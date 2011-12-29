Used 2012 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

9,702 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Explorer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    12,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,492

    $4,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Gray
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    156,746 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    $2,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    74,991 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,790

    $2,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer

    124,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,495

    $1,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    108,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    $2,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer

    78,953 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $1,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    124,669 miles

    $10,166

    $2,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    179,310 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    $2,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    134,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer

    115,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $2,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    128,002 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $2,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer Limited
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer Limited

    97,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,395

    $2,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    114,309 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,996

    $2,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer Limited

    119,742 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,980

    $1,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer Limited in White
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer Limited

    226,871 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,487

    $1,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer XLT

    178,123 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,600

    $642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer in White
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer

    154,308 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,994

    $1,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Explorer Limited in White
    used

    2012 Ford Explorer Limited

    123,147 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,391

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2012 Ford Explorer

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer

Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.142 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
2012 Explorer = Excellent SUV
jwinco,12/29/2011
Recently purchased a 2012 Explorer XLT 4WD for use in Colorado. Traded in an F-150 with the 6.2-liter V8 engine primarily for the mileage and it's paid off -- mileage is about 30% better, averaging 21.5 MPG in mixed town/highway. Overall have been more impressed with the Explorer than I thought I would be. Drives and handles beautifully for an SUV -- I don't agree at all with some of the magazine reviews that the ride is too mushy. Extremely comfortable interior that is whisper quiet even at highway speeds. It's just a pleasure to be in and drive this SUV.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Explorer
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Explorer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings