Consumer Rating
(43)
1991 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New model introduced to replace aging Bronco II. The Explorer is one of the bigger compact sport utilities and comes in two- or four-door models. A 4.0-liter V6 engine powers two- and four-wheel-drive models. Part-time four-wheel drive can be engaged with the push of a button.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Explorer.

5(39%)
4(40%)
3(16%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.1
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still love it
Cobrasix,07/23/2008
I am one of those that will truly mourn the day I have to get rid of my Explorer (though my wife will not). I love the styling. I still love driving it. Perfect size in my opinion. When we drive into Boston, we prefer to take it due to relatively small size, curb hoping ability, age, and slow speed manueverability. I used to do a lot of off road and beach driving with it. Sure, it's had its issues. Only 1 transmission rebuild in 320k miles. Original AC compressor is shot, fan motor is intermittent, 2 power windows dead. All in all, better then I would expect a car with 18 years and 320k miles would do. I have newer and 'nicer' cars, but this is still my favorite to drive everyday.
Best car ever
fordforlife,05/02/2009
I know raves about a 91 might not seem relevant to newer model purchasers, but I wanted to weigh in on the quality of Ford trucks. My family has never owned another brand. I'm the original owner of this Explorer, it has over 210,000 (hard) miles on it, and the alternator -- which went out last winter -- is the only major thing I've ever had to replace/fix on it. The power windows are starting to malfunction, but the ac/heater works fine, so I compensate. I want a new car, because I'm starting to hesitate to take this one on long road trips (still 4x in it though), but feel duty bound to run it into the ground first. I might actually cry when I have to let it go.
Good Enough
73Elsinore,09/04/2009
I bought this truck with 135,000 miles on it and it now has over 220,000. It is still going strong and is completely reliable. Mine has the 5- speed manual. Besides normal maintenance items (brakes, clutch, tires, etc.) I have had to replace both cylinder heads (they cracked - a very common known defect in this particular Ford engine) and the A/C condenser ($450). Besides that, no other repairs. I have off-roaded it many times and it has always done well. It doesn't have much pickup off the line at all. Mileage is crappy, at 14 city/20 hwy. With the new heads, it does not use a drop of oil, which is unusual at this mileage, so the bottom end of the engine is bulletproof.
Exploder
JayBird,03/30/2007
I still have my '91 Explorer along with 2 others just like it.. The vehicle is great! It's large for passengers, road trips, camping out, and off roading. It has 205,000 miles on the body. I rebuilt the engine at 193,000 miles and since I have owned it I have only replaced the mufler, alternator, headgasket, ball joints, and automatic 4x4 hubs. The vehicle handles fairly decent. lots of power for a 4.0L V6. Ride comfort is incredible! Massive amounts of intierior room! Off road it handles pretty good but it's not recomended. You will lose $869 in hubs so please anyone who owns one change the hubs to manual locking ones. The whole spindle unit and all cost $256 total one time price!
See all 43 reviews of the 1991 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Ford Explorer

Used 1991 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XL 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, XL 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, XL 4dr SUV, XL 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV, and XLT 4dr SUV 4WD.

