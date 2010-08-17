Used 2008 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
9,702 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 135,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$1,570 Below Market
- 181,142 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,300$1,928 Below Market
- 152,852 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000$1,419 Below Market
- 143,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,800$2,455 Below Market
- 108,647 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900$950 Below Market
- 86,073 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900$415 Below Market
- 120,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$587 Below Market
- 124,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000$228 Below Market
- 141,027 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 130,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,499$332 Below Market
- 143,000 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
- 236,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$367 Below Market
- 118,394 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- 106,429 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,900
- 153,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,288
- 137,820 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,490
- 213,599 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,600
- 130,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,908
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.336 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike,08/17/2010
I've owned Explorers since they were introduced and have owned several. I have used them for business. They are, absolutely, the best, most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. New or previously owned. I still have the first one I bought. It has almost 290k in mileage on it. Other than standard maintanence, oil changes, tires, brakes, scheduled maintenance, etc. I have never had not one single problem with this vehicle. Not one. I just purchased a very low mileage 2008 limited. And it's like coming home again. Only better. The one that I have is a 99' and it's like the every ready bunny. It just keeps going and I love the new one. These are really fantastic SUV's.
Related Ford Explorer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford E-Series Van Clearwater FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Expedition Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Transit Connect Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Taurus X Long Island City NY
- Used Ford Thunderbird Katy TX
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Expedition Wichita KS
- Used Ford Focus Boston MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Bakersfield CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Reading PA
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Manchester NH
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser