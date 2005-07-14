Used 1999 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 80,075 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF0721XKA48506
Stock: 52007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 120,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
So Cal Performance - San Diego / California
1999 Ford F150 - XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB, 4.6L V8 SO CAL PERFORMANCE - 619-908-1819, 7155 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego. We take car/truck/RV/boat and motorcycle trade ins and we have AMAZING oac financing with local credit unions and banks. Our clean title vehicles can be delivered same day to your home or office if you are in San Diego and we ship nationwide
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W8XKB38760
Stock: 2854 81
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Alexander Buick GMC - Sunbury / Pennsylvania
**LOCAL TRADE-EXTREMELY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR/KEPT IN PRETTY GOOD CONDITION FOR THE YEAR & MILES-HAS TOW PACKAGE/BRAND NEW PA STATE INSPECTION & FRESH OIL CHANGE**Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic 1999 Ford F-150 XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFI FRESH TRADE, CLEAN AUTO CHECK, F-150 XL, 2D Standard Cab, 4.2L V6 EFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Prairie Tan w/Cloth Bench Seat.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1724XNA78412
Stock: SB0008B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 250,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Clean AutoCheck, ABS brakes, Flareside Box. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 1999 Ford F-150 Black Clearcoat XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XLT with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX0725XKA73535
Stock: ZMB1461B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 119,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Midpoint Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rocky Mount / Virginia
Take command of the road with this 1999 Ford F-150. This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Come by Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount VA today! Or call 540-483-5860 to speak to one of our professional sales representatives. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Keep the temperature inside this vehicle comfortable with the optional Climate Control. Why reserve lounging only for your home...When you can be as comfortable in your car....It has Leather Seats! Dont worry about jacking up your truck bed hauling stuff for your friends, this Truck has a bed liner already installed! Don't hop in this ride.....easily step in on the installed running boards! Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe. This one has ABS! Ready Set TOW!! This vehicle has a towing hitch installed and is ready to go!! Be Ready for Winter or Slippery conditions..Four Wheel Drive gets you where you want to go.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF18W0XNA01795
Stock: MPG16660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 1999 Ford F-150 2dr Supercab 157 XLT features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Silver Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Power Steering, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX07W7XKB99477
Stock: B99477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 196,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,450
Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia
This F-150 we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in really good condition and runs terrific. It is clean, has the XLT Package, with an extended cab, 4x4 and alloy wheels. This XLT package includes all of the standard power equipment, and it even has a matching fiberglass cap. The truck comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 4 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, XLT Package, Alloy wheels, 4X4. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18W3XNB02309
Stock: 7038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,675 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Valley Chevrolet - Hastings / Minnesota
4WD, ABS brakes. Silver Clearcoat Metallic 1999 Ford F-150 XL 2D Standard Cab 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFIRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF0825XKB21634
Stock: 19247B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 150,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,990
Vinton Car Connection - Vinton / Virginia
Visit Vinton Car Connection online at www.vinton-carconnection.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-344-4144 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Work with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18W4XNA26745
Stock: GB6745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1999 Ford F-150200,105 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,100
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
1999 Ford F-150 RWD 4.2L V6 EFI **TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!**, **LOCAL TRADE**. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX1728XNA57835
Stock: R11474A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 230,807 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 1999 Ford F-150. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. The Ford F-150 XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W1XKC03366
Stock: XKC03366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,980
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! LOW MILEAGE! Check out this 1999 Ford F-150 XLT. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This F-150 features the following options: MATCHING FIBERGLASS TOPPER, Tilt steering column, Rear wheel drive, Securilock anti-theft ignition, Dual rear access doors, Chrome rear step bumper, Pwr door locks, Pwr steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Speed control, SILVER TU-TONE. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W7XNA56873
Stock: 8034A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2012
- 94,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,630
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED! Look at this 1999 Ford F-150 XLT. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This F-150 has the following options: 6-1/2' pickup box w/tie-down hooks, Underhood light, Dual instrument-panel-mounted cupholders, Speed-dependent interval wipers, Chrome rear step bumper, Leather split bench seat w/recliners/armrest/driver-side manual lumbar adjustment, 95 amp alternator, Cargo box light, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle, 3400# capacity twin forged SLA front axle. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W4XNB05804
Stock: W3223A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2005
- 128,852 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
SUPER CAB WITH BEDLINER! Come see this WHITE & TAN 2-TONE 1999 Ford F-150 XLT. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This F-150 has the following options: Tilt steering column, Rear wheel drive, Securilock anti-theft ignition, Dual rear access doors, Chrome rear step bumper, Pwr door locks, Pwr steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Speed control, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W0XNB82055
Stock: W3402B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2012
- 156,327 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, 4.6L V8 EFI.1999 Ford F-150 XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat MetallicType your sentence here. Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W8XKB94200
Stock: WPB94200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,495 miles
$3,995
Jerry Spady Cadillac - Hastings / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1827XKB91674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2000 FORD F-150 HARLEY DAVIDSON EDITION RARE!! ONLY A CAREFULLY DRIVEN 780 MILES!! VIRTUALLY BRAND NEW!! PAINT TO MATCH HARD TONNEAU COVER!! ALWAYS GARAGE KEPT AND BABIED!! HARLEY-DAVIDSON F-150 JACKET AND REPLICA DIECAST INCLUDED!! THIS TRUCK IS SWEET!! SIDE EXIT DUAL EXHAUST!! COATED IN BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR FLAWLESS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! INCREDIBLE LOOKING FACTORY CHROME WHEELS WRAPPED IN GOODYEAR EAGLE TIRES!! ICE COLD A/C!!EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! AM/FM RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUICH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 5.4L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 5.4L V8 F SOHC 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY CHROME WHEELS - GOODYEAR EAGLE TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Power Steering, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson with Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX07L1YCA98026
Stock: CM6893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 82,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ABS brakes, Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Clock. 2000 Ford F-150 XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFIClean CARFAX.Odometer is 31365 miles below market average!With growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZF1725YCA51453
Stock: 201384B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
