Used 1995 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this Eddie Bauer Edition 1996 Ford F-150 for your consideration. This F-150 is powered by a 4.9L I6 motor which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. This unique combination of engine and transmission works extremely well together to make for a great driving truck. This Ford F-150 is finished in a beautiful two-tone of Dark Toreador Red and Light Saddle. Exterior features include side running boards paint matched to the lower color of Light Saddle, and chrome bumpers which continue to add to this truck’s great appearance. This F-150 rides on 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Falken All-Terrain tires which are in great condition. Inside the truck is a wonderful tan interior complete with leather seats, ice-cold air conditioning, and an aftermarket Sony radio. A paint matched bed cap has been installed and the bed has been covered with side storage boxes and carpet. There is plenty of room for storage in the bed of this truck and with it being enclosed it allows for the storage and transport of large things that one would not want to be exposed to the elements. Ford trucks, especially the F-150, has been one of the best selling vehicles in America for many years, and for good reason. These trucks are very durable, reliable, and easy to use and drive. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTEF15Y1TNA12125

Stock: P4425 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No