  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1998 Ford Explorer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(177)
Appraise this car

1998 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons

  • The Explorer is the best selling sport-ute on the market for a reason. A comfortable interior, three engine choices, and multiple trim levels mean that there is an Explorer for nearly any budget or lifestyle.
  • Abysmal gas mileage. Handling is sloppy in corners.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Ford Explorer for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,311 - $2,634
Used Explorer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1991, the Ford Explorer has resided at the top of the sport-utility sales heap. With good reason. The Explorer combined style, comfort and room in one go-anywhere package. The modern-day Country Squire, some have called it, after the segment leading station wagon of the 1950s.

We think that there's a good reason for this. Simply stated, the Explorer is a more refined vehicle than the competition at Jeep and General Motors. The interior instills a feeling of quality that is missing from the Grand Cherokee and the Blazer. An organically sweeping dashboard houses radio controls that can actually be operated without a magnifying glass. Materials look and feel rich. Rear seat comfort surpasses Chevy, and entry/exit is easier than Jeep. Explorers offer more cargo capacity than most rivals do, and five passengers can ride with ease. Exterior styling is a subjective matter, but we think that the Explorer is one of the most attractive SUVs on the road.

The Explorer's standard 4.0-liter V6 is one of the weakest engines found in a domestic sport-ute. Acceleration is fine from a standstill, but step on the gas at 50 mph and not much happens. That's not good news when there's a need to pass or merge. Fortunately, Ford introduced an optional SOHC V6 in 1997 that offers nearly as much power as the V8, for a lot less money. We recommend this engine over the other two engine choices due to its great power and affordable price.

Changes for 1998 are limited to revising the truck's tailgate. Nothing to write home about, especially when compared to the sweeping changes of last year, which saw the first-ever application of five-speed transmission technology in a truck. This five-speed is, in fact, the first ever developed for an American passenger vehicle. Ford claims that the additional gear, which occurs between the former first and second gears, allows for more precise shifting, allowing the truck to move uphill and off-road more authoritatively. When combined with the optional SOHC V6, this makes the Explorer much more fun to drive.

Unlike the reworked Chevy Blazer, Explorers retain a distinctly truck-like character, which could be a bonus or a demerit. They're tough and solid, and easy to maneuver, though steering is a little slow and ponderous and the body leans through tight corners. Braking is excellent and the suspension has a compliant attitude, but Ford's Explorer can bounce around, making occupants regret the Denver omelet they had for breakfast.

Ford has a philosophy of building vehicles that everyone can be happy with. Sure, the Jeep Grand Cherokee feels sportier, and the GMC Jimmy looks cooler, but the Explorer has just the right amount of class and ruggedness to make it America's best-selling off-roader. If you are thinking about buying an SUV, chances are you've already checked out the Explorer. If you haven't, do yourself a favor and find out why there are so many of these trucks on the road.

1998 Highlights

The 1998 Ford Explorer gets a restyled tailgate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford Explorer.

5(30%)
4(37%)
3(22%)
2(10%)
1(1%)
3.9
177 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 177 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great little truck.
burninrock24,04/05/2011
The option for my model was not above. I drive a 1998 XLT 4x4 w/auto transmission. I bought the car for $3,000. with 146,000 miles on it two years ago as my first car. It is still running strong to this day. It has had it's usual maintenance, that is a given for any car of this age. Sure, it has it's quirks, but regardless, this is a great little truck that will never fail you.
LOVE my Red Pig
3chooks,01/07/2015
XLT 4dr SUV AWD
I bought my Explorer "used" in '99, with only 1300 miles on it. I truly lucked out! I bought it to pull my new Danish horse trailer (Brenderup) and as my commuting vehicle, which is why my wonderful Red Pig now has about 264K miles on it. ["Red Pig"? so named the first time I filled it up, having traded in a '96 Honda Civic coupe in the transaction]. It was my commuting vehicle as well as my trailer-puller until 6 years ago. Before the Pig was semi-retired, I was putting a good 22K miles on it per year; after, less than 3000 I am only now thinking it's time to find a successor for my beloved Pig. Very reluctantly, because I don't think anything made more recently will measure up
Most dependable car I've ever owned
Mark,06/16/2010
I will keep this short. I have owned this vehicle since 1999 with about 20K miles on it. It now has 225K miles on it. Other than common perishable parts like tires and brakes, I have had to replace the 02 sensor, the alternator, the exhaust (because it rusted through the cats), and the gas filler fuel neck (because I broke it getting too rough with the gas hose). Most all of these went near the 200K mile mark. That is IT. You wanna talk about a reliable vehicle worth the money? I either got a really good one, or Ford built these right.
Good car if maintained
Welderman,06/19/2009
The Eddie Bauer AWD Explorer is a reliable car if properly maintained. I have never had problems with the drive train or engine (88,000 miles). It gets an honest 18.7 mpg at 55-65mph and the car is over 10 years old. My major maintenance was replacing rusted brake lines and rear brakes when they failed from corrosion. I'm big so I find it very comfortable, especially the leather bucket seats as do passengers in the back seats. The A/C is used a lot in the South and it works great. Change the oil every 5000 miles and change the transmission oil every 50,000 miles. Flush the radiator out when you change the transmission oil and it will last a long time. Built Ford tough.
See all 177 reviews of the 1998 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1998 Ford Explorer

Used 1998 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1998 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XL 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV AWD, XL 4dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD, and Limited 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Ford Explorer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford Explorer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 1998 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,497.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,986.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,273.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer lease specials

Related Used 1998 Ford Explorer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles