Used 2013 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- 93,929 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,449
Griffith Ford San Marcos - San Marcos / Texas
2013 Explorer Limited 4dr Front-wheel Drive Ford At Griffith Ford - San Marcos where we take the risk out of vehicle ownership. This Explorer vehicle is equipped with V6, 3.5 Liter,Auto, 6-Spd w/SelShft,4WD,Hill Descent Control,Hill Start Assist Control,Traction Control,AdvanceTrac,ABS (4-Wheel),Keyless Entry,Keyless Start,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Tilt & Telescoping Wheel,AM/FM Stereo,CD/MP3 (Single Disc),Premium Sound,SiriusXM Satellite,Navigation System,SYNC,Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Heated Seats,Leather,Roof Rack,Oversized Premium Wheels 20''+,Dual Air Bags,Side Air Bags,F&R Head Curtain Air Bags,Third Row Seat,Dual Power Seats,MyFord,Air Conditioning, Rear,Knee Air Bags,Fog Lights,Perimeter Alarm System and will be a great value to the next owner. Visit us at 2661 IH 35 North San Marcos, TX 78666 and ask for the Internet Team to verify the Explorer is still here! We're here to help, See you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F95DGC80022
Stock: 80022U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 144,908 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,690$2,122 Below Market
Lithia Reno Subaru - Reno / Nevada
JUST REPRICED FROM $11,998, $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. XLT trim. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Explorer is no longer an old-school SUV, having switched to a slightly lighter unibody platform during its 2011 redesign.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $11,998. This Explorer is priced $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: At Lithia Reno Subaru you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Subaru automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Lithia Reno Subaru is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Lithia Reno Subaru and experience our service for yourself! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D80DGA31059
Stock: DGA31059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-26-2020
- 137,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$3,052 Below Market
Penske Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
WAS $10,161, PRICED TO MOVE $3,200 below NADA Retail! Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior. Third Row Seat, CD Player, Rear Air, SYNC with MYFORD VOICE-ACTIVATED COMMUNI... SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, CD Player Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SYNC with MYFORD VOICE-ACTIVATED COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO. Ford Base with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: The Explorer is no longer an old-school SUV, having switched to a slightly lighter unibody platform during its 2011 redesign. -CarAndDriver.com. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $10,161. This Explorer is priced $3,200 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: You can expect this Honda dealership to continue providing the exceptional, award-winning level of service our community anticipates and deserves. Penske Promise - If you are not satisfied with your Penske purchase you can return it to Penske Honda within 3 business days from the date. The inventory shown is only a partial listing of what we have available. Please call 888-604-5285. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7B87DGC24175
Stock: GC24175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 69,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,700$3,179 Below Market
Fields Lexus Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 37450 miles below market average!Fields Lexus of Glenview is excited to offer this beautiful 2013 Ford Explorer Limited in Sterling Gray Metallic Beautifully equipped with 12 Speakers, 20" Sparkle Nickel Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio data system, Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes. 2013 Ford Explorer Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F89DGA65640
Stock: P0320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 180,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,900$3,394 Below Market
Swant Graber Ford - Barron / Wisconsin
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $7,900 * * 2013 ** Ford * * Explorer * * Limited * You'll love getting behind the wheel of this 2013 Ford Explorer Limited, which is complete with amenities such as a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a navigation system, a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, and heated seats. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. With a stunning off white exterior and a medium light stone interior, this vehicle is a top pick. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F88DGB39517
Stock: 5531A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 88,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$3,758 Below Market
Avondale Auto Center - Avondale / Arizona
Avondale Auto Center in Avondale, AZ treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 623-932-1234
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F92DGB20180
Stock: 20-2291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,700$3,300 Below Market
Sunset Car Company Inc. - Santa Ana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D82DGB72036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,900
Mac Haik Ford Houston - Houston / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $13,991, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Remote Engine Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up CameraKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start Ford Limited with White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat exterior and Charcoal Black/Pecan interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGES301A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE pwr fold 3rd row seat, perforated leather trimmed seats, heated/cooled front seats, 10-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr lumbar, voice-activated navigation system w/in-dash screen, SD card for map POI storage, CD/MP3 player, integrated SIRIUS Travel Link, pwr liftgate, heated pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, BLIS PLUS INFLATABLE REAR-SEATBELT PKG blind spot info system (BLIS) w/cross traffic alert, 2nd row outboard seating position inflatable seatbelts, 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS P255/50R20 all-season BSW tires, CHARCOAL BLACK/PECAN, PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr driver lumbar & recline, 10-way passenger seat w/pwr lumbar.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "The Explorer is no longer an old-school SUV, having switched to a slightly lighter unibody platform during its 2011 redesign.".A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $13,991.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USGet that Great Mac Haik FeelingHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F89DGA66464
