1999 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,734$3,007$3,652
Clean$1,549$2,686$3,272
Average$1,179$2,045$2,512
Rough$809$1,404$1,752
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,778$3,371
Clean$1,437$2,482$3,020
Average$1,094$1,890$2,319
Rough$751$1,297$1,617
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,473$2,986
Clean$1,304$2,209$2,675
Average$993$1,682$2,054
Rough$682$1,155$1,432
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,571$3,111
Clean$1,347$2,297$2,787
Average$1,025$1,749$2,140
Rough$704$1,201$1,492
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$3,119$3,809
Clean$1,572$2,787$3,413
Average$1,196$2,122$2,620
Rough$821$1,457$1,827
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,587$2,671$3,220
Clean$1,417$2,386$2,885
Average$1,079$1,817$2,215
Rough$741$1,247$1,545
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,902$3,126$3,744
Clean$1,699$2,792$3,354
Average$1,294$2,126$2,575
Rough$888$1,459$1,796
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,578$2,682$3,242
Clean$1,409$2,396$2,905
Average$1,073$1,824$2,230
Rough$736$1,252$1,555
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,345$2,243$2,697
Clean$1,202$2,004$2,416
Average$915$1,526$1,855
Rough$628$1,047$1,294
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,924$3,538$4,360
Clean$1,719$3,161$3,906
Average$1,308$2,406$2,999
Rough$898$1,652$2,092
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,901$3,195$3,849
Clean$1,698$2,854$3,448
Average$1,293$2,173$2,647
Rough$887$1,492$1,846
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,745$2,919$3,513
Clean$1,559$2,607$3,147
Average$1,187$1,985$2,416
Rough$815$1,363$1,685
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,149$3,893$4,248
Clean$2,813$3,478$3,806
Average$2,142$2,648$2,922
Rough$1,470$1,818$2,038
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$2,015$2,385
Clean$1,146$1,801$2,137
Average$872$1,371$1,640
Rough$599$941$1,144
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,615$2,668$3,201
Clean$1,443$2,384$2,868
Average$1,098$1,815$2,201
Rough$754$1,246$1,535
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,700$3,026$3,698
Clean$1,519$2,703$3,313
Average$1,156$2,058$2,544
Rough$794$1,413$1,774
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,656$2,815$3,403
Clean$1,479$2,515$3,049
Average$1,126$1,915$2,340
Rough$773$1,314$1,632
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$2,326$2,800
Clean$1,239$2,078$2,509
Average$943$1,582$1,926
Rough$648$1,086$1,343
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,013$3,453$4,181
Clean$1,799$3,085$3,746
Average$1,369$2,348$2,876
Rough$940$1,612$2,006
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,045$3,335$3,985
Clean$1,827$2,980$3,570
Average$1,391$2,268$2,741
Rough$955$1,557$1,912
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$2,178$2,632
Clean$1,144$1,946$2,358
Average$871$1,481$1,811
Rough$597$1,017$1,263
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,619$3,163
Clean$1,379$2,339$2,834
Average$1,049$1,781$2,175
Rough$720$1,223$1,517
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,261$1,981$2,344
Clean$1,126$1,770$2,100
Average$857$1,347$1,612
Rough$589$925$1,125
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,371$2,406$2,932
Clean$1,225$2,150$2,627
Average$932$1,637$2,016
Rough$640$1,124$1,406
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,105$3,583$4,330
Clean$1,881$3,201$3,879
Average$1,432$2,437$2,978
Rough$983$1,673$2,077
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,361$2,841
Clean$1,260$2,109$2,545
Average$959$1,606$1,954
Rough$658$1,102$1,363
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,364$2,364$2,872
Clean$1,219$2,112$2,573
Average$928$1,608$1,976
Rough$637$1,104$1,378
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,026$3,546$4,316
Clean$1,810$3,168$3,867
Average$1,378$2,412$2,969
Rough$946$1,656$2,070
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,110$3,151$3,670
Clean$1,885$2,815$3,289
Average$1,435$2,143$2,525
Rough$985$1,471$1,761
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,858$2,979$3,543
Clean$1,659$2,661$3,174
Average$1,263$2,026$2,437
Rough$867$1,391$1,700
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,976$3,465$4,221
Clean$1,766$3,096$3,782
Average$1,344$2,357$2,903
Rough$922$1,618$2,025
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,418$2,825
Clean$1,433$2,160$2,531
Average$1,091$1,645$1,943
Rough$749$1,129$1,355
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,900$3,177$3,822
Clean$1,697$2,838$3,424
Average$1,292$2,161$2,629
Rough$887$1,483$1,834
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$2,309$2,727
Clean$1,320$2,063$2,443
Average$1,005$1,571$1,876
Rough$690$1,078$1,308
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,612$3,158
Clean$1,370$2,334$2,829
Average$1,043$1,777$2,172
Rough$716$1,220$1,515
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,943$3,279$3,955
Clean$1,736$2,929$3,543
Average$1,321$2,230$2,720
Rough$907$1,531$1,897
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,230$2,688
Clean$1,183$1,992$2,408
Average$901$1,517$1,849
Rough$618$1,041$1,289
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,661$2,843$3,442
Clean$1,484$2,540$3,084
Average$1,129$1,934$2,367
Rough$775$1,328$1,651
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,588$2,484$2,934
Clean$1,419$2,219$2,629
Average$1,080$1,690$2,018
Rough$741$1,160$1,408
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,463$2,523$3,060
Clean$1,307$2,254$2,742
Average$995$1,716$2,105
Rough$683$1,178$1,468
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,602$2,703$3,260
Clean$1,431$2,415$2,921
Average$1,089$1,838$2,242
Rough$748$1,262$1,564
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,636$2,679$3,204
Clean$1,462$2,393$2,871
Average$1,113$1,822$2,204
Rough$764$1,251$1,537
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$2,141$2,592
Clean$1,118$1,912$2,322
Average$851$1,456$1,783
Rough$584$1,000$1,243
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,707$2,820$3,384
Clean$1,525$2,520$3,032
Average$1,161$1,918$2,327
Rough$797$1,317$1,623
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,770 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,770 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,770 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Ford F-150 ranges from $589 to $2,344, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.