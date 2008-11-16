Used 2001 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

Take a look at this 2001 FORD EXPLORER AWD EDDIE BAUER EDITION SUV! This Explorer is the Eddie Bauer edition which is their top of the line suv! It is fully loaded with options including leather interior, roof rack, side steps, power windows, power locks, power moonroof, and so much more! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 1FMDU84P61ZA42144

Stock: A42144

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2019