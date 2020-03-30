  1. Home
  4. 2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • The XLT Sport Appearance Package will be reintroduced
  • Part of the sixth Explorer generation introduced for 2020
Price Range
$34,010 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Ford Explorer Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/30/2020

What is the Explorer?

Ford redesigned the Explorer in 2020, and it's an understatement to say that it was vitally important for the automaker to get it right. In our evaluations, Ford left a lot of the Explorer's potential untapped while its chief rivals have made giant leaps forward.

For 2021, the XLT Sport appearance package will be reintroduced into the Explorer lineup. We expect a dark finish on exterior trim and badging as well as unique wheels. Perhaps it'll also add some interior flourishes.

If those are indeed the only changes for 2021, don't expect the Explorer to fare any better in Edmunds' rankings. If you're dead-set on getting a new Explorer, you probably won't miss anything by opting for a 2020 model. Keep checking back here for more information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.

Edmunds says

Despite coming off a full redesign in 2020, the Ford Explorer ranks a disappointing eighth place in current Edmunds rankings. It may benefit from an abundance of passenger and cargo space, but the price tends to skyrocket when you climb up through trim levels and add options. Sadly, the interior materials don't seem to match that price. We suggest checking out the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and new Toyota Highlander before committing to a new Explorer.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Explorer.

