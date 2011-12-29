Used 2012 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- 12,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,492$4,040 Below Market
- 156,746 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990$2,550 Below Market
- 74,991 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,790$2,489 Below Market
- 124,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$1,529 Below Market
- 108,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$2,277 Below Market
- 78,953 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,960 Below Market
- 124,669 miles
$10,166$2,369 Below Market
- 179,310 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500$2,225 Below Market
- 134,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
- 115,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$2,140 Below Market
- 128,002 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,534 Below Market
- 97,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,395$2,687 Below Market
- 114,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,996$2,170 Below Market
- 119,742 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,980$1,751 Below Market
- 226,871 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,487$1,080 Below Market
- 178,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,600$642 Below Market
- 154,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,994$1,325 Below Market
- 123,147 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,391
jwinco,12/29/2011
Recently purchased a 2012 Explorer XLT 4WD for use in Colorado. Traded in an F-150 with the 6.2-liter V8 engine primarily for the mileage and it's paid off -- mileage is about 30% better, averaging 21.5 MPG in mixed town/highway. Overall have been more impressed with the Explorer than I thought I would be. Drives and handles beautifully for an SUV -- I don't agree at all with some of the magazine reviews that the ride is too mushy. Extremely comfortable interior that is whisper quiet even at highway speeds. It's just a pleasure to be in and drive this SUV.