Stock: L0848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 108,764 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,495$2,327 Below Market
112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York
ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D82DGB16579
Stock: 35436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,495$3,843 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83DGB32368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,940 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,999$3,069 Below Market
Green Light Auto Sales - Seymour / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8F8XDGA42471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,797 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,154 Below Market
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
Upper body-color/lower black front/rear bumpers, Universal garage door opener, Trailer sway control, Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: (2) driver configurable 4.2" color LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD color touch-screen in center, media hub, SD card reader & audio/video input jacks, 5-way controls located on steering wheel, Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, (2) USB ports, 911 assist, vehicle health report, SYNC services 3-year prepaid subscription w/GPS based turn-by-turn driving directions & traffic reports & info services, SOS post crash alert system, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month subscription *N/A in Alaska or Hawaii*, Silver roof rack side rails, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system. This Ford Explorer has a powerful Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Explorer Limited *SecuriCode remote keyless entry w/keypad, Seat belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, adjustable height in 1st row, Safety Canopy -inc: side curtain airbags, rollover sensor, Reverse sensing system, Remote start, Rearview camera, Rear window defogger, Rear door child safety locks, Rear 2-speed intermittent wiper, Pwr windows w/1-touch driver & front passenger up/down, Pwr steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory, Premium audio sound system -inc: HD radio, (12) speakers, Perimeter Alarm, P255/50R20 all-season BSW tires, Overhead console w/lights & sunglass holder, Olive Ash Dark Brown Woodgrain appliques, MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute, Mini spare tire.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Explorer come see us at Crest Honda, 2215 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F86DGA73968
Stock: TDGA73968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 142,308 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,388$3,722 Below Market
Strong Auto - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D94DGC79088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,495$1,620 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83DGC08784
Stock: C08784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,216 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,788
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Maxwell Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with 145,200mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Explorer XLT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2013 Ford Explorer: The Ford Explorer has been rated one of the safest utility vehicles at any size or price; it's the first vehicle in the world to offer rear inflatable seatbelts. Curve control--a more advanced version of electronic stability control--is also a Ford exclusive. Ford's MyKey system helps parents reel in teen drivers. The Explorer also stands out for being one of the greenest choices available. Ford claims best-in-class gas mileage for non-hybrids and notes that the Explorer EcoBoost will go 20 percent farther on a gallon of gas than the Honda Pilot. Strengths of this model include world-class safety features, good value, excellent ride quality, Quiet interior, and surprisingly good gas mileage with EcoBoost engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D86DGC94280
Stock: DGC94280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 148,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,950$2,443 Below Market
Alex Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D80DGA11135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,843
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Engine Medium Light Stone; Perforated Leather Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Katy today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Ford Explorer Limited. This Ford includes: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINEV6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This 2013 Ford Explorer comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant.More information about the 2013 Ford Explorer:The Ford Explorer has been rated one of the safest utility vehicles at any size or price; it's the first vehicle in the world to offer rear inflatable seatbelts. Curve control--a more advanced version of electronic stability control--is also a Ford exclusive. Ford's MyKey system helps parents reel in teen drivers. The Explorer also stands out for being one of the "greenest" choices available. Ford claims best-in-class gas mileage for non-hybrids and notes that the Explorer EcoBoost will go 20 percent farther on a gallon of gas than the Honda Pilot.This model sets itself apart with world-class safety features, good value, excellent ride quality, Quiet interior, and surprisingly good gas mileage with EcoBoost engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F86DGA16489
Stock: DGA16489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 96,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,857
Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram City of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
Come test drive this 2013 Ford Explorer! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! It includes leather upholstery, a rear window wiper, power windows, and power seats. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F82DGC07505
Stock: 2029562AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
