We purchased this car with 150,000 miles. It now has 364,000 miles and if still going fine except for the transmission and transfer case. It is so shot that it actually causes it to overheat while trying to shift. You have to drive it like a manual. You start off in first and work your way to drive. It actually makes this humming noise like it is an electric car. Other than that it runs fine.(We can only go to school and back though or else it over heats). The only other complaint is that the windows fall off the tracks too much and we have given up trying to keep the on track. Also the locking mechanism in the door handle fell out and had to be replaced and the hinge is messed up.

