Used 2004 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 196,029 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$1,800$1,271 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Ford Explorer 4dr 4dr 114 WB 4.0L XLT 4WD features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73K44ZA60149
Stock: AAW-A60149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 147,305 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,200
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Ford Explorer 4dr 4dr 114 WB 4.0L XLT 4WD features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73K94ZA95883
Stock: AAW-A95883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 120,328 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Raymond Chevrolet - Antioch / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Oxford White Clearcoat 2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHC 4WD.Odometer is 28685 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU73W54UB97370
Stock: P13132B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 89,659 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Introducing the 2004 Ford Explorer! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! Top features include heated front seats, leather upholstery, adjustable pedals, and seat memory. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU74W94UB95495
Stock: G2085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 156,814 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,178
Classic Ford of Smithfield - Smithfield / North Carolina
Recent Arrival!Local Trade, Nonsmoker, New Feature, Explorer Eddie Bauer, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Parchment Leather, 17" Satin Nickel Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/6 Disc-CD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Explorer Eddie Bauer, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Parchment Leather.2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Welcome to Classic Ford, your Hometown Ford Dealer and home of Ava Gardner and the Smithfield Ham and Yam Festival! Classic Ford is one of the Premier Ford dealers in North Carolina, servicing Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Durham NC, and Garner, North Carolina. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Ford parts and Ford service departments in the city of Smithfield, North Carolina. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!What Does Classic Ford Offer Drivers from Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Garner NC, Goldsboro NC and Dunn NC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle Here at Classic Ford, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU74W04ZB04756
Stock: 20234A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 169,593 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU75W14ZA91806
Stock: 26670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,364 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Alpine Motors - Ponderay / Idaho
This Ford Explorer will make the perfect family vehicle with a low budget. With a price that's affordable and you can all the features to make you comfortable. Plus the 3rd row in the back gives you plenty of room. Equipped with leather seats, heated seats, 3rd row seating, power options, running boards, tow package, and cruise control. CONTACT FOR VIRTUAL TEST WE OFFER FREE CAR WASHES FREE SERVICE LOANERS VIRTUAL TEST DRIVE An immersive, virtual test drive experience that allows consumers to experience the dealership or vehicle from the comfort of their own home. HOME DELIVERY/SERVICING OPTIONS Let us come to you! We are proud to offer home delivery for vehicle purchases as well as valet style test drives. We also offer home pick up and drop off servicing options. Contact us to discuss virtual or home test drive or purchase arrangements that are convenient and simple.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU74K74ZB33930
Stock: 98530W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 223,796 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,488
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
*** To Honor Memorial Day, Mudarri Motorsports is offering newly discounted inventory and incredible financing rates.*** During this Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mudarri Motorsports Co is continuing to offer a safe car buying experience and the top tier customer service. The health and safety of our employees and our customers remain to be our number one priority. We have taken additional measures to ensure the safety of our customers and staff by following the CDC guidelines and exercising the necessary precautions. We are cleaning office surfaces daily; all of our cars are being wiped down (sanitized) after each showing and before we present the keys or deliver the car to their new owner. In addition, Mudarri Motorsports is offering a hassle-free online buying experience with online purchase and free local delivery. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment with virtual test drives via Facetime or other video applications, so you can buy with confidence from the comfort and safety of your home. The Mudarri Concierge Service: Online Purchase Online Financing Available Virtual Test Drives and Inspections Test Drive from home or office available Free Local Delivery Options Rates as Low as 2.99 OAC During these troubling times, Mudarri Motorsports hopes that you, our valued customer and member of the community, remain safe and healthy. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us with questions or concerns you may have. SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS OPEN! LET US KNOW HOW WE CAN HELP YOU TODAY! Concierge service available! Open Monday-Saturday! Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU74WX4UA44191
Stock: 2518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,151 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon - Oregon / Illinois
This FANTASTIC 2004 Ford Explorer is EXACTLY what YOU'RE looking for, and they just don't get any NICER than the one we have HERE!! SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 4D Sport Utility, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth, 3rd Row Seat, AM/FM radio, CD player, Leather steering wheel. Odometer is 21436 miles below market average!Tons of cargo room? Check. All the passenger space you need? Check. All-season capability? Check. Having the sweetest SUV on your block? Check and mate! Come check it out today! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU73K04ZB34628
