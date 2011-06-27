First and foremost, keep in mind that this is a 25 year old vehicle when this review was written. This was 1993, before airbags, rear parking sensors, and touch screens were standard. Let's start with the bad, so we can end on a good note. Our Eddie Bauer is loaded with every option '93 had to offer: power windows, locks, and mirrors, leather power seats, 4x4, factory rear limited slip differential, crank removable sunroof, factory subwoofer, ABS, etc. Unfortunately, most of those electronics have stopped working or only partially function (minus the 4x4 and LSD). Only 2 of the power windows work, and can only be controlled by the driver switches, the unlock button doesn't work, the radio has long since been replaced, the ABS light is permanently on despite replacing and repairing everything we could think of, the interior lights are permanently on, the plastic trim pieces break more often than I care to admit, the A/C compressor needs to be replaced again, the subwoofer is blown, and the transmission and engine aren't very happy starting in cold weather (rough idle, gets stuck in first gear). That being said, I couldn't be happier with this truck. Despite all of its flaws, it still starts (albeit begrudgingly) every morning and gets my husband to and from work for a total of 70 miles each day. The electronics are known to fail, but the engine is one of Ford's few bulletproof designs. It doesn't make much power, but it'll comfortably reach and hold highway speed without a problem. It'll tow whatever you ask it to even while it's loaded down with people and luggage. Snow and mud pose no threat to it's 4x4 system. It handles like a school bus, but rides soft and quiet. In short, it's nothing special, but it'll outlast most new cars and cost a fortune less to keep running.

Read more