Used 2010 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois

4x4! Third row seating! Wow, we have a gorgeous Explorer for you! The body is very clean with a shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, roomy, affordable, reliable, and very sporty ride. The interior is clean with good options. This Explorer comes with power front seats with center console, XLT package, rear air and heat, Third row seating, roof rack, tow package, good tires on factory Alloy wheels, CD stereo, auto, air, 4.0 V6, fog lamps, 4x4, privacy glass, tilt wheel, trailer stability, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, stability control, rear wiper and defroster, front/side/curtain airbags, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! If you demand 4x4 performance, Third row seating, style, reliability, and a quality ride, this beautiful Explorer may be for you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU7DE8AUA14579

Certified Pre-Owned: No