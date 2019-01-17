More about the 2019 Ford Explorer

The 2019 Ford Explorer is a competitive midsize three-row crossover SUV that, while aging, still has a lot to offer. It is available in a variety of trim levels that can be fortified with a range of optional features. It can be configured with your choice of three engines depending on the trim level. The 2019 Explorer is offered in base, XLT, Limited, Sport and Platinum trim levels, and they truly run the gamut in terms of features and hardware. The base-level Explorer comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. It's definitely the value-priced version, with cloth upholstery, manual climate control and a single USB port. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine is optional. Otherwise, options on the base version of the Explorer are largely centered around accessories, though there's a choice of two towing packages. It's not a large leap up to the XLT trim level, which adds a few items plus access to a lot more optional features that aren't available on base variants. Two options packages each include a host of interior comfort and convenience items such as Sync 3, remote starting, dual-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate and a premium audio system. It's likely that the bulk of buyers will skip the base version in favor of an XLT or higher trim level. The Limited trim level brings more luxury-oriented appointments such as perforated leather seats, a heated steering wheel and a power-folding third-row seat. Sport models, meanwhile, introduce a powerful twin-turbo V6 into the equation, plus a sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels. It's the version we favor most, although it comes at a significantly greater price tag than base versions. All Sport models are equipped with all-wheel drive. At the top of the Explorer range is the aptly named Platinum trim level, which is loaded with nearly every item that's optional on lesser models, and then some. Platinum models come with premium leather upholstery, a powerful sound system and an enormous panoramic sunroof. Although the top of the Explorer range can get expensive, the variety of trim levels and configurations available means there's one that's right for you. As always, Edmunds' outstanding car-shopping tools were designed to make your search process as smooth and informative as it can be.

2019 Ford Explorer Overview

The 2019 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

