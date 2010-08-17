Used 2008 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

9,702 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    135,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $1,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    181,142 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,300

    $1,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    152,852 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    $1,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    143,993 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,800

    $2,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    108,647 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,900

    $950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    86,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    $415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    120,383 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    124,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    $228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    141,027 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    130,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,499

    $332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    143,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    236,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer Limited

    118,394 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    106,429 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    153,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,288

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    137,820 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,490

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer XLT

    213,599 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    130,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,908

    Details

The Best SUV You Can Buy
Mike,08/17/2010
I've owned Explorers since they were introduced and have owned several. I have used them for business. They are, absolutely, the best, most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. New or previously owned. I still have the first one I bought. It has almost 290k in mileage on it. Other than standard maintanence, oil changes, tires, brakes, scheduled maintenance, etc. I have never had not one single problem with this vehicle. Not one. I just purchased a very low mileage 2008 limited. And it's like coming home again. Only better. The one that I have is a 99' and it's like the every ready bunny. It just keeps going and I love the new one. These are really fantastic SUV's.
