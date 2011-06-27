  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2008 Ford Explorer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2008 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, spacious and quiet interior with user-friendly layout, healthy tow rating, high safety content.
  • Weak engines compared to competing SUVs, some low-grade interior materials, poor expected resale value.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Ford Explorer for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,995
Used Explorer for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although engine performance is mediocre, the midsize 2008 Ford Explorer deserves consideration from anyone shopping for a traditional SUV with substantial towing and hauling capabilities. But for those who just need a family cruiser, newer seven-passenger crossovers provide more space, superior driving dynamics and slightly better gas mileage.

Vehicle overview

The king has fallen. For more than a decade, the Ford Explorer was the undisputed ruler of the SUV kingdom and an elemental reason for the sport-utility craze that is still going on. But in recent years the Explorer has been dethroned by several other SUVs, falling precipitously in the sales rankings amidst high gas prices and the success of crossovers. While the 2008 Explorer is the best yet, its truck-based underpinnings are starting to make it look like a dinosaur amongst the new species of crossover SUVs.

This doesn't mean the 2008 Ford Explorer wouldn't be a good choice, especially if you need three rows of usable seating in a midsize SUV body. Ford made substantial upgrades to the Explorer for the 2006 model year that refined its already impressive road manners. We consider it one of the best-handling truck-based SUVs on the market, and its smooth, quiet highway ride makes it a natural road trip candidate. Plus, its truck-based, body-on-frame chassis can handle greater towing loads than crossovers can, and the dual-range gearing of four-wheel-drive models provides a bit more off-road ability.

For 2008, Ford adds its innovative Sync system to the Explorer. This technology, co-developed by Microsoft, allows drivers to control communication and entertainment devices like cell phones, PDAs, iPods and other MP3 players via voice commands. It is a potentially revolutionary technology and a considerable selling point for the aging Explorer. Later in the model year, all Explorers gain a capless fuel-filling system, which cuts gasoline vapor leaks and eliminates the embarrassment of driving off without re-capping your gas tank.

Although the 2008 Ford Explorer has plenty to offer in the way of utility and technology, compared to other traditional, truck-based SUVs, it's lacking in power. The base V6 engine makes only 210 horsepower. Not only is this a low number for this hefty class of vehicles, it's also 53 hp south of Ford's smaller Edge crossover. The optional V8 is smoother and puts up a more impressive 292 hp, but it still lacks the low-end pull of competitors' V8s and, increasingly, their V6s as well.

For buyers who aren't concerned about having the quickest SUV on the block, the Explorer is an impressive package. It's comfortable enough to serve carpool duty, yet rugged enough to handle a 7,000-pound camper or the dirt trail leading to your secluded mountain hideaway. Those last two points are important, because truck-based SUVs like the Explorer are best suited to people who really need them. For family-minded buyers who just need copious amounts of cargo and passenger space, a crossover SUV or minivan is apt to be a better fit.

2008 Ford Explorer models

The 2008 Ford Explorer is a four-door midsize SUV available in XLT, Eddie Bauer and Limited trim levels. The XLT seats five and comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary input jack and full power accessories. Eddie Bauer models provide two-tone paint, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats, Ford Sync connectivity, faux wood interior trim and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The top-line Explorer Limited has those features plus monochromatic paint, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control (with a separate rear air-conditioner), power-adjustable pedals, a manually folding third-row seat (for seven-passenger capacity), a power front passenger seat and seat memory for the driver. Also included with the Limited are heated exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted controls

Major options include a third-row seat (with or without a power-fold feature), rear-seat climate control and upgraded stereo on non-Limited trims, power running boards, a heated windshield, second-row captain's chairs, Sync hands-free communication and entertainment integration system, a voice-activated navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a sunroof, satellite radio, 20-inch wheels and a Class III/IV towing package.

2008 Highlights

Side curtain airbags are now standard on all Explorers, as is a capless fuel filling system (though availability is delayed until midyear on the latter). Also available on the Explorer for 2008 is Ford's new Sync system, the hands-free electronics integration technology co-developed with Microsoft. The optional navigation system includes voice activation this year. Kings of bling will be pleased to hear that they can option the Explorer with 20-inch wheels later in the '08 model year.

