links in the description for more information. Thank you guys for watching. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Ford F-150 EV Reveal | The F-150 Lightning Is Ford's All-New Electric Truck | Price, Range & Towing

FAQ

Is the Ford F-150 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-150 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.5 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-150. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford F-150?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-150:

  • 3.0-liter diesel engine is no longer available
  • A new Black Appearance package debuts on several models
  • Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Ford F-150 reliable?

To determine whether the Ford F-150 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-150. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-150's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford F-150 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-150 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 F-150 and gave it a 8.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-150 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-150?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-150 is the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,375.

Other versions include:

  • Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $65,375
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford F-150?

If you're interested in the Ford F-150, the next question is, which F-150 model is right for you? F-150 variants include Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of F-150 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Overview

The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor is offered in the following styles: Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 F-150 Raptor.

Pros

  • Wide selection of engines, including gasoline hybrid and upcoming full electric option
  • Eye-popping maximum towing capacity, even from hybrid version
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system with large 12-inch screen option
  • Many available truck-friendly features, including onboard generator

Cons

  • Interior storage spots could be roomier or more versatile
  • Available hybrid powertrain is noisy when powering the available onboard generator

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 F-150 Raptor featuring deep dives into trim levels including Raptor, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor?

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Ford F-150 Raptors are available in my area?

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford F-150 F-150 Raptor you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor and all available trim types: Raptor. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor?

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
16 mpg compined MPG,
15 city MPG/18 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG16 mpg
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement3.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase145.4 in.
Length232.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height79.8 in.
Curb Weight5740 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models