2014 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale cabin
  • abundant high-tech features
  • comfortable ride
  • top crash test scores
  • fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engine
  • strong turbocharged V6.
  • Less rear seat and cargo room than many rivals
  • feels bigger than it is behind the wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's not as versatile or roomy as some other large crossover SUVs, but the 2014 Ford Explorer is still a respectable pick in this class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features.

Vehicle overview

The introduction of the Ford Explorer for 1991 helped cement the popularity of the sport-utility vehicle all across America. A rugged alternative to a station wagon, it was a perfect match for the times. Since then, the family SUV landscape has changed quite a bit, but the 2014 Ford Explorer has kept up with the times. Its combination of power, fuel economy and interior refinement makes it far more desirable for everyday use than previous versions.

Like all modern crossover SUVs, the Ford Explorer has adopted carlike unibody construction in lieu of older models' truck-based underpinnings. The advantages are many, as today's Explorer offers more interior space, better fuel economy and a more comfortable ride, all of which are desirable in a family vehicle. The Ford is also pretty upscale inside, with seating for up to seven passengers and a comprehensive list of convenience and safety features. The latter includes advanced options you won't find on many other similarly priced crossover SUVs, such as second-row seatbelt airbags as well as lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist.

The standard 290-horsepower V6 will meet most buyers' needs, but the Explorer's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is a viable option, too. It actually costs extra to get this engine, but we've found it's still suitably powerful and its fuel economy numbers are best-in-class. In theory, the fuel savings will also pay for the engine upgrade in just a few years. On the performance side of the spectrum, there's the Explorer Sport model, which comes with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 365 hp. In addition to that potent engine, the Sport also comes with firmer suspension tuning and special interior and exterior trim details.

There are a few drawbacks to the 2014 Ford Explorer, depending on your priorities. Taller families may not be happy with the second- and third-row seating, which isn't as roomy as in other crossovers. It's the same with total cargo capacity. We're also not fond of the MyFord Touch interface's frequent glitches, or the way that the Explorer feels bigger behind the wheel than it really is -- even with all the available tech features onboard, it's not an easy vehicle to maneuver in tight spaces.

As such, it's a good idea to shop around a bit. Possible alternatives include the roomier 2014 Chevrolet Traverse and 2014 Mazda CX-9; the refined 2014 Dodge Durango, which also gives you more versatility for towing; or even the Explorer's more wagonlike sibling, the Ford Flex. If you're drawn to the upscale look and many comforts of the 2014 Ford Explorer, however, it still stands as a respectable choice.

2014 Ford Explorer models

The 2014 Ford Explorer is a large crossover SUV available in base, XLT, Limited and Sport trim levels.

Standard equipment includes a V6 engine, 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlamps, rear privacy glass, integrated blind-spot mirrors, roof rails, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a 50/50-split third-row seat, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The XLT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a keyless entry code pad, Bluetooth, Sync (Ford's voice-activated phone/entertainment interface), a six-way front passenger seat, satellite radio and a USB port.

With the XLT trim, Ford offers the Equipment Group 201A package that adds a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a nine-speaker sound system and the Driver Connect package, which includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, MyFord Touch electronics controls (includes three configurable displays, two USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks) and upgraded Sync functionality. The 202A package includes all of the 201A equipment, plus leather upholstery, heated front seats and an eight-way power driver seat with power-adjustable lumbar.

The Limited bundles all of the above items and adds 20-inch wheels, heated outboard second-row seats, remote engine start, power-adjustable pedals with memory, a 110-volt power outlet and a 12-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. Optional for the Limited is the 301A package, which includes a power liftgate, a power-folding operation for the third-row seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a navigation system. To this, the 302A package adds xenon headlamps, automatic high beams, an automatic parallel-parking system, lane-departure and lane-keeping assist, a blind-spot warning system and inflatable seatbelts for second-row outboard passengers. Adaptive cruise control with impeding frontal collision warning and brake priming is a stand-alone option.

