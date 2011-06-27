Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$3,007
|$3,652
|Clean
|$1,549
|$2,686
|$3,272
|Average
|$1,179
|$2,045
|$2,512
|Rough
|$809
|$1,404
|$1,752
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,778
|$3,371
|Clean
|$1,437
|$2,482
|$3,020
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,890
|$2,319
|Rough
|$751
|$1,297
|$1,617
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,473
|$2,986
|Clean
|$1,304
|$2,209
|$2,675
|Average
|$993
|$1,682
|$2,054
|Rough
|$682
|$1,155
|$1,432
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,571
|$3,111
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,297
|$2,787
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,749
|$2,140
|Rough
|$704
|$1,201
|$1,492
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$3,119
|$3,809
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,787
|$3,413
|Average
|$1,196
|$2,122
|$2,620
|Rough
|$821
|$1,457
|$1,827
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,671
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,417
|$2,386
|$2,885
|Average
|$1,079
|$1,817
|$2,215
|Rough
|$741
|$1,247
|$1,545
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$3,126
|$3,744
|Clean
|$1,699
|$2,792
|$3,354
|Average
|$1,294
|$2,126
|$2,575
|Rough
|$888
|$1,459
|$1,796
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,682
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,409
|$2,396
|$2,905
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,824
|$2,230
|Rough
|$736
|$1,252
|$1,555
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$2,243
|$2,697
|Clean
|$1,202
|$2,004
|$2,416
|Average
|$915
|$1,526
|$1,855
|Rough
|$628
|$1,047
|$1,294
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,924
|$3,538
|$4,360
|Clean
|$1,719
|$3,161
|$3,906
|Average
|$1,308
|$2,406
|$2,999
|Rough
|$898
|$1,652
|$2,092
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,901
|$3,195
|$3,849
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,854
|$3,448
|Average
|$1,293
|$2,173
|$2,647
|Rough
|$887
|$1,492
|$1,846
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,919
|$3,513
|Clean
|$1,559
|$2,607
|$3,147
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,985
|$2,416
|Rough
|$815
|$1,363
|$1,685
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,149
|$3,893
|$4,248
|Clean
|$2,813
|$3,478
|$3,806
|Average
|$2,142
|$2,648
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,470
|$1,818
|$2,038
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$2,015
|$2,385
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,801
|$2,137
|Average
|$872
|$1,371
|$1,640
|Rough
|$599
|$941
|$1,144
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,668
|$3,201
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,384
|$2,868
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,815
|$2,201
|Rough
|$754
|$1,246
|$1,535
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$3,026
|$3,698
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,703
|$3,313
|Average
|$1,156
|$2,058
|$2,544
|Rough
|$794
|$1,413
|$1,774
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,815
|$3,403
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,515
|$3,049
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,915
|$2,340
|Rough
|$773
|$1,314
|$1,632
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,326
|$2,800
|Clean
|$1,239
|$2,078
|$2,509
|Average
|$943
|$1,582
|$1,926
|Rough
|$648
|$1,086
|$1,343
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,013
|$3,453
|$4,181
|Clean
|$1,799
|$3,085
|$3,746
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,348
|$2,876
|Rough
|$940
|$1,612
|$2,006
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,045
|$3,335
|$3,985
|Clean
|$1,827
|$2,980
|$3,570
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,268
|$2,741
|Rough
|$955
|$1,557
|$1,912
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$2,178
|$2,632
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,946
|$2,358
|Average
|$871
|$1,481
|$1,811
|Rough
|$597
|$1,017
|$1,263
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,619
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,339
|$2,834
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,781
|$2,175
|Rough
|$720
|$1,223
|$1,517
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$1,981
|$2,344
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,770
|$2,100
|Average
|$857
|$1,347
|$1,612
|Rough
|$589
|$925
|$1,125
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,371
|$2,406
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,225
|$2,150
|$2,627
|Average
|$932
|$1,637
|$2,016
|Rough
|$640
|$1,124
|$1,406
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$3,583
|$4,330
|Clean
|$1,881
|$3,201
|$3,879
|Average
|$1,432
|$2,437
|$2,978
|Rough
|$983
|$1,673
|$2,077
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,361
|$2,841
|Clean
|$1,260
|$2,109
|$2,545
|Average
|$959
|$1,606
|$1,954
|Rough
|$658
|$1,102
|$1,363
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$2,364
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,112
|$2,573
|Average
|$928
|$1,608
|$1,976
|Rough
|$637
|$1,104
|$1,378
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,026
|$3,546
|$4,316
|Clean
|$1,810
|$3,168
|$3,867
|Average
|$1,378
|$2,412
|$2,969
|Rough
|$946
|$1,656
|$2,070
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,110
|$3,151
|$3,670
|Clean
|$1,885
|$2,815
|$3,289
|Average
|$1,435
|$2,143
|$2,525
|Rough
|$985
|$1,471
|$1,761
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$2,979
|$3,543
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,661
|$3,174
|Average
|$1,263
|$2,026
|$2,437
|Rough
|$867
|$1,391
|$1,700
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,976
|$3,465
|$4,221
|Clean
|$1,766
|$3,096
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,344
|$2,357
|$2,903
|Rough
|$922
|$1,618
|$2,025
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,418
|$2,825
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,160
|$2,531
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,645
|$1,943
|Rough
|$749
|$1,129
|$1,355
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,900
|$3,177
|$3,822
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,838
|$3,424
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,161
|$2,629
|Rough
|$887
|$1,483
|$1,834
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,309
|$2,727
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,063
|$2,443
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,571
|$1,876
|Rough
|$690
|$1,078
|$1,308
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,612
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,334
|$2,829
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,777
|$2,172
|Rough
|$716
|$1,220
|$1,515
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$3,279
|$3,955
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,929
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,321
|$2,230
|$2,720
|Rough
|$907
|$1,531
|$1,897
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,230
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,992
|$2,408
|Average
|$901
|$1,517
|$1,849
|Rough
|$618
|$1,041
|$1,289
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,661
|$2,843
|$3,442
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,540
|$3,084
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,934
|$2,367
|Rough
|$775
|$1,328
|$1,651
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,484
|$2,934
|Clean
|$1,419
|$2,219
|$2,629
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,690
|$2,018
|Rough
|$741
|$1,160
|$1,408
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,523
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,254
|$2,742
|Average
|$995
|$1,716
|$2,105
|Rough
|$683
|$1,178
|$1,468
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,703
|$3,260
|Clean
|$1,431
|$2,415
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,089
|$1,838
|$2,242
|Rough
|$748
|$1,262
|$1,564
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,679
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,393
|$2,871
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,822
|$2,204
|Rough
|$764
|$1,251
|$1,537
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$2,141
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,118
|$1,912
|$2,322
|Average
|$851
|$1,456
|$1,783
|Rough
|$584
|$1,000
|$1,243
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,820
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,520
|$3,032
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,918
|$2,327
|Rough
|$797
|$1,317
|$1,623