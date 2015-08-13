Used 2010 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
9,702 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 155,070 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,622 Below Market
- 126,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,250$3,069 Below Market
- 119,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,559
- 105,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,700$1,239 Below Market
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,503 Below Market
- 150,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,031 Below Market
- 62,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,690$1,334 Below Market
- 150,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500$554 Below Market
- 114,549 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$8,499$1,539 Below Market
- 144,363 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 129,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950$975 Below Market
- 179,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988$310 Below Market
- 140,008 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$345 Below Market
- 180,357 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,400
- 141,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,591
- 96,485 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,791$406 Below Market
- 184,465 miles
$6,750$370 Below Market
- 103,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,349
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.129 Reviews
Report abuse
WNYFordGuy,08/13/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this model used in Aug 2012 after finding it on the lot before it was advertised for sale. I wanted to trade in my '04 Explorer XLT after a mechanic told me the rear differential would fail 'soon'. The '04 was a money pit and I wasn't going to spend another cent on it, despite putting a rebuilt tranny into it at 67k miles. I'd read the '10 Explorer's reliability was much better (more like my '97 Explorer), and this vehicle, with only 23.5k on it, seemed like a steal. I've been very happy with it so far after 3 years, because... When I complained in a customer reply survey that the cheap wheel bearings used on this (needed replacement at 34.4k) and my '04 was outrageous and pushed me to look at non-Ford products, Ford reimbursed my expenses for the repair - even though it wasn't done at a Ford dealer! I've never formally complained to Ford before, but it paid off here. As another reviewer noted, the Goodyear OEM tires have no lifespan - almost shot after only 34.4k miles. I get around 15 MPG on my winter commuting loop, though this past winter with record cold resulted in 12 MPG in February. Summer round trips average between 17-21 MPG. Favorite Features: Extremely smooth ride. Roomy interior. Love the heated seats and mirrors for cold upstate NY winters. Thank goodness for the backup sensors. Six-CD changer works/sounds great, and I really like the steering-mounted audio system controls. I really like the Sirius satellite radio, too. My wife loves the dual-zone A/C. Suggested Improvements: I don't even bother to use the SYNC package. I think I will no longer buy upper-end trim lines in vehicles because I'm sick of paying for options/features I don't want/need. Plugging my iPod into the sound system without SYNC works fine for me. The headrests, and the seating position they forced, took some time to get used to, and the blind spots they create are enormous. I learned that if I adjusted the side-view mirrors much wider than usual, it helped.
Related Ford Explorer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Flex Evansville IN
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Hollywood FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Taurus X Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Expedition Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Ontario CA
- Used Ford Fiesta Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Harrisburg PA
- Used Ford Mustang 2015 Beaumont TX
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020