  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1995 Ford Explorer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(76)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Ford Explorer for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$881 - $1,776
Used Explorer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Dual airbags top the changes for the redesigned Explorer. Integrated child safety seats are optional on four-door models. Exterior changes include new sheet metal, headlights, grille, taillights and side moldings. The Control-Trac four-wheel-drive system automatically sends power to front wheels if it senses rear-wheel slippage. This feature can be locked in for full-time four-wheeling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Explorer.

5(40%)
4(41%)
3(18%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.2
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only negative is you can't rent a trailer.
bethdriver,09/14/2014
I love my 1995. I bought it ten years ago and paid $3,000 for it. In ten years I've replaced brakes, tires, driver window electric motor. The only problem I've had is with the dash lights (the lower half won't light up and even though I took it to a dealership and they "fixed" them...a month later they quit working again and the dealership would not fix them for free so I said screw it. The only other issue is that at about 180,000 miles, the OD light started blinking and it would not go into reverse, and it was chunking hard into lower gears. I was told new transmission was needed. Nope. Just a new VSS and clear the codes, and another 40,000 miles later, still going strong!
Runs great especially for the price!!!!!
$300.00 holla,10/24/2009
So far so good. I bought it with over 200,000 miles on it. Had to clean the whole interior out(I mean I stripped it down to bare metal).It had been sitting for 6 months, or so, full of trash(this rig had not been taken care of at all)! But I got in it,turned the key,and wah-la she purred like a kitten (a kitten with hairballs,but I was still amazed). Anyway, on to the good part. This thing runs great! 4x4 still works good, the tranny slips just at first,but what can I expect. I'm babying it for awhile until I can have the tranny worked on! Anything that can take the abuse that the last owners put this thing thru and still run is a good ride. Props on the 95 eddie bauer its a tough truck!
Affrordably Tough
Family Man,08/20/2010
Bought this used in 5/2010 with 163,000 mi. Two previous owners who'd taken great care and kept on top of all maintenance. So far 3,000 mi and only hub bearings and pad/rotor wear. Window motor went out found a Ford specialist mechanic cheap and honest! Impossible to believe but he must have quit Ford and became saved. lol I get a squeak on bumps after driving 1.5 - 2 hrs but goes away. 15 years old and runs like a champ. Gimme this powertarin in a 2010 and I'm a happy camper!
1995 explorer V6 automatic
rvanderaa,09/02/2012
I bought this car with 135K miles in 2000 for $5000 from my wifes employer. It had been a fleet vehicle at a construction company. We drove it until it had 250K miles on it. The only maintenance item was a fuel pump ($360.00 installed at private garage) and then normal wear items of shocks, tires and breaks. We sold it to some friends for $900 when the transfer case started leaking oil, informing them that they would have to add oil occasionally. I now wish I had rebuilt the transfer case as they are still driving it with over 300Kmiles on it and just occasionally put oil in the transfer case. They still have not done any more maintenance on it.
See all 76 reviews of the 1995 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Ford Explorer

Used 1995 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, XL 4dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, XL 4dr SUV, Expedition 2dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV, and XL 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Explorer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Explorer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,407.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,102.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,660.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford Explorer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles