Vehicle overview

Chances are that in some point in your life you've either owned a Ford Explorer or knew somebody who did. For a stretch in the 1990s, it was like a modern-day Moses had trotted out of the Mall of America with an 11th commandment: "Thou shalt own a Ford Explorer." The things were everywhere.

But because of the Firestone tire/rollover debacle and changing consumer desires, Explorer sales oppressively trended downward for the past decade. So for this new decade, the 2011 Ford Explorer has been completely made over with the goal for buyers to warmly remember all the good times they had in the family Explorer back in '98, while correcting the issues that led them to buy something else since then.

To do so, Ford has replaced the Explorer's truck-related mechanicals with unibody construction similar to that of the Ford Flex. The upside is more carlike driving dynamics and safety; the downside is reduced maximum towing capacity. We don't remember too many of the country's bajillion Explorers hooked up to trailers back in '97, though, so we're thinking most folks won't see this as a problem. In terms of size, the new Explorer is nearly 4 inches longer in overall length and 5 inches wider. The standard 2011 Ford Explorer engine is a new 3.5-liter 290-horsepower V6 that's not only more fuel efficient than the old 292-hp V8 but also able to provide quicker acceleration.

Climb on board the new 2011 Ford Explorer and discover a cabin that is not only roomier, but also considerably more stylish and of higher quality. For good measure, Ford threw in all its latest technological goodies, including Sync, MyFord Touch and MyKey. On the safety front, the Explorer gains inflatable second-row seatbelt airbags (a first for the automotive industry), which promise to improve safety for smaller occupants.

Overall, the new 2011 Ford Explorer is much more in tune with what today's crossover shoppers are looking for. It drives well, gets good fuel economy for its class and still retains the versatility that made people like SUVs in the first place. But of course the Explorer isn't the only game in town and it's been reborn at the same time as some other hits of the '90s.

The 2011 Dodge Durango and 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee are also fully redesigned and, like the Explorer, re-created for today with an impressive repertoire of talents. Others to consider include Ford's more passenger-friendly Flex, the more engaging to drive 2011 Mazda CX-9 and GM's far more spacious 2011 Buick Enclave, 2011 Chevy Traverse, and 2011 GMC Acadia triplets. They're all really quite desirable, so it just depends on how much space you need, what type of driving experience you prefer and how many high-tech features you desire.