Stock: RT20037B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 192,552 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73K74ZA77432
Stock: 26678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
The used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD in Orleans, IN is priced to sell. The way this wagon runs, you might think it's ageless. Get all of this for $6,988. Even with 189,000 miles on it, this vehicle has plenty of more roads to travel. Its a v6 Dark Blue Pearl wagon that can tackle many different terrains. Contact Babcock Motors to learn more about the 2004 Ford Explorer. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer NBX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73E64UB34131
Stock: U6866B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2019
- 109,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,977
Hometown Motors Ford Lincoln - Weiser / Idaho
Clean CARFAX. 2004 Ford Explorer4WD. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTION : GVWR: 5,520 lbs Payload Package, 4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Sport Buckets, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHCRecent Arrival!CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73W34ZA72022
Stock: F31765A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 241,262 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,900
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Last Chance Before Wholesale, Moonroof, 2nd Row Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seating, DVD, Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Parchment w/Luxury Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Adjustable pedals, Automatic temperature control, CD player, DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System, Luxury Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof w/Shade. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU84W44ZA50190
Stock: 9125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
compass|72 amp/hr maintenance-free battery w/battery saver feature|Arizona Beige lower body-side cladding|Arizona Beige wheel lip moldings|Automatic on/off headlamps|Auxiliary steering wheel audio/climate controls|Black folding heated pwr mirrors w/approach lamps|Black roof rails|Black-out B-pillar treatment|Cargo area dome light|Cargo management system|Child safety rear door locks|Color-keyed 4-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel|Color-keyed cloth sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors|Color-keyed door handles|Color-keyed front/rear carpeted floor mats|Color-keyed full door trim panels-inc: armrest/pull handle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU74W84ZA48887
Stock: 26109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Omni Auto Sales Inc. - Whiting / Indiana
compass|72 amp/hr maintenance-free battery w/battery saver feature|Arizona Beige lower body-side cladding|Arizona Beige wheel lip moldings|Automatic on/off headlamps|Auxiliary steering wheel audio/climate controls|Black folding heated pwr mirrors w/approach lamps|Black roof rails|Black-out B-pillar treatment|Cargo area dome light|Cargo management system|Child safety rear door locks|Color-keyed 4-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel|Color-keyed cloth sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors|Color-keyed door handles|Color-keyed front/rear carpeted floor mats|Color-keyed full door trim panels-inc: armrest/pull handle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU74K44UA21051
Stock: 82220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,400
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Ford Explorer 4dr 4dr 114 WB 4.6L XLT 4WD features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMDU73W04UA44511
Stock: AAW-A44511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 212,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,375
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** INSPECTIONS COMPLETE *** *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73K94ZA03574
Stock: cw3574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,421 miles
$2,995
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Sturdy and dependable, this 2004 Ford Explorer makes room for the whole team. Rear child seat tether anchor brackets, Dual note horn, Driver side BeltMinder feature, Driver & front passenger Second Generation airbags w/theft deterrent, Child safety rear door locks. Let the Ford Explorer Put Your Family's Safety First 1st/2nd row 3-point safety belts all seating positions w/outboard height adjustment. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt, door ajar, Warm steel accent door trim spears/instrument panel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt steering column, Speed-sensitive dual intermittent front wipers, Speed control w/fingertip control, tap-up/tap-down feature, Solar-tinted glass-inc: windshield, front door glass. Stop By Today For a must-own Ford Explorer come see us at Sid Dillon Crete, 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, NebraskaSid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU73K54UB17259
Stock: 6D1959C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
- 5(59%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(1%)
Related Ford Explorer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
- Used BMW X5 M 2013
- Used Hyundai Equus 2015
- Used FIAT 500L 2017
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2012
- Used Kia Rio 2011
- Used Mazda 2 2013
- Used Kia Sedona 2011
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2015
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2011
- Used Mazda 5 2013
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2010
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2010
- Used Audi S5 2010
- Used Lamborghini Aventador 2016
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Austin TX
- Used Ford Taurus Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Expedition Mckinney TX
- Used Ford Focus Columbia SC
- Used Ford Expedition Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Decatur GA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Pompano Beach FL
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Crown Victoria Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Focus ST Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019