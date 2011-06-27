I am one of those that will truly mourn the day I have to get rid of my Explorer (though my wife will not). I love the styling. I still love driving it. Perfect size in my opinion. When we drive into Boston, we prefer to take it due to relatively small size, curb hoping ability, age, and slow speed manueverability. I used to do a lot of off road and beach driving with it. Sure, it's had its issues. Only 1 transmission rebuild in 320k miles. Original AC compressor is shot, fan motor is intermittent, 2 power windows dead. All in all, better then I would expect a car with 18 years and 320k miles would do. I have newer and 'nicer' cars, but this is still my favorite to drive everyday.

Read more