2019 Ford Explorer
What’s new
- Minor changes to the availability of certain features among the various trim levels
- Part of the fifth Explorer generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and comfortable cabin
- Strong acceleration from optional turbocharged V6
- Its infotainment and tech features are easy to use
- Depending on trim level, feels big and ponderous from behind the wheel
- Subpar legroom in the third row
- Doesn't offer automatic emergency braking
Which Explorer does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Explorer hasn't changed much since this generation's introduction in 2011, though it had a face-lift in 2016. But it still offers solid refinement, and its three engine offerings give it a lot of versatility. It's had to face increasingly stout competition as the years pile up. In the wash, the Explorer's tight third-row legroom and at-times ponderous routine handling stand out as drawbacks. On the plus side, the Explorer's list of tech-oriented features is long, yet it's user-friendly.
In Sport trim, the Explorer shines brightest. It handles significantly more sharply than lesser trim levels, which can feel detached and ponderous around town. We're also fans of the exceptionally powerful and refined twin-turbo V6, though it's reserved only for upper trim levels.
2019 Ford Explorer models
There are five different ways to configure your 2019 Ford Explorer: the base, XLT, Limited, Sport and Platinum trim levels, which cover a broad swath of features. The base, XLT and Limited models are available in front-wheel or all-wheel drive, while the Sport and Platinum are offered solely with all-wheel drive. Regardless of trim level, every Explorer is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base trim, predictably, sits at the very bottom of the Explorer range. Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display, Bluetooth, a USB port and Ford's Sync voice command system. Under the hood is a non-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), while a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (280 hp, 310 lb-ft of torque) is available as an option.
The XLT trim level is one rung up the ladder, adding a few standard features over the base trim level such as a power-adjustable front passenger seat, satellite radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. There are two main option packages to consider with the XLT. The first is the Driver Connect package that includes an 8-inch central touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and extra USB ports. You can also get a Ford Safe and Smart package that comes with blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist and automatic wipers.
Buyers who want to amp things up will be attracted to the Limited trim, which adds the features from the XLT's Driver Connect package plus leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium audio and power-folding third-row seats. Note that the Limited comes standard with the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but you can still get the regular V6 if you want.
While those additional comfort items are desirable, we're partial to the Sport variant's more fundamental changes. These models come with a powerful turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque), firmer suspension tuning and a towing package.
It's possible to get the turbocharged V6 paired to the softer suspension of non-Sport models by going for the top-of-the-line Platinum trim level. It comes with the Ford Safe and Smart package, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable pedals, an automated parking system, premium leather upholstery, a premium audio system and more.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Explorer.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- ride quality
- appearance
- sound system
- climate control
- value
- spaciousness
- safety
- interior
- oil
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- towing
- warranty
- seats
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just bought a 2019 Ford Explorer with the Dessert Copper Special Trim Package. the copper colored center insert is pure junk. With only 300 miles the copper insert in the seats center is badly deformed. Lindsay Ford in Wheaton, Maryland tried to make this sound normal which it is not. Many other leather seats in my many other cars have never bagged out and deformed like this even after years of wear. Lindsay Ford is either not technically competent or outright dishonest. I have filed a complaint and am awaiting a response from Ford.
When you first see this vehicle, you would think it's to big to drive. The length and width of the SUV. I couldn't believe how smooth and studied the explorer was, the navigation system is wonderful, spacious seats, and luggage room. Also a gas saver I did a fill up twice it only took $36.75 to get from Alabama to Gulfport MS. I really enjoyed riding in the SUV, this will be my next own vehicle. Thanks Ford
The styling of the Explorer, I think is one of the best in the industry. Performance is spectacular. Trading up to the 2019 Platinum, from the 2014 Limited was a wonderful surprise. If anyone is considering a upgraded version of an SUV the Platinum Explorer is what I’d recommend.
I purchased my Ford Explorer Sport about a year ago and the transmission failed. Fortunately I was driving on a local street and not on a freeway as when it happened I came to a complete stop. I have 12,652 miles on this vehicle so warranty wil cover it but now I have a little anxiety it will happen again in a less convienent time and location so I will most likely trade it in for another vehicle.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$46,625
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,400
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|XLT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,550
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,515
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Explorer safety features:
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Alerts the driver to an impending forward collision and precharges brakes to shorten stopping distance.
- Lane Keeping System
- Vibrates the steering wheel and reduces steering effort if the car veers toward the edge of its lane.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Senses vehicles in adjacent lanes and illuminates a warning in the side mirrors.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Explorer vs. the competition
Ford Explorer vs. Ford Escape
When a third row of seating isn't required, the Ford Escape is a natural alternative to the Explorer. Its tidier dimensions pay off in superior routine handling, though its cargo space isn't as large as the Explorer's. The Escape can even tow up to 3,500 pounds when equipped with the 2.0-liter engine, which you'll want for its power anyway.
Ford Explorer vs. Toyota Highlander
The Highlander can seat eight passengers, but with less third-row passenger space and cargo room behind the third row than the Explorer. The Highlander does, however, come standard with driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, which aren't offered on the base Explorer. You can get a fuel-efficient Highlander Hybrid version, too.
Ford Explorer vs. Honda CR-V
One of the best compact crossovers you can buy, the Honda CR-V has more space for passengers and cargo than you might expect. Sure, the Explorer is larger, but if you don't have a need for a third-row seat, the CR-V might fit the bill. It'll save you money up front and in running costs since the CR-V is reasonably miserly with fuel. The power from its turbocharged engine is more than adequate, too.
FAQ
Is the Ford Explorer a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Explorer?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Explorer:
- Minor changes to the availability of certain features among the various trim levels
- Part of the fifth Explorer generation introduced for 2011
Is the Ford Explorer reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Explorer a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Explorer?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Explorer is the 2019 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,365.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $46,625
- XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,400
- XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,550
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,515
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $44,915
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,765
- Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $54,165
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,365
What are the different models of Ford Explorer?
More about the 2019 Ford Explorer
The 2019 Ford Explorer is a competitive midsize three-row crossover SUV that, while aging, still has a lot to offer. It is available in a variety of trim levels that can be fortified with a range of optional features. It can be configured with your choice of three engines depending on the trim level.
The 2019 Explorer is offered in base, XLT, Limited, Sport and Platinum trim levels, and they truly run the gamut in terms of features and hardware. The base-level Explorer comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. It's definitely the value-priced version, with cloth upholstery, manual climate control and a single USB port. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine is optional. Otherwise, options on the base version of the Explorer are largely centered around accessories, though there's a choice of two towing packages.
It's not a large leap up to the XLT trim level, which adds a few items plus access to a lot more optional features that aren't available on base variants. Two options packages each include a host of interior comfort and convenience items such as Sync 3, remote starting, dual-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate and a premium audio system. It's likely that the bulk of buyers will skip the base version in favor of an XLT or higher trim level.
The Limited trim level brings more luxury-oriented appointments such as perforated leather seats, a heated steering wheel and a power-folding third-row seat. Sport models, meanwhile, introduce a powerful twin-turbo V6 into the equation, plus a sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels. It's the version we favor most, although it comes at a significantly greater price tag than base versions. All Sport models are equipped with all-wheel drive.
At the top of the Explorer range is the aptly named Platinum trim level, which is loaded with nearly every item that's optional on lesser models, and then some. Platinum models come with premium leather upholstery, a powerful sound system and an enormous panoramic sunroof.
Although the top of the Explorer range can get expensive, the variety of trim levels and configurations available means there's one that's right for you. As always, Edmunds' outstanding car-shopping tools were designed to make your search process as smooth and informative as it can be.
2019 Ford Explorer Overview
The 2019 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Explorer?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Explorer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Explorer 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Explorer.
