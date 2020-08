Used 1999 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

Midpoint Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rocky Mount / Virginia

Take command of the road with this 1999 Ford F-150. This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Come by Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount VA today! Or call 540-483-5860 to speak to one of our professional sales representatives. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Keep the temperature inside this vehicle comfortable with the optional Climate Control. Why reserve lounging only for your home...When you can be as comfortable in your car....It has Leather Seats! Dont worry about jacking up your truck bed hauling stuff for your friends, this Truck has a bed liner already installed! Don't hop in this ride.....easily step in on the installed running boards! Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe. This one has ABS! Ready Set TOW!! This vehicle has a towing hitch installed and is ready to go!! Be Ready for Winter or Slippery conditions..Four Wheel Drive gets you where you want to go.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTRF18W0XNA01795

Stock: MPG16660A

Certified Pre-Owned: No