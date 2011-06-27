  1. Home
1993 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A new steering wheel and instrument panel freshen the Explorer's interior. New wheels are the only exterior changes. Explorers gain four-wheel antilock brakes that work in both two- and four-wheel-drive modes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Explorer.

5(34%)
4(54%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.2
52 reviews
52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
DKOVACHJR,11/22/2009
I just bought my 2nd 93 explorer the first I trade for a sedan and missed my truck finally after 2 yrs of trying to find one that i could afford with money being tight i found one i use mine for haul the family and responding to fire calls the 4.0 does a decent job getting to the station when the tones drop even though she may not be fast the tourque makes up for it I have pulled plenty of down trees out of the roadway and have no doubt that what i hook up to she will pull it. Beware if the 4x4 is not used the power motor for it sticks and you may need to replace it or have someone hold the button and you get under your truck with a hammer and knock on the motor
It just won't die.
Addison,10/19/2018
Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD
First and foremost, keep in mind that this is a 25 year old vehicle when this review was written. This was 1993, before airbags, rear parking sensors, and touch screens were standard. Let's start with the bad, so we can end on a good note. Our Eddie Bauer is loaded with every option '93 had to offer: power windows, locks, and mirrors, leather power seats, 4x4, factory rear limited slip differential, crank removable sunroof, factory subwoofer, ABS, etc. Unfortunately, most of those electronics have stopped working or only partially function (minus the 4x4 and LSD). Only 2 of the power windows work, and can only be controlled by the driver switches, the unlock button doesn't work, the radio has long since been replaced, the ABS light is permanently on despite replacing and repairing everything we could think of, the interior lights are permanently on, the plastic trim pieces break more often than I care to admit, the A/C compressor needs to be replaced again, the subwoofer is blown, and the transmission and engine aren't very happy starting in cold weather (rough idle, gets stuck in first gear). That being said, I couldn't be happier with this truck. Despite all of its flaws, it still starts (albeit begrudgingly) every morning and gets my husband to and from work for a total of 70 miles each day. The electronics are known to fail, but the engine is one of Ford's few bulletproof designs. It doesn't make much power, but it'll comfortably reach and hold highway speed without a problem. It'll tow whatever you ask it to even while it's loaded down with people and luggage. Snow and mud pose no threat to it's 4x4 system. It handles like a school bus, but rides soft and quiet. In short, it's nothing special, but it'll outlast most new cars and cost a fortune less to keep running.
My Ford, Still going strong
onegoodford,03/02/2002
I purchase this SUV new in the fall on 1992. The engine & transmission are bullete proof. Over 9 years old and it doesn't leak any fluids. I've pulled several heavy trailers with no problems. My only regrets are not opting for the sport seats and 4 wheel drive.
Ford Explorer EB
WADDy,09/10/2004
I like my ford explorer eddie bauer a lot no problems 183000 miles very nice vehicle.
See all 52 reviews of the 1993 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1993 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD, XL 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, XL 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, and XL 2dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Ford Explorer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Ford Explorer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Ford Explorer.

