Used 1998 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

A great little truck. burninrock24 , 04/05/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The option for my model was not above. I drive a 1998 XLT 4x4 w/auto transmission. I bought the car for $3,000. with 146,000 miles on it two years ago as my first car. It is still running strong to this day. It has had it's usual maintenance, that is a given for any car of this age. Sure, it has it's quirks, but regardless, this is a great little truck that will never fail you. Report Abuse

LOVE my Red Pig 3chooks , 01/07/2015 XLT 4dr SUV AWD 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my Explorer "used" in '99, with only 1300 miles on it. I truly lucked out! I bought it to pull my new Danish horse trailer (Brenderup) and as my commuting vehicle, which is why my wonderful Red Pig now has about 264K miles on it. ["Red Pig"? so named the first time I filled it up, having traded in a '96 Honda Civic coupe in the transaction]. It was my commuting vehicle as well as my trailer-puller until 6 years ago. Before the Pig was semi-retired, I was putting a good 22K miles on it per year; after, less than 3000 I am only now thinking it's time to find a successor for my beloved Pig. Very reluctantly, because I don't think anything made more recently will measure up Report Abuse

Most dependable car I've ever owned Mark , 06/16/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I will keep this short. I have owned this vehicle since 1999 with about 20K miles on it. It now has 225K miles on it. Other than common perishable parts like tires and brakes, I have had to replace the 02 sensor, the alternator, the exhaust (because it rusted through the cats), and the gas filler fuel neck (because I broke it getting too rough with the gas hose). Most all of these went near the 200K mile mark. That is IT. You wanna talk about a reliable vehicle worth the money? I either got a really good one, or Ford built these right. Report Abuse

Good car if maintained Welderman , 06/19/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The Eddie Bauer AWD Explorer is a reliable car if properly maintained. I have never had problems with the drive train or engine (88,000 miles). It gets an honest 18.7 mpg at 55-65mph and the car is over 10 years old. My major maintenance was replacing rusted brake lines and rear brakes when they failed from corrosion. I'm big so I find it very comfortable, especially the leather bucket seats as do passengers in the back seats. The A/C is used a lot in the South and it works great. Change the oil every 5000 miles and change the transmission oil every 50,000 miles. Flush the radiator out when you change the transmission oil and it will last a long time. Built Ford tough. Report Abuse