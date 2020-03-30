2021 Ford Explorer Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/30/2020

Ford redesigned the Explorer in 2020, and it's an understatement to say that it was vitally important for the automaker to get it right. In our evaluations, Ford left a lot of the Explorer's potential untapped while its chief rivals have made giant leaps forward.

For 2021, the XLT Sport appearance package will be reintroduced into the Explorer lineup. We expect a dark finish on exterior trim and badging as well as unique wheels. Perhaps it'll also add some interior flourishes.

If those are indeed the only changes for 2021, don't expect the Explorer to fare any better in Edmunds' rankings. If you're dead-set on getting a new Explorer, you probably won't miss anything by opting for a 2020 model. Keep checking back here for more information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.