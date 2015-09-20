Used 2007 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    105,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $3,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    215,028 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    145,265 miles

    $3,995

    $1,531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    129,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,499

    $2,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    94,469 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,899

    $1,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    113,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    118,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    141,092 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT in Gold
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    117,380 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    219,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    95,983 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,450

    $611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    180,918 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Limited

    202,151 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    168,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,750

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer XLT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    145,395 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer
    used

    2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    198,719 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,792

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
4.452 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
The 200K Explorer
D G,09/20/2015
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this vehicle new in 2007. I've had to do very few repairs and have had the oil changed every 5,000 miles. I took over changing oil at around 120,000 miles and started with synthetic oil. As of writing this review, I have just over 200K on this vehicle and did an oil change on it yesterday. All in all, this has been, and continues to be a very solid and reliable vehicle. The only repairs I have needed to do so far are replace the thermostat bypass hose, replace upper and lower thermostat housings, and replace the front and rear wheel bearings. I have had a coolant leak for some time now. I'm not sure where it is going, but I keep filling the overflow tank to keep a proper level in it. Yesterdays oil change was not normal though. The oil was congealed inside, therefore I figured out where the coolant is going. I would have expected the oil to get milky, but apparently the gold coolant that Ford uses does not do this, and normally the vehicle gets driven far enough every day to bring the engine up to proper operating temperatures. I pulled the oil pan off and cleaned out what I could. At this point, I will continue to run the vehicle until the engine gives up. I will switch to regular high mileage non-synthetic oil and increase the oil change frequencies to 3,000 miles. I will pull the oil pan off as needed to clean out the sump to keep the oil pump pick up screen clear. I would say that if I had to do it over again, I would get the V8 and not the V6. The V8 would be easier to work on. The V6, although a great engine with more than enough torque, has a cam chain and chain driven oil pump on the back side of the engine that require the engine to be pulled to service them. I mention this because I also found a piece of chain tensioner in yesterdays oil change. Whether it is from a cam chain tensioner or the oil pump drive chain tensioner is unclear, but I'm sure I will find out soon enough. This was also my first 4WD vehicle. The 4WD has only been needed a handful of times since purchased, but I try to exercise the system at least every six months to make sure everything still works. So far I've had no problems with either the 4WD system or the Stabilitrac Traction System in it. Under the performance category, I gave road handling and transmission OK ratings. It's an SUV, so road handling is low on the list anyway, but it does a pretty good job. The transmission has always been a bit twitchy, but has not exhibited any of the failures of the earlier model sealed transmissions. I gave the overall rating 5 stars. 8 years, 200,000 miles, and many miles of vacation memories. Hopefully, it will last a few more months, at which point I can start car shopping again 9/21/17 Update: 230,000 miles and still going. Cam chains are noisy, so we don't use this vehicle for long distance driving, but it continues to start and run. It burns no oil, and I still have to add coolant, but the Explorer continues to perform.
Report abuse
