2001 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great crash-test scores, roomy, lots of optional features.
  • Harsh yet wallowy ride, potentially steep price, every other Joe has one.
Edmunds' Expert Review

In spite of its ubiquity, the dated 2001 Ford Explorer can't compete with the other excellent midsize SUVs available.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1990 as a 1991 model, the Ford Explorer has resided at the top of the sport-utility sales heap. This is totally understandable, as the Explorer combines style, comfort and room in a go-anywhere package. The modern-day Country Squire, some have called it, after the segment-leading station wagon of the 1960s. The Explorer's sales success, of course, has to do with America's big appetite for SUVs. But it's also a compliment to Ford, as the Explorer was designed to appeal to the widest range of people possible.

While the 2001 Explorer Sport features new sheetmetal and minor suspension changes, the four-door Explorer remains virtually identical to last year's model. There are four trim levels available: XLS, XLT, Eddie Bauer and Limited. The majority of Explorers sold are XLTs. If you want your Explorer to be as special as possible, step up to the Eddie Bauer or Limited. These models come standard with added luxury feature content like leather seats, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Optional equipment worth considering includes side airbags, a moonroof, rear load leveling and a reverse sensing system.

All models feature an organically sweeping dashboard housing radio controls that can be operated without a magnifying glass. Materials in the Explorer look and feel better than many other SUVs. Rear-seat comfort is excellent, and entry/exit is easy with the optional running boards attached. Fold the rear seats down, and the Explorer will offer 80 cubic feet of cargo.

For 2001, the 4.0-liter SOHC V6 is standard on every model. It generates 205 horsepower at 5,250 rpm, with 240 pound-feet of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered on this engine. Power delivery is acceptable with the V6, but if you're planning on heavy towing, you might want to order the optional 5.0-liter V8. It has more torque than the V6, but the downside is worse fuel mileage. An automatic four-wheel-drive system is available with both engines.

Explorers retain a distinctly trucklike character, which could be a bonus or a demerit. They're tough and solid, but the suspension manages to be floaty and wallowy on dips, harsh on bumps, and easily unsettled by rumpled pavement. Cornering causes lots of body lean. The brakes are quite good, however, and the steering is quick and responsive for an SUV.

The Explorer's basic underpinnings and body structure date back 10 years, when it was first introduced, and it's showing its age. While the Explorer provides a comfortable cabin and excellent safety ratings, its harsh ride and less-than-stellar handling and performance behoove us to tell you that a redesigned version will debut early next year as a 2002 model. If you're set on buying an Explorer, we'd recommend that you wait a bit for the new and improved version.

2001 Highlights

A complete redesign is planned for 2002, so the 2001 Ford Explorer has undergone minor changes. The SOHC V6 is standard on all models, and the 4.0-liter OHV V6 and manual transmission are no longer available. Additional child safety-seat tether anchors have been added to the second-row seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Explorer.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Explorer, great truck, poor owners
Jeff C,11/16/2008
Between my father and I, this would be the fourth Explorer in the family and they have never failed us. But we do the maintenance! The transmission failure is due to contaminated fluid plugging up the ECT and the transmission does not need to be replaced for the shift flair! Do your research. I broke my back and find this vehicle comfortable for long trips and am pleased with the 19 mpg average. The quality of the interior is first rate and conveniently laid out. The ride is a little stiff but is quiet and poor weather driving is excellent. The HVAC cools and heats the interior well, but can be slow to warm on cold days. If you do the maintenance, yours should run well as well.
Love it!
allies,02/15/2013
This was my first vehicle purchase. I've never been fond of Fords, but this vehicle definitely changed my opinion. I love how smoothly it handles, it's incredibly comfortable and I find the fuel economy to be quite well (averaging 17+ MPG in the city). I'm starting to run into some issues at 87,000 miles, all minor and relatively cheap fixes - but my biggest hassle was with the fuel pump. Finding a replacement was extremely difficult. Overall I think it's a great little SUV and definitely fits all my requirements for what I need. It's a comfortable, reliable ride, and has lots of hidey-holes where you can keep tool kits, travel bags and other knick-knacks hidden and out of the way.
Excellent All Around Vehicle
Jon K.,02/13/2004
I bought this vehicle new in March 2001 and we use it for traveling and pulling our boat. With 80,000 miles on it, it is still as tight as the day we bought it... I can't say that about my sisters GMC Jimmy that she bought at the same time! The Explorer is excellent in the snow and mud and will take almost anything you can throw at it. We use it to pull a 4,200 lb boat and trailer to lakes that are over 300+ miles away and have never had a single problem with it.
trouble free
Kaos_agent1,01/28/2010
Bought Dora (The Explorer) in 2004 with 40K miles on her. 4.0l V6. To date I have replaced the thermostat, both radiator hoses (innie and outie), brakes, serpentine belt and tires. She has never let me down and has 150k on her. The most reliable vehicle I have ever owned, hands down. This is one of that last real SUVs - built on a truck chassis (Ranger platform). We lived in mountains of northern New Mexico and spent a lot of time boulder crawling on two-track roads along mountain ridges. Great 4X4 capability as well as highway capability. the ride is a bit bouncy, but I tamed it a bit when I put a set of bilstien shocks in place of the factory ones. The explorer is paid off and still alive
See all 41 reviews of the 2001 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