The Explorer Sport is equipped similarly to the Limited, although it lacks the leather upholstery, 110-volt outlet and power-adjustable pedals. It also comes with different 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats (with extra lateral bolstering) and unique interior and exterior trim details. The Sport's 401A package adds the power liftgate, navigation system, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, inflatable seatbelts, power-adjustable steering wheel and pedals, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, driver seat memory, power front passenger seat and 110-volt outlet. The navigation system and adaptive cruise control can also be purchased as stand-alone options.

Some of the features in the XLT and Limited's optional packages can be added as individual options, too. These include a dual-panel sunroof, second-row captain's chairs and a rear seat entertainment system with dual headrest-mounted displays.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ford Explorer now has standard automatic headlights on all trim levels. Second-row heated seats are now standard on the Limited trim level.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 Ford Explorers, except for the Sport, come standard with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque along with a six-speed automatic transmission. With this engine, you have your choice of front-wheel drive or optional four-wheel drive (there is no low-range gearing). Four-wheel-drive models have Ford's Terrain Management System, a selectable four-mode system that optimizes traction electronically for different conditions. Hill descent control and hill start assist are also included.

In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Explorer Limited with the base V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, while a lighter 4WD XLT model was slightly quicker at 8.1 seconds -- these are average times for a large crossover SUV. A front-drive V6 Explorer returns an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway), also average for the class. Four-wheel drive lowers this to a still respectable 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

Optional on all front-wheel-drive Ford Explorers is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It also uses the six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing, a four-cylinder-equipped Explorer went from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is on the slow side for the class. Fuel economy, however, is best-in-class at 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

The Explorer Sport is 4WD only, and it comes with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine and the six-speed automatic. The turbo V6 is rated at 365 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway).

Properly equipped, an Explorer with either of the V6 engines can tow 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Every 2014 Ford Explorer comes standard with stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a front passenger knee airbag and MyKey, which allows parents to specify limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume. The Explorer's stability control system also includes Ford's Curve Control, which can monitor speed carried into a corner and decelerate if necessary.

Rear parking sensors are standard on all but the base Explorer. A rearview camera is optional for the XLT and standard on the Limited. The Limited can also be had with impending frontal collision warning and brake priming (bundled with the adaptive cruise control), lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, a blind-spot warning system and inflatable seatbelts for second-row outboard passengers.

In Edmunds brake testing, both the 4WD Explorer XLT and Limited V6 stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet -- a good performance for a large crossover SUV. Meanwhile, the four-cylinder Explorer XLT did it in 130 feet, which is just average for this class.

In government crash tests, the Explorer earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety similarly gave its top score of "Good" for the Explorer's performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seatbelts and head restraints also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Ford Explorer rides very smoothly on the highway, with good composure that gets only a little busier with the Limited model's 20-inch wheels over broken pavement. As such, Ford's crossover SUV is enjoyable on longer drives. It handles securely in typical driving situations, but overall, it feels larger and less maneuverable than similarly sized rivals.

The same is true of the Explorer Sport, but thanks to its sport-tuned suspension and steering, it reacts more quickly to inputs and generally imparts greater driver confidence. And while the Sport gives up a bit of that cushy ride quality, the ride is still well within the realm of acceptability for this class of vehicle.

The Sport also comes with the turbocharged V6, which offers V8-like acceleration. But the reality is that the base V6 is powerful enough in most situations. And don't be quick to dismiss the idea of a four-cylinder powering this none-too-small SUV. It's not as strong as the V6s, but it provides adequate acceleration for daily use and, of course, better fuel mileage than you'd get with the V6.

Interior

Especially considering the price, the Explorer's interior is pleasantly upscale. Materials quality is attractive and luxurious, with a soft-touch dashboard and precise-feeling controls. The front seats are very supportive, too.

The optional MyFord Touch interface contributes to the premium vibe, as it adds a high-resolution display screen (plus two additional screens for the gauge cluster) and touch-sensitive audio and climate "buttons." We've never been very fond of this system, but in our tests of the 2014 Explorer, Ford's latest improvements to MyFord Touch have made a noticeable difference. While it's still not the easiest touchscreen interface to use, the previous glitches and slow response times have been banished. As before, we also like how MyFord Touch complements the voice-activated Sync system.

The Explorer has 80 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, making it less spacious than the Dodge Durango and well below the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia. The third row is somewhat cramped and will only really work for children. Families with small children might also be disappointed with the Explorer's second-row seats, as there's not as much room to install rear-facing child safety seats -- something you'd expect to do with ease in a vehicle of this size. And while the Explorer has the commanding ride height expected in an SUV, its thick roof pillars and tall dash limit outward visibility. Even when you equip all the available parking aids, it's a handful in tight spaces.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Explorer.

Love my new ford explorer!
momforddriver,10/02/2013
Why did I wait so long to trade in my 2003 Ford explorer for the new 2014 ford explorer limited! I test drove the limited, awd & 4 cyl. ecoboost; plus th xlt & sport. Of all of them, the limited offers the most comfort & advanced options I was looking for. This truck rides so much more car like than my last explorer. Additionally, I like the pickup from the regular 3.5L 6 cylinder engine on the limited vs. the ecoboost 2.0L 4 cylinder. I think a 4 cyl. is good for a car, but not an suv. I recently took a carload of teenagers in my limited and it handled beautifully with the "extra weight" in the car. I don't think the 4 cyl. could have handled that.
Sport
whp87,02/06/2014
I traded in my 2011 charger r/t and 1500 silverado for the explorer sport and my wife couldn't be happier. The sport handles superbly in the horrible snow storms in the Rocky Mountain Region. The sport seems as if it is almost as quick as my charger r/t. The sport is really fun to drive and fits all sorts of stuff for my young family. The fuel economy is very misleading; on a road trip of approximately 1200 miles round trip, I averaged 18 mpg, which made me a little upset considering 22mpg is what is advertised. Overall it is a wonderful vehicle; it's fast enough for me, comfortable and safe for my family, and it fits all of my kids' stuff.
What is up with Consumer Reports?
jg88,05/14/2014
Recently read the CR annual auto review and they gave the Explorer extremely low marks for gas mileage and the transmission. Having just put over 800 miles on a 2014 XLT/AWD, I'm wondering what exactly are they doing at CR these days to test cars. We were in Denver, Boulder and Estes Park with a 75/25 combination of in town, mtn roads and steep inclines/highway and over three tank refills, I measured 22.4, 20.1 and 21.4 mpg for an average of over 21. (The trip computer measured 20.8 over the 800+ miles.) CR reports 18 mpg over their test cycle of combined driving. That is over 3 mpg difference and I can assure you, their test drive is nothing like the roads we were on.
FORD EXPLORER IS THE BEST SUV FOR THE $$$
Ernest,12/03/2015
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
All these whiners on the reviews probably don't own one. I pulled the trigger and bought me one. I will agree to those that say that the modern control layout may be confusing at first, but after regular use its a breeze. (If you can't figure how to use touchscreen devices, well, stick to low tech layouts) Steering controls are easy and simple to use unless you have sausages for fingers. And for heaven's sake its a mid size vehicle...If you know your passangers are behemoths, get a van or large suv vehicle. 3rd row seats are tight for adults but my 5 feet tall kids fit perfectly. MPG are not too bad considering the size of the vehicle. 20/26 avg give or take city/hwy.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2014 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford Explorer?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford Explorer trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT is priced between $10,999 and$23,190 with odometer readings between 47352 and135751 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited is priced between $17,995 and$22,495 with odometer readings between 52887 and95501 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Explorer Base is priced between $13,060 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 62194 and94478 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Explorer Sport is priced between $17,990 and$21,747 with odometer readings between 55484 and119259 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford Explorer for sale near. There are currently 36 used and CPO 2014 Explorers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,999 and mileage as low as 47352 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,424.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,439.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer lease specials

