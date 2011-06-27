  1. Home
1992 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A 3.55 axle replaces last year's 3.27 on four-wheel drive models. A one-touch-down driver's window becomes standard on all Explorers equipped with power windows. Eddie Bauer models receive color-keyed alloy wheels. A tilt-open sunroof is now available without an option package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Explorer.

5(45%)
4(34%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.1
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Explorer
tbirdman,11/16/2008
I bought it with 400 000kms in surrey BC, moved to Saskatchewan with it, drive it daily on rough gravel road. Tthe engine runs like new, uses no oil in 2000 miles of driving. Transmission is original and untouched, (fluid changes every 5000 kms help) Motor has never been opened, has K/N air filter,and performance chip. Just put 31" MTs on it (no they don't rub) Will keep driving it until it dies.
Still going at 300,000!
Jeff,04/08/2010
Yes! 304,000 miles and still going! The gas mileage is at 14.6 right now. Original engine...replaced transmission four years ago at $1300. A little rust at the rear rocker panels. Clear coat is gone. Seats are just now getting uncomfortable. Replaced the radius arm bushings several times. This has been one good vehicle!
Great car
Matthew Smrzlick ,10/05/2008
We purchased this car with 150,000 miles. It now has 364,000 miles and if still going fine except for the transmission and transfer case. It is so shot that it actually causes it to overheat while trying to shift. You have to drive it like a manual. You start off in first and work your way to drive. It actually makes this humming noise like it is an electric car. Other than that it runs fine.(We can only go to school and back though or else it over heats). The only other complaint is that the windows fall off the tracks too much and we have given up trying to keep the on track. Also the locking mechanism in the door handle fell out and had to be replaced and the hinge is messed up.
298000
worth it,12/01/2008
i bought my 1992 Explorer 5 years ago with about 150000 miles on it. I bought it for $700. It rode okay and I thought it was worth the try for the money. I now have over 298000 on it and haven't had to do anything but change oil, brakes, tires and a tune up. Best buy for the money I have ever bought
See all 38 reviews of the 1992 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1992 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Ford Explorer

Used 1992 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD, XL 4dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV, and XL 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford Explorer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford Explorer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,233.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,861.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,644.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,481.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