Performance & mpg

The Ford Explorer's base engine is a 4.0-liter V6 good for 210 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque. Optional on all models is a 4.6-liter V8 engine with 292 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the V6 engine, and the V8 comes matched to a six-speed automatic. Either engine can be equipped with a choice of two-wheel-drive or a four-wheel-drive system with a push-button transfer case. Properly equipped, a V8 2WD Explorer can tow 7,300 pounds. When it comes to acceleration, a 4WD Explorer equipped with the V8 takes a mediocre 9 seconds to reach 60 mph. For comparison, a V8-equipped Nissan Pathfinder does the same run in 7 seconds flat.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the 2008 Ford Explorer, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, and first- and second-row side curtain airbags. The stability control system includes an important feature called Roll Stability Control (RSC), which uses a gyro sensor to calculate the SUV's roll speed and angle. If RSC determines a rollover is imminent, it activates the regular stability control to help avoid it. A reverse parking sensor system is standard on the Limited and optional on other trims.

The Explorer earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as the top rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Any 2008 Ford Explorer is a relative joy to drive compared to other truck-based SUVs like the Dodge Durango and Chevy Trailblazer. Taking much of the credit for this praise is the rear independent suspension, which provides a smooth ride and keeps the wheels planted on rough pavement. Steering is surprisingly responsive and the brakes inspire confidence through a firm and progressive pedal. Power from either the V6 or V8 engine is adequate, though most buyers will prefer the V8's extra helping of low-end torque and refinement.

Interior

Despite incremental improvements over the years, the Explorer's materials quality remains mediocre and its design rudimentary, though sharp two-tone color schemes make this workaday SUV feel a little more upscale. It's feasible to carry two adults in the third-row seats, but choosing the third-row option slightly reduces the available cargo space and results in a not-quite-flat load floor. Seven-passenger Ford Explorers max out at 83.7 cubic feet of cargo space, while five-passenger versions offer 85.8 cubic feet. Notably, the 60/40 sections of the second-row bench seat recline only if your Explorer has a third-row seat. The "quad seating" option on Limited models drops passenger capacity to six and places reclining captain's chairs in the second row with a storage console between them.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Explorer.

5(58%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(6%)
4.3
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best SUV You Can Buy
Mike,08/17/2010
I've owned Explorers since they were introduced and have owned several. I have used them for business. They are, absolutely, the best, most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. New or previously owned. I still have the first one I bought. It has almost 290k in mileage on it. Other than standard maintanence, oil changes, tires, brakes, scheduled maintenance, etc. I have never had not one single problem with this vehicle. Not one. I just purchased a very low mileage 2008 limited. And it's like coming home again. Only better. The one that I have is a 99' and it's like the every ready bunny. It just keeps going and I love the new one. These are really fantastic SUV's.
Great SUV
SUVLover,07/20/2010
Overall, a very good SUV. Great power/performance, very good towing capacity/capability, lots of interior room, 3rd row seating that actually can fit 2 smaller adults, nice styling. 4WD cuts in flawlessly when needed. Seats are comfortable but not as much as others I've driven. Bad blind spot in the passenger rear corner but can be compensated for by adjusting the side view mirror. Transmission sometimes has harsh engagement before it warms up when accelerating from a stop. Brakes get some getting used to since it takes more pressure than most vehicles I've driven over the past 40 years.
Definitely a family SUV
George Torres,10/03/2010
2008 with 37000 miles already on it. First driving experience was very good. Lot of room for the whole family and very comfortable seating.It drives very quite but reaching 70 miles per hours a front road noise surprised me. I have to check with the dealer. My experience with cars is telling me that something has to do with the ball bearings. Also a squeaky noise came from the front of the car. I checked under the hood and looks like the serpentine belt is the problem and since many people already are talking about it in the internet, I do not have doubt that that it is the problem. I will bring the car to the dealer to be checked but if those two problems can be fixed t
WoW ford hit a home run!!
Ford Lover,02/21/2010
This car is amazing!!! I drive it for work all around the city and it gets 18.9 mpgs overall!!! This car has great power and pick up. I like to brag that I always beat those Bmw suvs out of the traffic lights! Its got a very nice interior 9 cup holders but don't use them i pack people it in all the time and love to take it off road!!! no problems and a sunny future together!
See all 36 reviews of the 2008 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Ford Explorer

Used 2008 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Explorer?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Explorer trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 101627 and101627 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Explorer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Explorers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 101627 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,511.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,242.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,109.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer lease specials

Related Used 2008 Ford Explorer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles