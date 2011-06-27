Used 1999 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Hard truck to kill. Hybris , 09/13/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Great truck overall, it may not have the power or ride of the newer truck but in brute reliability this truck has done me well. Its a truck with a 2v 5.4 so good mileage is not a goal to reach for but I can hit 15 mpg if I baby it. In terms of power it still has lots of get up and go and will easily pull my 7900lb car carrier in the hills of Kansas. On maintenance it can be hard to do somethings like change out plugs because of how tight the engine bay is but otherwise its a good way for a beginning DIY person to learn how to work on a truck. The interior is in my experience indestructible save for the cloth seats which are a wear item anyway. I will never have a truck without Vinyl floors. Report Abuse

Everything but the plugs jasnjan , 07/03/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Our F150 is 2WD and has the 4.6 Triton. I have been overall pleased with this motor. It has enough pep to haul me, my pianos, and my piano trailer once or twice a week. When it pulls a trailer I can count on about 14 mpg. Not loaded about 18 and up to 21 even. I pulled a car trailer and an old car home from Montana and it did great! My only gripe is the plugs. I didn't have one blow but had symptoms and took it in and had plugs, wires, the whole shoot and match for about $900. I didn't want to take the chance of blowing a head. If you don't catch that stuff, it sounds like real trouble. Report Abuse

Ford in Front john , 11/06/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this truck in 02 with 55,000 miles, great looking, still get compliments. Runs great, 200,000 mi, only changed one coil pack and 2 alternators. Some cold weather knock as of late but thats been all. Very happy and will stay with Ford, although never had Chevy truck trouble either. 4WD works great, tows good, breaking with trailer less than optimal as rear drum breaks are on this truck. Report Abuse

Best Ford in the world Juan , 11/15/2015 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 13 of 14 people found this review helpful We purchase the F-150 with 140,000 miles an know is over 220,000 miles an never rely had a problem only part we had to replace was an alternator, tires, and wiper blades. The F-150 still very original even has the original battery. The 4WD was amazing she could pass through the snow, and mud with no problem. Got amazing gas millage for a pickup, we could over 8 hours of driving without having to think were to stop for gas. Has the strong running 5.4(330) which is fun to drive around if you get what I mean. The box is pretty good size not to short or to long there is more space then some of the newer replacement. The F-150 was decent at towing you just may loose the good mpg other than that you will pull just find. We still have the F-150 but after 9 years of running strong she blew a sparkplug coil. We took it to get fix with our local mechanic and he end up making a big hole on the engine head so we now looking for an engine head to get it up an running. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse