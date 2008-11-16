Used 2001 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

9,702 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Explorer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  • 2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    149,657 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Light Green
    used

    2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    221,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,895

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    139,193 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    $1,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    160,148 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    262,607 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $748

    $1,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Gold
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    1,002 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    189,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,895

    $473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Gold
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    138,470 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,980

    $319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    195,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    156,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,474

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in Gold
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    129,168 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Explorer XLS
    used

    2000 Ford Explorer XLS

    88,153 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2000 Ford Explorer XLT

    250,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,196

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer Limited
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer Limited

    237,932 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,250

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2000 Ford Explorer XLT

    99,314 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Explorer Sport
    used

    2000 Ford Explorer Sport

    223,499 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer XLT

    252,715 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,473

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2000 Ford Explorer XLT

    200,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2001 Ford Explorer

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer

Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.541 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Explorer, great truck, poor owners
Jeff C,11/16/2008
Between my father and I, this would be the fourth Explorer in the family and they have never failed us. But we do the maintenance! The transmission failure is due to contaminated fluid plugging up the ECT and the transmission does not need to be replaced for the shift flair! Do your research. I broke my back and find this vehicle comfortable for long trips and am pleased with the 19 mpg average. The quality of the interior is first rate and conveniently laid out. The ride is a little stiff but is quiet and poor weather driving is excellent. The HVAC cools and heats the interior well, but can be slow to warm on cold days. If you do the maintenance, yours should run well as well.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Explorer
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Explorer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings