Used 1995 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Reliable and tough. mtnroad , 07/01/2015 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB 20 of 20 people found this review helpful 1995 F150 Reg Cab, 4.9L 6cyl 8-foot-bed. Edmunds doesn't list auto trans. I'm 2nd owner, bought in 2012 w/ 117k now it has 170k. I've had it 3 yrs. No issues, power steering pump, and ac recharge. I added trans cooler. This truck is tough. It takes whatever I throw at it. I have towed some really heavy stuff. Trailers full of rock 5,000+ pounds, etc. A pallet of tile placed in the bed and the whole rear end was almost on the ground and the truck took it. I usually don't abuse cars but the truck is so tough I find myself pushing the limits all the time. I have towed cars hundreds of miles, etc. It was a sheriff truck before I got it - not maintained well. Best truck I've ever owned.

Just Won't Quit Cheeseheadmike , 08/02/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this truck from my employer with a tad over 300,000 on it, figuring if I got a year out of it I was doing good. Five years later, I have 352,000 on it. Even with the ultra hi-mileage, I'm not afraid to drive it anywhere. In that time, I've replaced fuel pumps in both tanks, windshield, and a TPS. It has the 5.0 engine, no gas mileage champ, but no slouch either. Finally started showing rust around the wheel wells on the bed and has had a slight rear main leak since I bought it. I've been thinking of trading it in on a new truck but I can't stand what I see out there now, so I think I'll just keep maintaining it.

Love these old trucks! Jeff , 05/14/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I found a nearly mint 1995 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab, 4x4, with only 53,000 original, gentle, miles. This truck was owned by an older gentleman and was garaged most of its life. I could not find a rust spot on the body or frame (Under carriage appears to have been "Z-barted"....Only some of you will get that...). The engine and interior compartment are spotless. All the instruments and gauges still work. Although not my favorite color (white), I couldn't pass up this deal, $6,500.00 ! This is a bare-bones work truck, but I don't abuse it and use it as a gentle daily driver. I can afford a brand new Ford, but I'm not a lover of new vehicles; I like old technology. And although I would like a pick-up that is even older than this one, I have no complaints about this '95 Ford P/U. Because I didn't want to pass on this "all of a sudden; take it or leave it" deal, I did my research after the sale with my fingers crossed. I made a great choice. It has Ford's straight-line 6-cylinder and my research shows that this is one of the best motors Ford ever produced with some owners reporting 200 and 300, 000 miles with no major problems. I should get lots daily use with it only have 53,000 on it as it sits. I love these old trucks and the the security of all the steel that surrounds you when you're out on the road; you know you're in a truck! It would have also been a little more "manly" with a manual stick-shift instead of an automatic, but it shifts smoothly and has no hesitation when switching from drive to reverse or vice versa. I think I'll hold on to this old girl for a while and see how far see takes me.... :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

1995 ford f150 XL Viking67 , 11/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just bought this a few months ago and am really surprised at the power of this 6 cylinder Not really cheap on gas but get me to wear I want to go. Mileage in the 340,000 km and Burns no oil. So pleased.