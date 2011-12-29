Used 2012 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! 205A Equipment Group Order Code Dual Panel Moonroof Voice Activated Navigation System Class Iii Trailer Tow Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Engine Charcoal Black; Leather Low Back Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2012 Ford Explorer XLT and many others like it at AutoNation Subaru West. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Ford Explorer XLT with a full CARFAX history report. On almost any road condition, this Ford Explorer XLT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Take home this Ford Explorer XLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMHK8D88CGA83714

Stock: CGA83714

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020