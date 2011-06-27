1995 Ford Explorer Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$881 - $1,776
Used Explorer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Dual airbags top the changes for the redesigned Explorer. Integrated child safety seats are optional on four-door models. Exterior changes include new sheet metal, headlights, grille, taillights and side moldings. The Control-Trac four-wheel-drive system automatically sends power to front wheels if it senses rear-wheel slippage. This feature can be locked in for full-time four-wheeling.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Explorer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bethdriver,09/14/2014
I love my 1995. I bought it ten years ago and paid $3,000 for it. In ten years I've replaced brakes, tires, driver window electric motor. The only problem I've had is with the dash lights (the lower half won't light up and even though I took it to a dealership and they "fixed" them...a month later they quit working again and the dealership would not fix them for free so I said screw it. The only other issue is that at about 180,000 miles, the OD light started blinking and it would not go into reverse, and it was chunking hard into lower gears. I was told new transmission was needed. Nope. Just a new VSS and clear the codes, and another 40,000 miles later, still going strong!
$300.00 holla,10/24/2009
So far so good. I bought it with over 200,000 miles on it. Had to clean the whole interior out(I mean I stripped it down to bare metal).It had been sitting for 6 months, or so, full of trash(this rig had not been taken care of at all)! But I got in it,turned the key,and wah-la she purred like a kitten (a kitten with hairballs,but I was still amazed). Anyway, on to the good part. This thing runs great! 4x4 still works good, the tranny slips just at first,but what can I expect. I'm babying it for awhile until I can have the tranny worked on! Anything that can take the abuse that the last owners put this thing thru and still run is a good ride. Props on the 95 eddie bauer its a tough truck!
Family Man,08/20/2010
Bought this used in 5/2010 with 163,000 mi. Two previous owners who'd taken great care and kept on top of all maintenance. So far 3,000 mi and only hub bearings and pad/rotor wear. Window motor went out found a Ford specialist mechanic cheap and honest! Impossible to believe but he must have quit Ford and became saved. lol I get a squeak on bumps after driving 1.5 - 2 hrs but goes away. 15 years old and runs like a champ. Gimme this powertarin in a 2010 and I'm a happy camper!
rvanderaa,09/02/2012
I bought this car with 135K miles in 2000 for $5000 from my wifes employer. It had been a fleet vehicle at a construction company. We drove it until it had 250K miles on it. The only maintenance item was a fuel pump ($360.00 installed at private garage) and then normal wear items of shocks, tires and breaks. We sold it to some friends for $900 when the transfer case started leaking oil, informing them that they would have to add oil occasionally. I now wish I had rebuilt the transfer case as they are still driving it with over 300Kmiles on it and just occasionally put oil in the transfer case. They still have not done any more maintenance on it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Ford Explorer features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related Used 1995 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge